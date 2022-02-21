Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low - flash PMI

An engineer makes an arm rail for residential buildings inside a metal processing factory at an industrial zone in downtown Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy.

Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the country saw coronavirus infections spike to a record due to the Omicron variant.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 from a final 55.4 in the previous month. A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month, above 50 expansion.

"Manufacturers signalled a reduction in output for the first time in five months, though the rate of contraction was considerably softer than that seen in the dominant services sector," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

The survey showed a marked lengthening of delivery times exacerbated material shortages, causing input prices to rise at the fastest rate since August 2008.

"Firms continued to report that rising input prices and material shortages, notably in fuel and metals continued to dampen private sector activity," Bhatti said.

Manufacturers saw stockpiles of raw materials and other inputs rise at the sharpest pace since the start of the survey in October 2001.

Both manufacturers and service-sector firms became lessoptimistic about business conditions in the 12 months ahead, the survey showed.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI Index dropped to aseasonally adjusted 42.7, down from the prior month's final of 47.6.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI, which iscalculated by using both manufacturing and services, dropped to 44.6 from January's final of 49.9, marking the lowest level since June 2020's 40.8.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares skid, oil surges as Ukraine tensions smoulder

    Asian share markets slid and oil surged on Monday amid warnings Russia was set to invade Ukraine, risking sanctions that could trigger a further spike in energy costs and stoke global inflation. Russia upped the ante in the high-stakes diplomatic game by extending military drills in Belarus, while satellite imagery from Maxar showed multiple new field deployments of armour and troops near the border with Ukraine. An adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said France and Russia had agreed that a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe should be called for Monday.

  • Martin Sorrell considers New York listing of S4 capital - The Times

    Sorrell, in an interview with the newspaper highlighted the company's poor performance on the London Stock Exchange and said that a New York-listing "would probably get a better valuation". He also added that back in 2016, when S4 Capital started, a U.S.-listing was considered but the entry costs were too expensive. As on Friday, S4 Capital's market capitalization was at 2.7 billion pounds ($3.67 billion), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

  • Saudi Pharmacy Chain Seeks Primary Healthcare Push Amid IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy chain plans to expand its primary healthcare business and may consider acquisitions as it decided to proceed with an IPO in the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Russia Might Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookChina’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Facto

  • Big Bets on China Green Stocks Drag Down Top Asia Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s best-performing equity funds of last year have now tumbled to near the bottom of the pile as their bets on China’s green energy rally turn sour.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Russia Might Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookChina’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to ExtremeDrivi

  • U.S. relocates remaining Afghan evacuees

    The Biden administration announced Saturday that the last group of Afghan evacuees at a military site in New Jersey have been relocated. It marks the end of a six-month-long operation to resettle vulnerable Afghans. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has the latest, including an interview with FEMA's Bob Fenton.

  • 'Martin' 30th Anniversary Reunion to Air on BET+ in 2022

    The ever-popular Fox sitcom, which ran from 1992-1997, is going to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with a reunion special on BET+, filmed in February.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Power Gold to Eight-Month Highs

    Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have boosted gold prices to their highest levels since June. Gold has gained in 12 of the past 15 sessions, including seven straight through Monday, lifted by demand from investors nervous that an outbreak of war could spark losses in other investments. Most actively traded gold futures hit $1,902 a troy ounce on Thursday, their highest settlement value since June 2, and ticked down 0.1% on Friday.

  • No-fuss sheet-pan dinner pairs salmon with colorful array of vegetables

    Sheet-pan dinners are incredibly popular right now because they’re simple to prepare and leave you with fewer dishes to wash after dinner.

  • VC Firm Sequoia Capital Bets Big on Crypto

    Sequoia is the latest to invest in a separate crypto fund, a sign that crypto growth will probably outlast this phase of market volatility.

  • Courteney Cox Says She Relates To Her Shining Vale Character In More Ways Than One

    We’ve seen Courteney Cox play the lovable, neurotic mom friend in Friends, the badass Final Girl reporter in Scream, and now, we’re seeing a more vulnerable side of her in her new Starz show Shining Vale. But Cox recently revealed that her character hit too close to home multiple times, saying she understands her character […]

  • Saudi Lender Rajhi Rises to Record After $4 Billion Capital Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Al Rajhi Bank shares surged to a record after the second-biggest Saudi Arabian lender rolled out a $4 billion plan to grow its business.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Russia Might Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookChina’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to ExtremeThe Riyadh-based ban

  • Solving N.Irish Brexit row would help focus on Ukraine, UK says

    Settling a Brexit dispute over Northern Irish trade would enable London and Brussels to focus on external issues such as Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will tell the European Union on Monday. Britain and the EU have been locked in talks for months to rework a politically divisive Northern Ireland protocol that was agreed by London as part of its exit from the EU two years ago.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). But if you pay...

  • U.S. embassy in Ukraine says Russia is "propagating violence" in territory it controls

    The U.S. embassy in Ukraine said Saturday that Russia is "propagating violence in territory they control and attempting to blame Ukraine." Driving the news: "The world is united in its condemnation of Russia’s cynical and transparent provocations. We all know who the aggressor is - Russia," the embassy wrote in a tweet on Saturday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAs predicted, Russia is now propagating violence in territory they

  • Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' Wicked Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role

    Ariana Grande was cast alongside Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked

  • Zelensky urges West to act before Russia invades Ukraine

    CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports on remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged Western nations to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a possible invasion.

  • Fact-check: Did Canada declare martial law because of truck driver protests?

    Claim that Canada imposed martial law is false

  • Hong Kong says anti-virus controls might be tightened

    Stringent anti-virus controls that ban public gatherings in Hong Kong of more than two people might be tightened to stop a surge in infections, the territory’s top health official said Sunday, as 14 deaths and more than 6,000 new cases were reported. Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking on a radio program, gave no details of possible new restrictions and called on the public to stay at home. Hong Kong already is operating under its strictest curbs on travel, business and public activity since the pandemic began.

  • This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think

    "When I called him out, he told me that both myself, and the friend he offered the position to, were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary."View Entire Post ›

  • A pizza chain owner says there needs to be higher wages and more empathy offered to workers in the restaurant sector

    Michael Lastoria, CEO of &pizza, told Insider people are eager to work at his chain because of the culture and "basic respect for their humanity."