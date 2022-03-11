Japan's Fujifilm says to terminate enrollment in Avigan trial for COVID-19

Reuters Videos

STORY: The 57-year-old Man who made history in January as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart has died.Mark Bennett passed away Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center, which said his condition began deteriorating several days ago.Bennett had terminal heart disease when he first came to the hospital as a patient in October and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant.But in a first-of-its-kind surgery, Bennett was implanted with a pig heart that had been genetically modified to prevent rejection - a procedure his son at the time called "a miracle."The surgery was among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig-to-human heart transplant, a field made possible by new gene editing tools.The transplanted heart performed "very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection," the hospital said on Wednesday, adding that Bennett was able to communicate with his family during his final hours.Pigs have long been a tantalizing source of potential transplants because their organs are so similar to humans.Prior efforts at pig-to-human transplants had failed because of genetic differences that caused organ rejection or viruses that posed an infection risk.