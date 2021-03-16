Japan's defence minister to discuss China's activities with U.S. counterpart

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi attends a news conference in Tokyo
1 min read
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister, Nobuo Kishi, looks forward to discussing with his U.S. counterpart aspects of China's activities in the East and South China Sea regions, he said on Tuesday.

The security environment in the Indo-Pacific region was "severe", Kishi said as he began a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

On his Tokyo visit, Austin said the U.S.-Japan alliance was strong and the two nations would work together towards achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

