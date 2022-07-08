Japan's former prime minister dies after being shot during campaign speech
Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and a highly divisive figure, was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.
Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and a highly divisive figure, was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/world/ex-leader-shinzo-abe-fatally-shot-in-shock-japan-attack
Ukrainians were “saddened” by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 7.In a Facebook post, Zelensky thanked Johnson for his leadership in defending Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. “We will forever remain true friends and strong allies,” Zelensky said.In his nightly address to the nation, Zelensky said he called Johnson to thank him for his ongoing political and financial support as well as the delivery of weapons.In his resignation speech, Johnson included the UK’s support for Ukraine as one of his key achievements as prime minister.“Let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes,” Johnson said.Johnson said he would stay in position as prime minister until a new leader was in place. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful
Signed to a two-way deal, Isaiah Mobley said other teams were interested in the 2022 draft, considers himself lucky to join brother Evan in Cleveland
Ms. Marvel Episode 5 might be my favorite episode so far.View Entire Post ›
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is "deeply shocked" to learn that former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara prefecture on Friday (8 July).
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled. The shooter opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind as the former premier addressed members of the public on a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. "This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable," said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Abe's protege, struggling to keep his emotions in check.
A "Jersey Shore" reboot? A "Hills" reboot? Writer Erin Jensen can't help but wonder, "Is my youth being given the boot?"
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech
Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, has died after succumbing to injuries from gunshot wounds sustained during a campaign speech on Friday. His death has been reported by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and the BBC. He died around 5 p.m. local time. NHK camera footage showed Abe collapsed on the street, holding his […]
Living in Sri Lanka is a daily battle and people are broken after months of crisis, writes Andrew Fidel Fernando.
STORY: EDITORS NOTE: ONE STILL FROM THE SCENE IN THE EDIT SHOWS BLOOD.This was the scene after Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (July 8) while delivering a speech in the city of Nara.That's according to a government spokesperson and public broadcaster NHK.The network said 67-year-old Abe was airlifted to hospital and appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest, after being initially conscious and responsive.His current condition is unknown.A photograph from local media showed Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, with blood on his white shirt. One reporter on the scene said two consecutive bangs could be heard during Abe's speech.Local media reported he had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently in the neck.Local media also reported that authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man.Political violence is rare in Japan, a country with strict gun regulations.Abe was reportedly making a stump speech outside a train station ahead of Sunday's upper house election, where analysts say Abe's protege and current prime minister Fumio Kishida hopes to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.Local media reported Kishida suspended his election campaign after the shooting and was returning to the capital Tokyo.Japan's government said there were no plans to postpone Sunday's election.Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, serving two terms before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, controlling one of its major factions.
Here's the latest for Friday July 8th: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fatally shot; Funerals planned for some parade shooting victims; Biden to take executive action to protect abortion access. Mississippi's last abortion clinic closes.
Pat Nixon called it “the hardest unpaid job in the world”; Cherie Blair “a strange thing” given “you cannot afford to express any separate views”. Sarah Brown argued that “being the wife of the PM isn’t a job,” and Barbara Bush made the point that: “The First Lady is going to be criticised no matter what she does.”
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is sporting honey blonde face-framing highlights and a chic low bun. Hairstylist Leigh Keates shared a pic on Instagram.
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed by a shooter at a campaign event. Footage shows Mr. Abe – the country’s longest serving leader – giving a speech that was interrupted by two loud bangs. Photo: Toshiharu Otani/AFP/Getty Images
The killing of the former PM has raised questions in a country where people don't think about violent crime.
Lawrence Pfaff Jr. wrote an obituary for his dad, Lawrence H. Pfaff Sr., 81, of Belmont, New York, who died June 27.
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, welcomed twins in November 2021, court documents reveal
In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa shared why she treasures the risqué photo her husband Mark Consuelos snapped on their honeymoon
He didn't buy her excuse one bit.