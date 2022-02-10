Japan's COVID-19 surge shows signs of peaking as curbs extended

COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shigeru Omi
    Japanese Regional Director Emeritus at the World Health Organization

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest wave of COVID-19 cases to date is showing signs of peaking though authorities are extending virus curbs into next month to try to bring down the rate of hospitalisations.

Top medical adviser Shigeru Omi said on Thursday that health centres would shift towards focusing on care for the elderly and those at risk of developing serious illness.

"While infections are still increasing, there's a relative slowing trend among working people in their 20s and 30s," he told reporters after a health task-force meeting.

Japan will on Friday begin a long weekend that have in the past coincided with increases in cases.

Virus curbs in Tokyo and 12 prefectures that had been due to expire on Sunday will be extended until March 6, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

A expert panel said that while the rate of infections was slowing, the medical system remained under pressure and hospitalisations may continue to rise.

Tokyo reported 18,287 new infections on Wednesday, down from a record 21,576 on Feb. 2 in the first week-on-week decline in almost two months.

Nationwide data show the same flattening trend, while cases in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, where this latest wave first gained momentum, continue to ebb.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • S.Korea turns to self treatment as Omicron fuels soaring COVID-19 cases

    South Korea launched a self-treatment scheme for patients with mild coronavirus symptoms in order to free up medical resources for more serious cases, as new infections hit a fresh high on Thursday due to the fast spreading Omicron variant. South Korea has largely been a COVID-19 mitigation success story, thanks to aggressive testing and tracing, social distancing and mask wearing. But as the highly infectious but less deadly Omicron variant began spreading, the government this month started to shift its strategy away from testing and tracing and towards self-monitoring, diagnosis and at-home treatment.

  • Volkswagen labour chief takes company to task on China, in FAZ interview

    "Volkswagen must get its act together in China and understand customers' needs better, particularly in software," Cavallo said in an interview with Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on Wednesday. The German automaker sold 70,625 ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of 80,000 to 100,000 cars, with production affected by regional COVID-19 outbreaks as well as chip-related issues.

  • Saskatchewan to remove proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test requirement on Feb. 14

    On Monday, Feb. 14 at 12:01 a.m., Saskatchewan will put an end to the requirement to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to access businesses and other public spaces.

  • Olympics put China's press intimidation on full display

    Foreign correspondents in China are speaking out after a Chinese security official pulled a Dutch reporter out of his live shot during the Olympic opening ceremony.Why it matters: The International Olympic Committee called it an "isolated incident," but the press environment in China has deteriorated dramatically in the past two years. Foreign journalists have been kicked out of the country, and intimidation and physical violence targeting journalists have become more common.Stay on top of the l

  • Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections surge to record

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, authorities said, as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that is shaping as the biggest test yet of its 'dynamic zero' policy. The city has reported close to 4,000 infections over the past two weeks, up from just two in December, taking its tally to more than 17,000 since the outbreak began in 2020, with 215 deaths, although the figures are lower than other major cities in the world. Authorities have responded with the toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, which are taking an increasing social and economic toll on the city's 7.5 million residents.

  • Hundreds of sharks swarm off Texas Gulf coast in ‘rare’ display, video shows

    The video captures “a world-class example of shark congregating behavior.”

  • US Dollar Remains Elevated Against Yen

    The US dollar remains elevated against the Japanese yen, as we have seen another back-and-forth day on Wednesday. As we await the CPI figures, the next move should be coming rather quickly.

  • Alexander Volkanovski questions Max Holloway’s UFC 273 backup offer: ‘He was never injured’

    Alexander Volkanovski is calling foul on Max Holloway offering services as a back up for his UFC 273 title fight.

  • Golden moment: Nathan Chen wins long-sought Olympic title

    Nathan Chen completed his four-year journey toward an elusive Olympic gold medal Thursday, following his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium. The 22-year-old star landed all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program, set to the soaring film score by Elton John, to finish with 332.60 points — just three off his own world record — and become the first American champion since Evan Lysacek stood on the top of the podium in 2010 in Vancouver. Chen's score easily outdistanced his two closest pursuers, Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan, and put firmly in the past any lingering memories of his brutal disappointment four years ago in Pyeongchang.

  • World has recorded 500,000 more Covid deaths since emergence of Omicron

    ‘In the age of effective vaccines, half a million people dying, it’s really something,’ WHO says

  • Nathan Chen at the Olympics: Get to know Olympic gold medalist

    Largely considered the top men's figure skater of his generation, Nathan Chen represents the U.S.'s best shot at gold since Evan Lysacek won in 2010.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Hong Kong announced stringent new coronavirus restrictions and record new infections on Tuesday, while a shortage of vegetables added to the misery as truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were unable to bring them from mainland China. There were 2,600 infections over the past two weeks compared with just two in December. China will invite more spectators to attend the Winter Olympics as the COVID-19 situation is under control within the "closed-loop" bubble, which separates all event personnel from the public, an official from the Beijing organisers said on Tuesday.

  • Elliott: Nathan Chen fulfills his Olympic dream by winning figure skating gold

    Nathan Chen, a three-time world champion, added Beijing Olympic gold to his impressive list of accomplishments with a stunning free skate program.

  • Man returning from honeymoon ‘groped student on flight’ after seeing her take sleeping pills, court hears

    Woman alleges that touching went on for two hours

  • Owner captured dumping sick dog in middle of the night in freezing conditions

    Animal was left in freezing conditions for seven hours outside a rescue centre

  • CDC weighs updating messaging around transmission and masking

    The debate at the CDC comes as governors across the country in states such as New York, New Jersey and Delaware, announce they are lifting mask mandates in schools.

  • When to Watch Nathan Chen Compete Again After Record-Breaking Skate

    United States figure skater Nathan Chen set a world record during his mens short program routine at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but he's not done yet.

  • Adorable toddler loves ‘surprising’ her parents with Starbucks: ‘This is free serotonin’

    Her excitement is beyond infectious.

  • Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week, WHO says

    The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7%.