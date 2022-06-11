Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi visit JGSDF Camp Asaka
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nobuo Kishi
    Japanese politician
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.

"Japan is surrounded by actors that possess, or are developing, nuclear weapons, and that openly ignore rules," Kishi said in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security meeting.

In May, China and Russia conducted a joint aerial patrol in waters close to Japan and Taiwan, their first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Joint military operations between these two strong military powers will undoubtedly increase concern among other countries," he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the same point in no uncertain terms in his Shangri-La Dialogue keynote speech the night before, saying his country would call for increased defence spending and possibly seek advanced strike weapons.

"Ukraine may be East Asia tomorrow," he said.

Security and stability of the Taiwan Strait was also important for the security of Japan and the wider world, Kishi said on Saturday, calling China a "nation of concern".

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," has alarmed Tokyo, because it could establish military force as a way to settle international disputes and encourage China to try and take control of Taiwan, which lies close to Japan and maritime trade routes that feed its economy.

In his speech, Kishi also criticised North Korea, which has carried out at least 18 missile tests this year, saying the regime could not be allowed to threaten Japan, the region and the international community.

The three-day Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe, began on Friday.

President Joe Biden, standing alongside Kishida in Tokyo in May, said the United States would militarily intervene if China attacked Taiwan. The White House later said Biden's remarks did not represent a change in policy toward the island.

China says its recent military drills around Taiwan, which it considers as part of its territory, are meant to defend its sovereignty.

In a policy paper published on Tuesday, Kishida's administration said it wanted to drastically increase defence spending within the next five years.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US: China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed American support for Taiwan on Saturday, suggesting at Asia's premier defense forum that recent Chinese military activity around the self-governing island threatens to change the status quo. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Austin noted a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan,” including almost daily military flights near the island by the People's Republic of China. “Our policy hasn't changed, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be true for the PRC,” he said.

  • China complains over US arms sales to Taiwan

    China's defense minister complained to his American counterpart on Friday about the latest U.S. arms package for Taiwan and warned of a possible conflict over the self—governing island that China claims as its own territory. Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a meeting in Singapore that the sale “seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and security interests,” according to state broadcaster CCTV's military channel. China “firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” and the Chinese government and military will “resolutely smash any Taiwan independence plot and resolutely safeguard the reunification of the motherland,” Wei said.

  • Katy Tur on her "unique and interesting" childhood, growing up in the media

    Preview: In an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" June 12, the journalist discusses her new warts-and-all memoir, "Rough Draft."

  • Song Hae, veteran South Korean TV music talent show host known as the 'Nation's Emcee,' dies at 95

    The late veteran entertainer was widely known in South Korea as the “nation’s emcee.” Born during the Japanese occupation of Hwanghae province, in what is now part of North Korea, he was once known as Song Bok-hee until he escaped to South Korea on a U.N. ship with the new name “Hae,” meaning “sea” in Korean.

  • Ukraine calls for more aid as fighting intensifies

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for additional help as Russian forces intensify their attacks in the Donbas region. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports from Kyiv.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Zelenskiy Ignored Invasion Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tuned out warnings that Russia would invade his country in the lead-up to the Feb. 24 attack. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Markets WrapFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot He

  • At Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China's expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea's nuclear missile programme. Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had their first face-to-face meeting. Although both sides reiterated that they want to better manage their relationship, Beijing and Washington remained polarised over several volatile security situations, from Taiwan's sovereignty to China's military activity in the Pacific and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Republicans Promise to Issue Their Own Report on Jan. 6 Violence

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans announced plans to release their own report on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as they blasted a House panel investigating the violence ahead of its first hearing tonight.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingStocks Reel, Bond Yields Surge on Inflat

  • Hundreds call for action against gun violence during March for Our Lives rally in downtown Des Moines

    We are "no longer recommending policy — we are demanding it,” said Lexi Duffy, 18.

  • Japan vows bigger security role in region to tackle threats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans on Friday to boost his country's diplomatic and security role in the Asia Pacific to tackle what he described as growing threats in the region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kishida said Japan will consider acquiring a preemptive strike capability in response to an increasingly assertive China, North Korea and now Russia — a controversial plan that critics say would violate Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” Kishida said in a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an Asian security forum.

  • Biden Says Zelenskiy Brushed Off Warnings of Russia’s Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tuned out warnings that Russia would invade his country in the lead-up to the Feb. 24 attack. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Markets Wr

  • Sweden seeks constructive progress with Turkey over NATO bid

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden seeks to make constructive progress in talks with Turkey on Ankara's objections to the Nordic country's application to join the NATO defence alliance, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but face opposition from Turkey, which accuses them of supporting and harbouring Kurdish militants and other groups it deems terrorists. The objections caught Finnish, Swedish and many NATO officials by surprise and have dimmed prospects for rapid progress on the membership bids ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid later this month.

  • U.S., Chinese defence chiefs stand firm over Taiwan in first meeting

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The defence chiefs of China and the United States held face-to-face talks for the first time on Friday, with both sides standing firm on their opposing views over Taiwan's right to rule itself. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore for nearly an hour, double the time initially allotted. Austin and Wei's first face-to-face meeting comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to spend more time on Asian security issues after months of focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 'It's just going to continue to get worse': Why the cost of used EVs will only keep rising as high gas prices and shortages spike demand

    Think you'll save by buying used? Don't expect to find a big discount.

  • The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Callback In Last Night’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode

    If you’ve played a lot of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you might have spotted a small but cool connection to it in the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. You may have also noticed a much sadder callback to a Clone Wars character.

  • Victim from April Beale Street shooting dies

    FOX13 has learned a man who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in April on Beale Street has died.

  • Amy Coney Barrett received $425,000 for a forthcoming book, new financial disclosures show

    Justice Neil Gorsuch reported that he received cowboy boots worth nearly $700 related to a Texas Supreme Court Historical Society event.

  • WHO now says theory that COVID-19 leaked from Chinese lab should be studied more

    Over two years after the coronavirus was first detected in China, and after at least 6.3 million deaths have been counted worldwide from the pandemic, the World Health Organization is recommending in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is required into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

  • With gun control stalled, how else can gun violence be prevented?

    Sweeping measures like an assault weapons ban are non-starters in Congress, but experts say there are ways to save lives even in the absence of new gun control laws.

  • Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming, Controlling Young Activist

    The parents of Tokata Iron Eyes have asked a court to intervene, saying the actor used drugs, alcohol, violence, and more to control and manipulate their daughter.