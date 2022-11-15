Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

2
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices.

Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.

Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. Like many nations, Japan has suffered as the coronavirus pandemic slammed industrial production and tourism.

Private consumption grew 0.3% in July-September, slowing down from the 1.2% growth recorded the previous quarter. Private investment grew 1.5%, down from 2.4% growth in the previous quarter.

Another factor is the Japanese yen’s fall against other currencies, especially the U.S. dollar. The Federal Reserve has been tightening the key interest rate, but the Bank of Japan has not.

The differential in interest rates tends to boost the value of the currency of the nation with higher interest rates against the nation with zero or minus rates like Japan’s, according to analysts. The U.S. dollar, trading at about 115 Japanese yen a year ago, now costs about 140 yen.

Although the weak yen has generally tended to work as a boon for Japanese exporters like automaker Toyota Motor Corp. and video game developer Nintendo Co., it also makes imports more expensive. The latest GDP data showed dropping exports.

A weak yen is devastating for imports, especially for Japan, imports almost all its oil, as well as much of its food. The war in Ukraine has also sent such prices higher.

Inflation in Japan at about 3% is moderate compared to the U.S. and some other nations. But it’s still noticeable, with everything from cab fares to packaged snacks going up in prices.

In recent decades, Japan has suffered what’s known as deflation, or a continuing downward spiraling of prices. And so widespread price hikes come as a bit of a shock to consumers when wage growth has been relatively slow.

China’s COVID-19 restrictions are also being closely watched because of their great impact on Japan and the Asian region. Although there have been some easing of restrictions, fears are growing about a next wave of infections bringing back lockdowns and other restrictions.

Japanese production was sorely hit by the restrictions, seen in the shortage of supplies in computer chips and other parts.

Some analysts say the Japanese economy will likely gradually recover, although still at risk from what China's pandemic measures, as well as larger geopolitical tensions like U.S.-China relations.

But there were also signs of hope. Tourists from abroad have returned, starting from last month after more than two years of tight border limits.

“The yen’s depreciation gives tourists better value for money, making Japan more attractive as a destination,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, senior economist at SuMi Trust.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Over 100 dogs rescued after man arrested for animal cruelty in Paulding County

    Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, at Burrell’s home on Old Cartersville Road.

  • BOJ’s Kuroda Signals He Isn’t Just Looking at Downside Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he will be monitoring both upside and downside risks as the central bank continues with monetary easing, remarks that are likely to support lingering speculations over longer-term policy adjustments. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitBig Tech Weighs on US Stocks After

  • Bulls vs Nuggets Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets

  • Germany’s Scholz Says Trade Diversification Doesn’t Mean China Decoupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned German business leaders that they should act now to hedge risks and avoid over-reliance on China as his government pushes to diversify commercial ties in Asia.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionStocks Waver as Traders Par

  • U.S. president unveils investments in Indonesia carbon capture, transport

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced a number of investments in Indonesia spanning areas like climate and food security, including a $2.5 billion agreement between ExxonMobil and state-owned energy company Pertamina on carbon capture. ExxonMobil and Pertamina's agreement will further assess development of a regional carbon capture and sequestration hub in Indonesia, the White House said in a statement.

  • Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

    The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The greenback edged up against sterling and hovered more than 1% above its two-month trough to the euro after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation, although potentially at a slower pace. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling, edged 0.03% higher to 107.00 early in the Asian day.

  • Don’t let an NC millionaire, or anyone else, develop the tip of Topsail Island

    The southern tip of Topsail Island is an NC treasure. Leave it alone. | Opinion

  • Stock-market rally despite FTX blowup, Facebook-parent’s layoffs, says investors may be whistling past recession’s graveyard

    Investors feeling giddy about last week's sharp rally for stocks might want to give a listen to Tom Waits' song, “Whistlin' Past the Graveyard” from 1978, to sober up for the dangers that still lurk ahead.

  • Jonah Hill says body insecurities 'intensely f----ed' him up in mental health documentary

    The actor and filmmaker confronts his anxieties in Netflix's Stutz, one of his most personal projects yet.

  • Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

    The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

  • China investigates claim Covid rules led to miscarriage as Beijing sees record cases

    Covid cases spike in Beijing with highest ever recorded daily cases at more than 400

  • Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks as hot inflation, global slowdown take toll

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year in the third quarter, stoking further uncertainty about the outlook as global recession risks, a weak yen and higher import costs took a toll on household consumption and businesses. The world's third-biggest economy has struggled to motor on despite the recent lifting of COVID curbs, and has faced intensifying pressure from red-hot global inflation, sweeping interest rate increases worldwide and the Ukraine war. On top of being squeezed by a global slowdown and soaring inflation, Japan has been dealing with the challenge of the yen's slide to 32-year lows against the dollar, which has magnified cost-of-living strains by further lifting the price of everything from fuel to food items.

  • The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins beat Cleveland Browns, a Review

    This was a spectacular win, wasn't it? So let's take a closer look at Miami's 39-17 defeat of Cleveland, improving the Dolphins' record to 7-3.

  • Michelle Obama: Trump victory ‘still hurts’ after six years

    Michelle Obama says six years after Donald Trump’s White House win, his victory “still hurts.” “It felt like something more, something much uglier than a simple political defeat,” Obama said in a clip from the audio version of her forthcoming book, “The Light we Carry,” published Monday by NPR. The part-self-help book, part-memoir is poised to…

  • UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 billion contract to BAE Systems

    "Russia's actions put all of us at risk," he said at the summit in Bali, Indonesia. "As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies."

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. Fields sent another strong signal he just might be the man for that role with his latest dazzling performance Sunday.

  • Musk Says Everyone Thought FTX's Bankman-Fried Was 'Walking on Water'

    How did 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried manage to make his cryptocurrency empire look solid, if not the most financially sound firm in the fledgling cryptocurrency industry? The question has haunted the industry and the business community since FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, imploded on November 8, urgently requesting the help of its great rival Binance to try to honor its obligations. "As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of http://FTX.com," Zhao said in a message posted on Twitter.

  • Kim Kardashian Honored With the Giving Tree Award at 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

    Kris Jenner, Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel and more chat with ET at the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles.

  • Nancy Pelosi said the GOP response to the attack on her husband was 'disgraceful' and people have told her it influenced their vote

    Pelosi called the GOP response "ridiculous" and "disrespectful," adding that the assault itself was traumatic enough for her family.

  • Handshakes, shoes and coffee cups: Qatar etiquette essentials

    Home to gleaming skyscrapers and upmarket shopping malls, World Cup host Qatar is also a conservative Muslim country deeply attached to its customs and traditions.