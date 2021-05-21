Japan's consumer prices extend falls as cellphone fee cuts offset input costs

Pedestrians stand in front of sale signs on a shopfront at a shopping district in Tokyo
Leika Kihara
·2 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in April as a record slump in cellphone fees offset rising energy prices, suggesting that weak demand and higher costs will weigh on a fragile economic recovery.

Separate data showed firms facing rising input costs and a slower expansion in factory activity in May, highlighting risks to an economy heavily reliant on the manufacturing sector.

The data underscores the challenge policymakers face in combating a resurgence in COVID-19 infections without hobbling an economy already lagging other major trading partners emerging from the pandemic-induced slump.

"Inflation fell in April but that was almost entirely due to a plunge in mobile phone tariffs," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

"Looking past temporary distortions, we think underlying inflation will continue to rise a bit further, though unlike in some other advanced economies."

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes the effect of volatile fresh food costs, fell 0.1% in April from a year earlier, smaller than a median market forecast for a 0.2% drop, government data showed on Friday and in line with March's decline.

A record 26.5% in cellphone charges knocked 0.5% off core CPI, the data showed, as carriers heeded Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's calls to ease the burden on households.

By contrast, energy prices rose 0.7% in April, marking the first gain since January 2020 due to recent rises in crude oil costs and the base effect of last year's slump.

Any decline in manufacturers' profits would be a huge risk to firms' capital expenditure plans and leave the economy without a driver as the country wrestles with the hit to consumption, analysts say.

Manufacturers saw the pace of input prices increases accelerate, while output price growth eased slightly, causing the widest gap between the two measures in nearly a decade, a private sector survey showed on Friday.

Japan's economy shrank in the first quarter and analysts expect any rebound in April-June to be modest as new COVID-19 infections forced the government to re-introduce state of emergency curbs, hurting already weak consumption.

Inflation has barely picked up in Japan as companies remain wary of passing on higher costs to households, even as supply bottlenecks and labour shortages stoke inflation fears in the United States and some other advanced economies.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Emergent shares slide 2.8% as execs blame J&J vaccine snafu on challenge of making two vaccines to scale

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. executives said part of the blame for a snafu in manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson at its Baltimore plant that led to the destruction of millions of doses was due to the fact it was trying to produce two vaccines at scale. Emergent, a contract drug manufacturer, outlined some of the problems and its plan to fix them in a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that was released on Wednesday by a House subcommittee ahead of testimony by Emergent's Chief Executive Robert Kramer and Executive Chairman Fuad El-Hibri. "The sudden scale-up to full-scale manufacturing activities for two different Covid-19 vaccine drug substances strained the capacity of Emergent's" refrigerators," said the letter dated April 30. The House committee released documents showing that Emergent received $628 million in June 2020 to become the primary manufacturer of vaccines developed by J&J and AstraZeneca PLC , "despite a long, documented history of inadequately trained staff and quality control issues." "The Committees' investigation raises troubling new questions about the lucrative contract Emergent received under the Trump Administration, the company's failure to address manufacturing problems that led to the destruction of millions of desperately needed coronavirus vaccine doses, and large bonuses paid to top executives despite these failures," said Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. James E. Clyburn, Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, in a letter to the two executives. Emergent shares were down 2.8% Wednesday and have fallen 37% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 9%.

  • BioNTech CEO says vaccine 70-75% effective for India variant

    BioNTech SE Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc is expected to be 70% to 75% effective in protecting against infections of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India. Tests this week have focused on the India variant, he said. "We expect (our vaccine) to protect against infections by 70-75%," he said after virtually attending the Turkish government's science council meeting.

  • Food, Karaoke, and Family: How These API Visionaries Are Honoring AAPI Heritage Month

    “We belong, we belong, we belong. AAPI history is American history.”

  • EU parliament freezes China deal ratification until Beijing lifts sanctions

    The resolution to freeze ratification passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions. The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, agreed by negotiators in December after seven years of talks, aimed to put EU companies on an equal footing in China and cement Beijing's status as a trusted trading partner.

  • Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend 'wholeheartedly' believes suspect is guilty

    Opening statements began Wednesday in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera, who according to CBS, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.State prosecutor Bart Klaver delivered a timeline of Tibbetts’ disappearance, saying she disappeared July 18, 2018, while on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa.According to Klaver, investigators questioned Cristhian Rivera after surveillance video showed his black Chevy Malibu in the area where Tibbetts’ ran. He said Rivera admitted to driving the car but denied knowing about her disappearance until he was shown a photo of his car in the area.Klaver said Rivera admitted to finding Tibbetts attractive and approaching her during her run. Rivera went on to lead investigators to the Poweshiek County cornfield where Tibbetts’ body was found stabbed multiple times.

