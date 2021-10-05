Japan's dip in COVID-19 cases baffles experts; winter 'nightmare' still a risk

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
Rocky Swift
·3 min read

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's COVID-19 case numbers have plummeted to the lowest in nearly a year just as other parts of Asia are struggling with surging infections, leaving health experts perplexed and raising concern of a winter rebound.

New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 87 on Monday, the lowest tally since Nov. 2 last year, and a precipitous decline from more than 5,000 a day in an August wave that hammered the capital's medical infrastructure.

The pattern is the same across the country.

After a slow start, Japan has made rapid progress in its vaccination campaign and almost six months of emergency distancing restrictions have likely helped stem the spread of the virus.

Nevertheless, the speed with which a wave of infections and hospitalisations fuelled by the infectious Delta variant has ebbed away has confounded the experts.

Kyoto University's Hiroshi Nishiura is among those who believe the summer spike in cases and subsequent plunge were mainly due to trends in human activity.

Infectivity, as measured by the effective reproduction number, is correlated with holiday breaks, he said.

"During the holidays, we meet persons whom we seldom meet up with, and moreover, there is a substantial chance to eat together in a face-to-face environment," Nishiura, a top infectious disease modeller advising the government, told Reuters.

Recent record cases in South Korea and Singapore may be connected to some mid-year holidays, and a convergence of Asian and Western holidays at the end of the year could lead to a "nightmare", he said.

But other experts say infection trends have less to do with travel and more to do with regular, seasonal trends.

VICIOUS CYCLES

Jason Tetro, a Canada-based infectious disease expert and author of "The Germ Code" said different age cohorts become "fuel" for the virus to perpetuate, depending on vaccination rates and prior infections, at different times.

"Without elimination of the virus, we will continue to see spikes until 85% of the population is immune to the dominant strain," he said.

"This is the only way to get out of these vicious cycles."

A theory gaining ground is that COVID-19 and its variants tend to move in two-month cycles, though Tetro said the cycle is "more a factor of human nature than mother nature".

Kenji Shibuya, the former director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College, London, said he doubted that "the people's flow" was driving the virus, as many government experts assert.

"It is primarily driven by seasonality, followed by vaccination and perhaps some viral characteristics which we do not know," said Shibuya, who also directed municipal inoculations in northern Japan.

After a late start, Japan has vaccinated 61% of its population and the government was gearing up for booster shots to head off the breakthrough cases seen elsewhere in the world, Noriko Horiuchi, the new minister in charge of vaccines, said in her first press briefing since her appointment.

Whatever the cause of the lull, experts say time is of the essence to head off another resurgence.

"We only have a window of one month," Shibuya said. "So we should move fast to secure beds and ramp up vaccination."

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three Vatican Swiss Guards resign after COVID-19 vaccination request - report

    Three members of the Vatican Swiss Guards, the elite colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have decided to resign rather than be vaccinated against COVID-19, Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva reported. Following the Holy See's implementation of new COVID-19 measures, three Swiss guards have departed on a "voluntary" basis, a spokesperson for the corps said, according to the paper. Three other recruits, hitherto unvaccinated, had decided to get a shot but were temporarily suspended until they were fully inoculated, the spokesperson said.

  • Injury update: Promising Clemson freshman Will Taylor to miss season

    Here’s what Dabo Swinney said about Taylor’s situation.

  • Dozens of cardano users are being investigated for tax evasion in Japan: report

    Dozens of cardano network users have been investigated by Japan's tax authorities, according to a report.

  • Japan to gauge timing for restarting subsidised travel programme

    Saito, the newly appointed minister for land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, also said at his inaugural news conference that the government would stand by its goal of reaching 60 million inbound tourists by 2030 as a key source of economic growth, NHK said. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet, which formed on Monday, is looking to revitalise an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the service industry as tourism dried up under state-of-emergency restrictions and closed borders.

