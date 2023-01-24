Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month - PMI

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A worker checks machinery at a factory in Higashiosaka
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from the final reading in the previous month.

The soft factory activity clouds policymakers' hopes that key wage talks in the months ahead will offset the squeeze to consumers from 41-year-high inflation and help sustain the fragile post-pandemic recovery.

The index stayed below the 50-line that separates contraction from expansion for a third straight month, after December's final figure marked the fastest fall in 26 months.

Factory output and new orders decreased for a seventh consecutive month, although at slower paces than last month, the sub-index data showed.

The Reuters Tankan survey last week showed the first negative reading for business confidence at big Japanese firms in two years amid worsening overseas conditions and rising living costs.

By contrast, service-sector activity extended growth for a fifth month, thanks to a tourism boom and relaxation of COVID-19 curbs.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.4 in January from the previous month's 51.1 final, hitting a three-month high.

"Similar to trends recorded over much of the past six months, a divergence between the manufacturing and services sectors has remained," said Laura Denman, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

On the outlook, however, service operators were less optimistic, with a business sentiment sub-index hitting the lowest in 24 months. While input prices rose at a faster pace than the previous two months, output price inflation was the slowest in five months, squeezing profitability.

Overall, the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan composite PMI rose to 50.8 in January, up from last month's final 49.7 and emerging above the break-even 50 line for the first time in three months.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Dec business conditions moderate, cost pressures ease - survey

    Australian businesses conditions moderated for a third straight month in December, while price pressures started to ease off, pointing to a likely peak in inflation. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) showed its index of business conditions had fallen 8 points to +12 in December, although it remained still well above its long-run average. The measure of confidence, on the other hand, improved 3 points to -1, remaining in negative territory for a second straight month.

  • Spotify to cut staff as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. In the last few weeks, Google parent Alphabet said it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, while Microsoft said it would eliminate 10,000. Amazon's layoff round will impact more than 18,000 roles.

  • Stocks, euro gain as Fed, ECB rate hike outlooks diverge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets surged on Monday as easing recession fears and hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve buoyed sentiment, while the likelihood of more jumbo interest rate hikes in Europe pushed the euro to a nine-month peak against the dollar. Gains in chipmakers boosted beaten-down U.S. tech stocks as the market priced in a 95.8% probability of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4.50% to 4.75% on Feb. 1. Easing fears of a recession also helped lift equities, as they did in the euro zone, despite expectations the European Central Bank will hike rates by 50 basis points both on Feb. 2 and in March, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

  • Bill Gates Is Backing an Aussie Startup Trying to Stop Cows Burping Methane

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup that has plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with a lab-grown feed additive. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing

  • Freaky Spiral Over Hawaii Likely Caused by SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

    Last week, astronomers at a Hawaiian observatory spotted a spiral-like structure over Maunakea. A SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage is the likely source of the strange atmospheric feature, as this sort of thing has happened before.

  • Pro-Imran Khan accounts share old clip of India's Modi criticising Pakistan in misleading posts

    Social media accounts supporting the party of Pakistan's ex-leader Imran Khan have shared footage that they misleadingly claim shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the government that succeeded him. The footage, which racked up tens of thousands of views, shows Modi speaking in April 2019 when Khan was in power, not after he was ousted two years later. The video was shared by Pakistani opposition lawmaker Azam Khan Swati to his 160,000 Twitter followers on January 11.The clip sh

  • How India’s EaseMyTrip Built a Brand Waiving Booking Fees

    EaseMyTrip realized early on that the convenience fee is perhaps the most inconvenient part of travel bookings and were willing to let go of it in return for loyal customers.

  • Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The past, present and future of the Ukrainian president

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Ukraine's sixth president whose tenure has been consumed largely with the war after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • In Novgorod Oblast, another air defense system seen deployed near a Putin residence

    A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system has been deployed in the village of Yashcherovo, Novgorod Oblast, Russia, six kilometers from one of the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported on Jan. 23.

  • Russians launch missile attack on critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast General Staff report

    The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday, 22 January. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 January Quote: "During the day, enemy forces carried out five airstrikes on the positions of the Ukraine's Defence Forces and a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • Tech Stocks Take Driver’s Seat in Earnings Run-Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks led gains on Wall Street, with the most-influential segment of the US equity market about to kick off earnings in a test of the S&P 500’s 12% surge from its October low.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed Himsel

  • The Cuisinart Food Processor That Pros Call ‘an Extra Set of Hands’ Is on Rare Sale at Amazon

    It reigned supreme in our tests too.

  • Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

    ‘This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!’

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors focus on growth ahead of Fed meeting

    U.S. bond yields dropped to four-month lows on Thursday last week on expectations that the Federal Reserve, which will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, will be forced to pivot to a more dovish policy if the U.S. economy shrinks this year, as many fear. "The market consensus is that we're switching from a recession in Q1-Q2 to a soft landing ... so if there's no recession, rates don't have to go down a lot," he said. A soft landing scenario is one in which the Fed manages to tame inflation without pushing the economy into a recession.

  • This Week in Spaceflight: Rocket Lab Attempts First U.S. Launch, SpaceX Starship Test, and More

    Observers along the U.S. East Coast could be in for a treat this week, as Rocket Lab is set to perform the first launch of an Electron rocket from its new Virginia launch pad.

  • Blinken demands that Azerbaijan open disputed corridor to Armenia

    As tensions escalate again between Armenia and Azerbaijan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken voices support for Armenia.

  • Why Ukraine Might Soon Get the Coveted German-Made Leopard 2 Tanks

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin will not block Poland from sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

  • Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine - minister

    PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months - but Berlin has so far held back from sending them, or allowing other NATO countries to do so. Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Annalena Baerbock said on France's LCI TV: "For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way."

  • Prince Andrew Reportedly Wants Virginia Giuffre to Retract Assault Allegations

    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew reportedly wants Virginia Giuffre to retract allegationsDoes Prince Andrew think he has spied a way back into royal favor and public life? According to reports in both the Sun on Sunday and Mail on Sunday, Andrew has consulted lawyers, hoping he can force Virginia Roberts Giuffre to retract allegations that he sexua

  • Want to live in a home that seems to float above the sea? Take a look at these 'living pods' being built in Panama

    A company is constructing a community of residences that will be 3 meters above sea level in Linton Bay Marina, Panama.