Japan's JAL, ANA cancel all flights to and from Europe on Thursday

Sydney Airport as Australia reacts to the new coronavirus Omicron variant
Maki Shiraki and Jamie Freed
·2 min read

By Maki Shiraki and Jamie Freed

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc said they would cancel all flights to and from Europe on Thursday, citing concerns about safety due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The airlines, which normally use Russian airspace for their Europe flights, join a growing number of carriers that have cancelled or rerouted flights between Europe and north Asia in the wake of the crisis.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation, but given the present situation in Ukraine and the different risks, we have decided to cancel flights," a JAL spokesperson told Reuters.

ANA Cargo's website said the suspension of flights was due to the "high possibility of its operations not being able to overfly Russia due to the current Ukraine situation."

Airlines from the European Union and Canada have been banned from Russian airspace in response to their curbs on Russian airlines, but Japan has not made a similar announcement to date.

ANA and JAL operate about 60 flights per week through Russian airspace between Tokyo and London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Helsinki, according to a spokesperson for flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Finnair, which had initially cancelled its Tokyo flights after losing access to Russian airspace, said on Wednesday it would resume four weekly Helsinki-Tokyo flights with a new route and a flight time of 13 hours, up from around 9.5 hours previously.

Longer routes by airlines will add to fuel costs and lower the amount of cargo that can be carried in a tight market for air freight that is exacerbating pandemic-related issues in the global supply chain.

Korean Air Lines was still flying over Russian airspace on Thursday, according to Reuters monitoring of FlightRadar24, but Taiwanese carriers are now avoiding Russian airspace and are flying over China and central Asia.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans are over COVID, but give Biden little credit

    Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosAmericans are abandoning COVID-19 fears and precautions, a sea change in the past few weeks as severe illnesses fell, states dropped mandates and the CDC relaxed guidelines, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.Why it matters: As President Biden gives his State of the Union address tonight, more people feel the worst is behind them — but they aren't giving him credit. That's a devastating miss for a leader who won

  • Hong Kong urges residents not to panic amid spike in COVID-19 cases

    Hong Kong authorities battling an outbreak of the novel coronavirus are urging citizens not to panic after residents stormed grocery stores this week over the expectation of an imminent lockdown.Chief Executive Carrie Lam previously said there would not be a citywide lockdown and compulsory testing. But on Monday, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said that option was not ruled out, spurring residents to grocery stores, banks and pharmacies,...

  • Victim in alleged beating by Paterson cops was arrested Saturday after traffic stop

    The alleged victim in a 2020 police assault case was arrested by a Passaic County sheriff’s officer on charges of eluding and resisting arrest.

  • Too early for China to seek 'coexistence' with COVID - govt expert

    It is still too early for China to consider easing its stringent coronavirus restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths, said Liang Wannian, head of an expert group on COVID-19 prevention. Describing China's so-called 'dynamic clearance' strategy as a "magic weapon", Liang said in an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that "coexisting" with the virus was still not an option. While foreign analysts suggest the 'zero-COVID' approach could undermine economic growth this year, experts in China say that while lockdowns disrupt individual communities or cities, they also allow the rest of the economy to continue without the risk of further outbreaks.

  • Hong Kong Dollar’s Slide to Two-Year Low Is About to Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong dollar is poised for steeper losses as impending Federal Reserve rate hikes exacerbate capital outflows triggered by the deadliest Covid outbreak in the city.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s

  • Airbnb CEO on future in Russia: ‘All things are on the table’

    Airbnb built its fortunes on a mission to “create a world where anyone can belong anywhere” through travel.

  • What if your boss was a Putin supporter?

    This week, the Munich Philharmonic sacked its chief conductor Valery Gergiev for refusing to publicly denounce Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A longtime supporter of the Russian president, the 68-year-old stuck to his guns and ignored the Munich mayor’s ultimatum that he should “clearly and indisputably distance himself from the brutal war of assault,” or lose his job. An internationally celebrated conductor, Gergiev had been working with the German state-funded orchestra since 2015 and had been an advisor to other international music festivals and ensembles.

  • The ex-news director of Russia's largest search engine urged his former colleagues to quit, accusing the company of censoring Russia's invasion into Ukraine

    "It's not too late to stop being accomplices to a terrible crime," he wrote, saying that Yandex is hiding results about Russia's war from citizens.

  • Toyota Halts Operations at All Japanese Plants Due to Suspected Cyberattack

    The decision means all 28 lines at 14 plants across Japan have stopped.

  • CRISPR ruling fallout is potentially big for UC, less so for Bay Area companies

    The University of California will lose a little money in the short term, but as CRISPR-Cas9 therapies make their way through clinical trials and toward commercialization, the licensing fees it would have collected would have been based on sales potentially in the billions of dollars.

  • PG&E cited over use of 'heli-saw' in Bay Area park, safety concerns raised

    PG&E said that it mistakenly used the massive saw dangling from a helicopter in a San Mateo County park and that no one was in danger.

  • Charlie Weis not worried about development of Mac Jones with new offensive coordinator

    Charlie Weis, who served as Tom Brady's first offensive coordinator in the NFL, shared his thoughts on Mac Jones have a new one after just one season for the New England Patriots.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Reliance to invest $220 million in Sanmina JV in electronics manufacturing push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.70 million) to create a joint venture (JV) with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in the Asian country. The JV aims to make hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, clean technology, and defense and aerospace, Reliance said in a regulatory filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2ee9f47c-b58e-4741-bf12-e7988ab0a44b.pdf. The deal comes as India pushes for more investment in the manufacturing sector in a bid to establish the country as a global electronics production hub.

  • Rob Gronkowski working out regularly at Bucs’ facility, hasn’t told team if he’s retiring

    Tom Brady is retired, but Rob Gronkowski‘s NFL future remains uncertain. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said today that Gronk is working out twice a week at the Buccaneers’ facility, and that the Bucs don’t know if Gronk is retiring or not. Gronk becomes a free agent on March 16, so it wouldn’t be surprising if [more]

  • EV frunks are overrated

    Who needs a trunk in the front? They're usually small and a pain to use. That underhood real estate should be used for things we rarely see or touch, and the volume given back to the car's cabin.

  • Ukraine invasion is a wakeup call: How can we defend democracy if we are divided? | Opinion

    I have been involved in national security for over 50 years and I have not seen a time in those 50 years of more concern to me than the present.

  • Farrah Forke, actor on 'Wings' and 'Lois & Clark,' dies at 54: reports

    Farrah Forke, best known for her roles in "Wings," "Louis & Clark" and "Dweebs," has died from cancer, according to multiple reports. She was 54.

  • China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs

    Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%, the company said in a statement on Thursday. In order to qualify for the reduction, merchants must meet classification standards for small and medium-sized businesses by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On Wednesday, Ele.me, the food delivery service run by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, announced it would reduce its commission fees for merchants in areas affected by COVID-19.

  • Russia Captures Key Port City of Kherson, Ukrainian Officials Confirm

    Russia claims to have captured the key southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson as its ground forces press on into the capital Kyiv.