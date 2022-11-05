Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China

Bangkok International Motor Show
2
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market.

The Japanese automaker said last year it planned to roll out EV models under a new brand called "e:N Series" over the next five years with partners GAC and Dongfeng Motor. It began selling the first model in China in April.

"Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer," said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe in a statement.

A key challenge facing Honda and its major Japanese peers, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, is catching up to rivals such as Tesla Inc who have forged ahead in the EV sector.

Honda laid out a target to roll out 30 EV models globally and produce some 2 million EVs a year by 2030 earlier this year.

Last year, it said it would introduce only electrified vehicle models in China after 2030, including battery electric, hydrogen fuel-cell or petrol-electric automobiles.

Its two joint ventures, GAC-Honda and Dongfeng-Honda, plan to build new EV-only assembly plants that are expected to begin production in 2024.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • A Stock Trader’s Guide to China’s Potential Exit From Covid Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- The China market’s epic ride higher this week is a harbinger of what could come if the nation makes visible moves away from the Covid Zero policy that has stifled the economy. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down Most Sin

  • Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China

    China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to six long-range bombers to northern Australia.

  • Musk Agrees to Restore Twitter Content-Moderation Tools This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s new owner, Elon Musk, promised civil rights leaders he will restore content moderation tools that had been blocked for some staff by the end of the week, according to three leaders who met with Musk on Monday. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser P

  • Fact check: Starlink satellites are real and orbiting Earth

    The photos featured in the post show NOAA weather balloons measuring ozone levels in the South Pole.

  • China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities

    China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and accelerate construction projects such as the Hainan free trade port. "China will urge all countries and parties to share opportunities for deepening international cooperation, fully and deeply participate in the reform of the World Trade Organization, and promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation," he said.

  • We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (KLSE:WONG)

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    With its stock down 32% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB). However, a...

  • Brands are ‘quiet quitting’ Twitter over worries of what Musk will bring

    Brands wary of Twitter's content moderation are pausing their advertising on the platform.

  • Nissan May Snub Renault Revamp Over Sharing Tech With Geely

    (Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. is willing to walk away from a deal with Renault SA to re-balance their alliance amid concerns the French carmaker wants to license hundreds of jointly developed patented technologies to other players, including new Chinese partner Geely, people familiar with the negotiations said.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter E

  • Companies Like Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • Private companies in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 3.6% last week

    If you want to know who really controls Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ( SGX:E5H ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Is Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS) Worth RM0.3 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    How far off is Gabungan AQRS Berhad ( KLSE:GBGAQRS ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • French Mortgage Market Shows Signs of Cooling as ECB Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in French mortgage lending slowed to the weakest pace this year in September as the European Central Bank’s rate hikes began to dent demand in the euro area’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar

  • G7 urges China to abstain from threats, use of force

    MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of the world's seven wealthiest democracies, reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. But it also expressed an aim for cooperation with China where possible to tackle global health and climate challenges.

  • Australia to buy Lockheed aircraft amid mounting tensions with China

    U.S. State Dept. also approved weapon sales to Finland ahead of the country's planned ascension into NATO.

  • New York is becoming an ’emerging hotspot’ for the XBB family of COVID variants that hit Singapore, as BQ closes in on U.S. dominance

    The last remaining lab-made antibody drug effective against all COVID variants is not expected to work when it comes to BQ and close relative BQ.1.1, federal health officials said Friday.

  • Alcoa sent three letters to the LME requesting action on Russian metal

    LONDON (Reuters) -United States-based aluminium producer Alcoa wrote to the London Metal Exchange (LME) three times in September and October, asking for a boycott of Russian metal and greater disclosure on how much was in the LME system, the company said. In the letters, seen by Reuters, Alcoa expressed concerns that large amounts of Russian aluminium flowing into LME-registered warehouses could distort the exchange's aluminium contract by making it reflect the price of unwanted material. While Russia has escaped official sanctions on its aluminium, copper, and nickel of the kind imposed on other sectors following its invasion of Ukraine, some Western companies have stopped accepting Russian metal.

  • U.S. FAA will waive some JetBlue minimum flight requirements

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it would partially approve a request by JetBlue Airways to waive minimum flight requirements at New York-area airports John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International. The decision allows JetBlue to hold on to valuable flight rights at some of the most congested U.S. airports. JetBlue sought the waiver in July, saying its "workforce and flight operations are under extraordinary strain, leaving little margin for operational challenges caused by airport construction, (air traffic control) delays and weather," the FAA said.

  • Elon Musk starts layoffs at Twitter shortly after an email went out telling employees cuts would start the next day

    Twitter employees began losing access to work platforms soon after everyone in the company received an email explaining layoffs would begin the following day.

  • Tesla China deliveries fall in October from record high

    The U.S. EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD Co, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said. Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.