  • Peso’s Losing Streak Sends It Toward Two-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has fallen for three straight quarters and hit a 17-month low last week. The bad news doesn’t end there.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryTechnicals suggest the currency could test its 20

  • Japanese Stocks Extend Losing Streak as New Premier Underwhelms

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese equities fell, pushing the Nikkei 225 Stock Average to a seventh-daily loss and the brink of a technical correction, amid market disappointment with a new government and a host of threats to global economic growth.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Recor

  • New Japan PM Kishida confirms strong alliance with US in talks with Biden

    TOKYO (Reuters) -New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he received a "strong" message from President Joe Biden about the United States' commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan. In phone talks on Tuesday morning that lasted roughly 20 minutes, the allies also confirmed their cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's official residence. The call came a day after Kishida called a parliamentary election for Oct. 31 and vowed to bolster the country's response to the pandemic.

  • Stephanie Grisham calls Lindsey Graham 'Senator Freeloader'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham “was using Trump to mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow,” according to former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

  • Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

    As European Union leaders gather for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse. The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. EU expansion has also been routinely sidelined by crises like the Greek financial meltdown and Britain's drawn-out exit, leaving the bloc very focused on its own survival rather than taking in new members.

  • Haiti to UN Security Council: Help us handle gang violence

    Haiti's top diplomat implored the U.N. Security Council on Monday for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying the existing U.N. political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institutions in the crisis-wracked country. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities that the country is facing and that the mandate is adjusted accordingly,” Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told the council after a summer of calamities in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country. U.S. border patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants massed at the southern U.S. border sparked outrage last month.

  • Amazon prominently touts work by anti-vaxxers and COVID conspiracy theorists, even after other platforms cut them off

    As YouTube clamps down on anti-vaxxer content and Facebook faces scrutiny, Amazon's bookstore is rife with COVID conspiracist material.

  • Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

    Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. “I think it’s clearly frustrating for all of us,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who monitors COVID-19 statistics for the state.

  • Evergrande eyeing $5 billion property unit sale; rival Fantasia misses payment

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Debt-saddled China Evergrande is set to raise more than $5 billion by selling a majority stake in its property management arm, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the struggling giant's largest asset sale yet if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing one of the country's largest-ever defaults as it struggles with more than $300 billion of debt. Its fate is also unsettling global markets wary about the fallout of one of China's biggest borrowers toppling.

  • Illinois pumping out billions of tax dollars in COVID aid to public, private sectors

    The state of Illinois is pumping hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars out the door for COVID-19 relief, and the money is going out all over the place, including into private hands.

  • Satanic rituals, forced cannibalism: The kidnappings and extortions of Central American migrants

    As more migrants in Mexico are kidnapped, cartels and criminal groups are making more money extorting relatives in the U.S. and Latin America for ransom fees.

  • COVID-19 herd immunity is a mirage. Here's how the virus could become 'manageable' instead.

    Reinfections, the delta variant and waning vaccine immunity mean eradicating COVID may be impossible. Here's what living with the virus might be like.

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • These African countries have fully vaccinated 10% of their populations

    Less than a third of African countries have achieved the global goal of vaccinating 10% of their populations against Covid-19 by the end of September, according to the World Health Organization. This is an indicator of the challenge the continent is facing in procuring vaccines amidst their uneven distribution for poorer countries of the world. Fifteen countries, including South Africa, Mauritius, Morocco, and Rwanda, have met the target, said Richard Mihigo, immunization and vaccine development programme coordinator at the WHO’s regional office for Africa, in a press briefing on Thursday.

  • New Zealand to use vaccine certificates as Delta persists

    New Zealand said on Tuesday that it will start using COVID-19 vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month, as the country battles the spread of the Delta variant. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who on Monday abandoned a long-standing strategy of eliminating coronavirus in the face of a persistent Delta outbreak, said the certificates would help ensure large gatherings such as music festivals did not become superspreader events. "We will use them (vaccine certificates) as a tool to lessen risks at what are currently considered as high risk settings, including large scale events," Ardern said at a news conference, urging people to bring forward their vaccination plans.

  • NC begins reporting COVID reinfections, but overall number of cases continues to slide

    Less than 1% of people who are infected with COVID-19 have tested positive again.