  • The Rich Are Hiding a LOT of Income, Treasury Says

    Wealthy taxpayers are likely hiding half or more of their non-wage income from the IRS, the U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday as part of a new report detailing the Biden administration’s plans to raise an additional $700 billion in revenues through stepped-up tax enforcement. The increased tax collections are a key component of President Joe Biden’s plan to pay for his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which would boost federal spending over 10 years on a host of social welfare programs, including public education, health care, child care, paid leave and nutrition assistance. Minding the tax gap: The Treasury estimates that the tax gap — the difference between taxes that are owed and the amount that is actually collected — amounted to nearly $600 billion in 2019. In the absence of any changes in policy, that gap will total roughly $7 trillion over the next decade, representing 15% of all taxes owed. “These unpaid taxes come at a cost to American households and compliant taxpayers as policymakers choose rising deficits, lower spending on necessary priorities, or further tax increases to compensate for the lost revenue,” the report says. The largest contributor to the tax gap is connected to what the Treasury calls “less visible sources of income” — the billions of dollars that flow through “opaque income sources that accrue disproportionately to higher earners,” such as business partnerships and rental properties. Unlike most labor income, which is reported directly to the IRS and is very hard to avoid paying taxes on, less visible income is easy to hide. The Treasury estimates that only about 45% of all such income gets reported and taxed, leaving the other 55% to flow into owners’ pockets tax-free. Closing the gap: In keeping with Biden’s proposals, the report lays out four ways to close the tax gap: rebuilding the IRS, which has seen its budget cut by 20% over the last decade, at a cost of $80 billion over 10 years; requiring financial institutions to report all income flows directly to the IRS; providing modern technology for the IRS to replace systems that date back to the 1960s; and tighter regulation of tax preparers, with more substantial penalties for those who cheat. According to an analysis by the Treasury Office of Tax Analysis, those measures could bring in an additional $700 billion over the next 10 years — an estimate the report says is on the conservative side. Some of the measures will take time to implement and produce fruit, so the revenues will increase over time, with estimates rising to $1.6 billion over the second decade. But will the scorekeepers agree? While the Biden administration says it can raise huge sums through better enforcement of the tax code — and some experts have suggested that the Biden analysis is indeed conservative — other analysts have their doubts. “I don’t see any way they get to $700 billion, honestly,” former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, now president of the conservative American Action Forum, told Bloomberg. “They should be thrilled to get to $200-250 billion.” The official Congressional Budget Office estimate could prove critical. While the CBO provided no comment on the new Treasury report, experts say that the agency is unlikely to produce numbers as large as Biden’s if and when it analyzes the president’s proposal. Lower revenue estimates would further complicate an already difficult path for Biden’s plans, making it that much harder to build support among lawmakers looking to avoid passing another deficit-financed spending package. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Friends  Stars Reveal Secrets of Their ‘Perfect’ Time Together: Pranks, Crushes and More!

    The cast also tells PEOPLE who among them was the first to flub their lines and the first to laugh and ruin a take

  • Lisa Ling and Jada Pinkett Smith talk 'animosity' between Black and Asian Americans

    The two women addressed the friction between Black and Asian communities on the latest "Red Table Talk."

  • Are We Getting Closer to COVID Herd Immunity? Experts' Timelines Are Evolving Rapidly

    Slowly declining vaccine rates are crucial here.

  • UFOs are about to make their way to the U.S. Senate. Here's what to know.

    U.S. intelligence agencies are expected to deliver a report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” to Congress next month, sparking renewed interest in UFOs.

  • ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Watch the Cast Laugh and Cry on the Famous Set

    On Wednesday, the official trailer for ‘Friends: The Reunion’ dropped. The clip features all of the original cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as well as a few special guests. The special is set to air May 27 on HBO Max.

