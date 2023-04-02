Japan's foreign minister urges China to release detained national

5
Laurie Chen, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Sakura Murakami
·3 min read

By Laurie Chen, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Sakura Murakami

BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday and urged Beijing to promptly release a detained Japanese national.

Hayashi's meeting with Qin Gang was the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese foreign minister in over three years, as the two rival Asian powers seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

An employee of Astellas Pharma Inc was detained in China for unknown reasons, a company spokesperson said a week ago. Five Japanese nationals are currently detained in China, two of whom have already been tried and found guilty, according to Japan's foreign ministry.

"I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on the matter, including the early release of this national," Hayashi told reporters.

Qin responded that China "will handle (the case) according to the law", according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Hayashi said Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions and has asked for China to secure a fair and safe business environment. He did not elaborate on China's reaction.

"This happened when the Chinese government is trying to promote Japanese investment to China, and we see a discrepancy there," deputy press secretary of Japan's Foreign Ministry Yukiko Okano said to reporters on Sunday, adding that this point was raised by Hayashi during his meetings in Beijing.

The Japanese minister also conveyed Tokyo's grave concerns over an increase of China's military activity, including its collaboration with Russia and its maritime presence in the East China Sea, he said.

"We both affirmed the importance of continuing to have a dialogue on issues including national security," Hayashi said.

Hayashi said he spoke to Qin about the "importance of ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan strait". Beijing said Qin warned Japan "not to interfere in the Taiwan issue or undermine China's sovereignty in any form", stressing that Taiwan is "the core of China's core interests".

"Japan's position has not changed, not with this remark, and not in recent years," Okano said when asked for comment on Beijing's account.

Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. The democratically elected government in Taipei rejects Beijing's claims and says only its people can decide its future.

Japan also lodged a diplomatic complaint in August after five ballistic missiles launched by the Chinese military fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone, near disputed islands known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

After Tokyo on Friday announced export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment, following the U.S., Qin warned his counterpart "not to play accomplice to an evildoer".

The curbs are aligned with similar measures from the U.S. and the Netherlands, aimed at restricting China's ability to make advanced chips.

Hayashi told reporters the restrictions "are not aimed at any specific country".

Despite their differences, China and Japan agreed to restart trilateral talks with South Korea, Hayashi said, calling the agreement "an important achievement" from his meeting with Qin.

"We agreed to continue communicating closely on various levels, including the foreign ministerial and leadership levels," Hayashi added.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November, the first bilateral summit in almost three years.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo, and Laurie Chen in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot, killed in Farrell; state police looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

    Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed another man in Farrell early Saturday morning.

  • Pakistani police arrest 8 after deadly Ramadan food stampede

    Pakistani police on Saturday arrested eight people in the southern port city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point a day earlier. Hundreds of women and children rushed to collect free food and cash outside a factory in an industrial area of the city on Friday. Business owners during the Islamic holy month often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor.

  • 'Beautiful stories should have happy endings' – Barcelona confirm Messi talks

    Barcelona have confirmed transfer talks with Lionel Messi over a possible return to the Catalan club for the Argentine this summer

  • Japan Demands China Release Soon Detained Employee of Drugmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his Chinese counterpart to quickly release an employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. detained in China. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s

  • Can the US Break China's Dominance of Electric Car Markets?

    EV tax credit rules and a shift in global policies may help boost the American EV market and fuel US EV makers

  • Presidents of Taiwan, Guatemala visit Mayan pyramid

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei toured the archaeological site of Tikal on Saturday during a trip by Tsai that aims to shore up the self-governing island’s ties with its remaining allies in Central America. The Taiwanese leader will visit Guatemala and Belize, the island’s only two remaining allies in Central America, where Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama and Costa Rica have all switched their support to China.

  • College student hospitalized after falling from 2nd-floor window

    A Northeastern student suffered life-threatening injuries after falling out of a 2nd story window of a Boston building Saturday night.

  • The monster is at Barcelona’s door. Their answer? Bring back Lionel Messi!

    There is no football institution more intrinsically allergic to facing the reality of its situation than the crisis-riven, stupendously-indebted, corruption-accused, Super League-rebelling, Barcelona – although even by their standards this has been quite a week of deflection.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York

  • German defense minister: NATO countries to send total of 160 tanks to Ukraine

    NATO countries plan to send two battalions of German Leopard-2 battle tanks and four battalions of Leopard-1 tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Die Welt. kThe 160 tanks account for roughly half the 300 tanks requested by Ukraine for its counteroffensive.

  • Pelicans move up to seventh, Clippers slide to sixth after Ingram sparks New Orleans win

    Ingram hit a number of cutch buckets on his way to 36 points.

  • Argo Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: US$0.09 loss per share (vs US$0.008 profit in FY 2021)

    Argo Group ( LON:ARGO ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$2.55m (down 42% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Ukraine's Air Force now using JDAM "smart" bombs

    The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukrainian aircraft now deploy Western-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), "smart" guidance kits that convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

  • China wants warmer cultural ties with South Korea, but politics seen to stand in the way

    China's efforts to improve relations with South Korea on the people's level may struggle to overcome the impact of political tensions, an observer in Seoul has warned. The head of China's ruling Communist Party body tasked with people-to-people diplomacy recently concluded a visit to South Korea, held up as an effort to "recall the start of the [bilateral] friendship" and "revitalise cooperation mechanisms". "China and South Korea are inseparable neighbours, friends, and partners, and have becom

  • China's central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis

    China should accelerate legislation of the Financial Stability Law and improve other legal arrangements designed to prevent and dispose of financial risks, three officials from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) wrote in China Finance, a publication affiliated to the central bank. Financial authorities should strengthen supervision of financial institutions' date accuracy to prevent risks, the article said, saying if any enlightment should be drawn from the Silican Valley Bank crisis. China should also let the insurance deposit system play its full role, allowing the mechanism to deal with problematic banks in a swift and orderly manner, so as to effectively prevent systematic risks, said the authors, who are from PBOC's Financial Stability Bureau and the Deposit Insurance Corp.

  • Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, weather

    All the details for Sunday's Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

  • Chinese colleges give students a week off to 'go fall in love'

    Nine colleges in China are giving students a weeklong spring break to “enjoy love” amid China’s declining birth rate. The schools, which are run by the Fan Mei Education Group, announced last week that students and teachers are free to “go fall in love” from April 1 to 7. The break is an expansion of China's one-day national holiday for Tomb-Sweeping day, which is also known as the Qingming Festival.

  • Pope Francis expected to be discharged from hospital

    Pope Francis was set to leave hospital on Saturday after a three-night stay for treatment of bronchitis, and begin preparations for the most important week in the Christian calendar.The 86-year-old pontiff was admitted on Wednesday to Rome's Gemelli hospital after complaining of breathing issues, but his condition improved after he was given antibiotics.On Friday, the pope visited the children's cancer ward at the hospital, handing out chocolate Easter eggs and even baptising a weeks-old baby boy, according to a video published by the Vatican. &nbsp;&nbsp;Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had been working&nbsp;earlier on Friday in the hospital's private papal suite on the 10th floor and catching up on newspapers. On Thursday night, he ate pizza with some hospital staff.The Argentine pope was expected to be discharged on Saturday, Bruni said, and would preside over Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square.&nbsp;The ceremony marks the beginning of Holy Week, which culminates in Easter.Francis' hospitalisation was his second since 2021, when he underwent colon surgery, also at Gemelli.His increasing health issues over the past year have sparked widespread concern, including speculation that he might choose to retire rather than stay in the job for life.His predecessor, Benedict XVI, quit in 2013, in a radical step not seen since the Middle Ages.Visitors to St Peter's Square on Friday expressed relief over the pope's improvement.&nbsp;"I was afraid for the pope," said one 56-year-old Italian tourist who gave his name as Davide."But I'm happy he's better, that he's returning. For believers and the Catholic community, it's important," he added. &nbsp;- Presiding over mass -Francis marked 10 years as the head of the worldwide Catholic Church earlier this month.&nbsp;He has pushed through major governance reforms and sought to forge a more open, compassionate Church, although has faced internal opposition, particularly from conservatives.He has repeatedly said he would consider stepping down were his health to fail him -- but said last month that for now, he has no plans to quit.During Palm Sunday mass, Francis is expected to remain seated while another cleric -- probably a senior cardinal -- conducts the ceremony at the altar.&nbsp;The Vatican, citing medical staff, said on Thursday that Francis had been diagnosed with "infectious bronchitis" requiring antibiotics, and that the treatment had brought about a "marked improvement in his state of health".The Gemelli hospital is the favoured choice of pontiffs to the point of being dubbed "Vatican 3" by pope John Paul II, who was treated nine times at Gemelli and spent a total of 153 days there.A Jesuit who seems most happy being among his flock, Francis continues to travel internationally and keep a busy schedule.But he has been forced to use a wheelchair and walking stick in the past year because of knee pain, and admitted last summer that he had to slow down.He said on Thursday he was "touched by the many messages" he was receiving in hospital, thanking on Twitter those praying for his recovery.Francis' earlier stay at Gemelli in July 2021 lasted 10 days. He was admitted after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine, that required surgery.In an interview in January, the pope said the diverticulitis had returned.ams/gil/mca

  • How does Sports Illustrated grade the Browns’ offseason thus far?

    The Browns have had an efficient NFL free agency period, and Sports Illustrated agrees.

  • Will Startups Learn These Important Lessons After the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?

    A decade of easy money and a stable banking environment led to some pretty poor Treasury management habits.