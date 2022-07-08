Japan's former prime minister dies after being shot during campaign speech
Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and a highly divisive figure, was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/world/ex-leader-shinzo-abe-fatally-shot-in-shock-japan-attack
Friday's shocking assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world's safest countries stunned leaders and drew condemnation, with Iran calling it an “act of terrorism" while Spain slammed the “cowardly attack." Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
STORY: EDITORS NOTE: ONE STILL FROM THE SCENE IN THE EDIT SHOWS BLOOD.This was the scene after Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (July 8) while delivering a speech in the city of Nara.That's according to a government spokesperson and public broadcaster NHK.The network said 67-year-old Abe was airlifted to hospital and appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest, after being initially conscious and responsive.His current condition is unknown.A photograph from local media showed Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, with blood on his white shirt. One reporter on the scene said two consecutive bangs could be heard during Abe's speech.Local media reported he had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently in the neck.Local media also reported that authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man.Political violence is rare in Japan, a country with strict gun regulations.Abe was reportedly making a stump speech outside a train station ahead of Sunday's upper house election, where analysts say Abe's protege and current prime minister Fumio Kishida hopes to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.Local media reported Kishida suspended his election campaign after the shooting and was returning to the capital Tokyo.Japan's government said there were no plans to postpone Sunday's election.Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, serving two terms before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, controlling one of its major factions.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is "deeply shocked" to learn that former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara prefecture on Friday (8 July).
The killing of the former PM has raised questions in a country where people don't think about violent crime.
The former leader was shot while giving a speech in western Japan Friday.
Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, was apparently shot during a campaign speech on Friday in Nara, according to the Associated Press and NHK public television. NHK camera footage showed him collapsed on the street, holding his chest, with the broadcasting corporation reporting that he is experiencing heart failure. Abe was rushed to […]
Abe collapsed after being shot while on the campaign trail in Nara. He sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and is in critical condition.
Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, has died after succumbing to injuries from gunshot wounds sustained during a campaign speech on Friday. His death has been reported by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and the BBC. He died around 5 p.m. local time. NHK camera footage showed Abe collapsed on the street, holding his […]
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after being shot while giving a campaign speech on a street in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported,