  • Bond Fund Manager Takes Cues From Equities to Beat Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as stock investors often turn to bond-proxies in a bid to bolster their portfolios, one fixed-income fund manager is leaning toward equity-correlated securities to protect hers from the specter of inflation.For M&G Investments Eva Sun-Wai that means exposure to Norway and Italy in her $246 million global government bond fund, as well as Asian local debt as inflation is more subdued in that region. While she sees the inflation threat as transient, she wants her fund protected from its impact in the near term.“There is some appeal to the higher-yield developed-market curve such as Norway and Italy, where valuations are attractive and correlations to commodity and equity are higher,” she said in an interview earlier in May. In addition, “Italy has been continually supported by the European Central Bank.”The yield on 10-year Norwegian bonds has climbed about 60 basis points this year to 1.56%, while its Italian counterpart is up more than 50 basis points to 1.06%. The equivalent for Treasuries -- often seen as the global bond benchmark -- is up 72 basis points to 1.63%.Global bond investors are trying to gauge the lifespan of the current spate of inflation as the world economy recovers from its deepest downturn in generations. A sustained period of price rises could trigger another debt selloff, while transient inflation would likely open the door for selective buying in markets.Three-Decade Bond Veteran Warns Against Big Bets on InflationReducing ShortsThe London-based 24 year-old -- the youngest fund manager at the firm -- has tilted her portfolio to be long inflation bets and short duration ones. Still, she acknowledges bonds are getting more attractive.“Yields are getting cheaper and we are gradually reducing shorts, not completely bearish on duration outright,” Sun-Wai said.The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed to 1.77% -- its highest in over a year -- at the peak of inflation fears in March. But it has since pulled back as dip buyers emerged and investors debated the sustainability of price rises.“I’m a bit cautious on Treasuries and the dollar as the U.S. is starting off with a large level of national debt post-Covid, and also with potential tapering on the horizon,” said Sun-Wai, who was promoted to her role in January after joining the firm in 2018 as an investment graduate.Her fund is underweight with a short position in 30-year Treasuries, while maintaining a small long position in 5-6 year debt.Rate CycleIn a central bank version of a slow bicycle race, Sun-Wai is cautious about the rate hiking cycle which would favor exposure to a country’s currency over its bonds.She suggests the Bank of England could be the one to hike first, albeit reluctantly. The Norwegian central bank could also increase rates, in the second half of this year, she added.“I suspect a lot of central banks resent been the first mover because it will increase their cost of capital,” she said. “All of them are trying to take baby steps in terms of policy normalization.”That makes Thailand and China local rates attractive, given that central banks in these countries remain accommodative and inflation is more anchored, according to Sun-Wai. The impact of the resurgent pandemic in Asia suggests higher commodity prices are unlikely to spark inflationary concerns that would spur policymakers into action, she said.Virus Surge in Asia Has Traders Seek More Data for Investments“Due to the virus concern, central banks should remain accommodative for now, which should be positive for the local curve, especially when U.S. rates settle down,” she said. “Asian local rates have better value than U.S. rates on a real yield basis, especially since the aggressive selloff we saw in the first quarter.”(Expands comments on inflation in second paragraph and rate hike cycle in eleventh paragraph and)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Boy with autism searched ‘how to hide from police’ before disappearing, NE cops say

    “He could very well be watching us right now, laughing at us,” police said.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Hungary has opted out of new EU vaccine deal with Pfizer

    BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary is the only European Union country that has decided to opt out of a new vaccine deal the bloc has signed with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 jab, an EU spokesman said. The Commission on Thursday confirmed the new deal, the third it has signed with the two companies, for the possible purchase of up to 1.8 billion doses until 2023, following 600 million doses ordered via the two previous contracts. "Hungary opted out of the Pfizer deal," the EU spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Late night hosts denude the GOP's Jan. 6 historical revisionism, attempts to 'All Riots Matter' the commission

    "It's been a little over five months since a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, took over the floor of the Senate, and passed a law giving tax breaks to incels," Trevor Noah joked on Wednesday's Daily Show. "The FBI is still tracking down the rioters," and those already caught "are working on staying out of prison." He focused on the "novel" and "inflammatory" all-the-rioters-are-morons defense from "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer. "It's important to remember that a mob of morons didn't just materialize out of nowhere," Noah said, which is why the House just voted to investigate who "encouraged and inspired these morons" and allowed them to ransack the Capitol. "Interestingly enough," he added, Republicans are either uninterested in the answers or "trying to 'All Riots Matter' this commission." The Daily Show gave the GOP's "revisionist history" a shot. "This is why we need a commission, to lay out the facts for the historical record so Republicans can't lie about it and create an alternate reality where it didn't happen," Late Night's Seth Meyers argued. Seriously, "it's all there on camera for us to see." GOP leaders claim they wanted the commission to also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and other unrelated events. "That's like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn't investigate what happens on Arbor Day," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. He also cheered New York's attorney general pursuing a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's business, calling it "a big deal" that a "four-alarm freakout" on cable news never really explained. "It's starting to look like the guy who ran a fraudulent charitable foundation and fraudulent university might be a fraud," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. If Trump "does end up in prison, I really think we should give him Twitter back." Republican leaders don't want a commission because "some of them are worried if we investigate what happened on the 6th, they might have to plead the 5th," Kimmel said. "Some of these guys are also saying they want to move on and not rehash the past. Right, you know, when a violent mob attacked our embassy in Benghazi, Republicans in Congress investigated it eight times. A violent mob attacks the U.S. Capitol, they're like, 'Tourists, what are you gonna do?'" This "division and anger and mistrust," he sighed, "it's all because one guy's ego is so out of control he can't deal with the fact that he lost an election." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked