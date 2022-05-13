Japan's JERA to buy two U.S. thermal power stations

General view shows JERA's Hekinan thermal power station in Hekinan, central Japan
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said on Friday it had agreed to buy all stakes in two thermal power stations in the United States with a total capacity of 1.63 gigawatts from investment firm Stonepeak for an undisclosed sum.

The plants are the Canal thermal power station in Massachusetts and the Bucksport thermal power station in Maine, JERA said, adding the deal would be finalised upon completion of all necessary approval and authorisation procedures.

JERA plans to pursue decarbonisation paths at the plants, including low-carbon biofuels in place of traditional fuels, renewable power, blending hydrogen in gas turbines and energy storage solutions, the company said in a statement.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, said on Thursday it would invest 1.4 trillion yen ($11 billion)over the next four years to expand overseas assets and cut carbon emissions, a trend it expects to accelerate following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

($1 = 129.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter to Freeze Hiring, Rescind Offers Ahead of Musk Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal announced a hiring freeze and other cost-cutting efforts on Thursday, a reflection of the company’s state of uncertainty while it awaits Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStock

  • Asian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs

    Asian shares trimmed losses on Friday after a volatile session for U.S. equities, while the dollar hovered near 20-year highs as investors continued to digest worries about persistently high inflation and tightening central bank policy. In an interview later in the day, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the battle to control inflation would "include some pain". But after sharp losses a day earlier, Asian shares bounced higher on Friday morning.

  • The costly flip side of India becoming an important wheat exporter

    Wheat prices have risen sharply by 15-20% over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, the government slashed the production target by 5.7%.

  • Nissan says it is too early to predict EV unit spin-off

    It is too early to say whether Nissan Motor Co would spin off its electric vehicle (EV) business division like its alliance member Renault is seeking to do, a senior executive of the Japanese automaker said on Friday. "It's too early to consider because of our diversified market portfolio and diversified product portfolio," Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said. But the move has raised speculation that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan.

  • Toshiba delays unveiling of board nominations for June meeting

    Toshiba Corp said on Friday it has delayed announcements on board director nominations as it needs more time to finalise them. The Japanese industrial conglomerate was scheduled to announce the board nominations on Friday for its annual shareholders meeting in June. Investors are awaiting the nominee's name for the board's new chair as current Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa was appointed on an interim basis.

  • HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Ondrick's big day helps Archbishop Williams bounce back vs. Spellman

    Eighth-grader Jillian Ondrick had four hits, including a two-run home run, to lead the Bishops to a 13-3 road win on Thursday.

  • India’s supreme court has suspended the use of a British colonial sedition law

    India’s supreme court made a bold move today in favour of free speech. It directed the central and state governments to stop filing cases under the country’s sedition law. The stay will be in place till the Indian government can reassess provisions of the British-era law.

  • Explainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to the verge of applying for NATO membership. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden will announce their decisions in the coming days amid warnings from Moscow it could deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the European exclave of Kaliningrad if they do. Any applications will auger in a tense wait during the months it takes to be ratified by all NATO members, though the alliance and the White House have said they were confident any security concerns could be addressed in the interim.

  • Japan April consumer inflation seen exceeding central bank's 2% goal: Reuters poll

    Japan's core consumer inflation in April is expected be slightly higher than the central bank's 2% target, hitting a seven-year peak as sharp climbs in fuel and global commodity costs push up the cost of living. Analysts expect consumer inflation to hover around 2% in the coming months as stubbornly high raw material costs force more firms to hike prices, complicating the Bank of Japan's efforts to convince markets it will keep monetary policy ultra-loose. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said the central bank will be in no rush to withdraw its massive stimulus on the view that the expected cost-push rise in inflation will be temporary.

  • Japan warns again about sharp yen moves, BOJ focuses on speed of change

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent sharp yen moves were undesirable, echoing comments by the finance minister in a sign policymakers were focusing on the speed of moves in gauging the impact of the currency's slump on the economy. Kuroda said the yen's drop would affect households and firms in different ways, refraining from repeating his past comments a weak yen was generally good for Japan's economy. "It's important for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic and financial fundamentals," Kuroda told parliament on Friday.

  • Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tumble

    Nomura has begun offering bitcoin over-the-counter derivatives to clients, it said Friday, the latest move by a traditional financial institution into the cryptocurrency industry, even as markets are in turmoil. The trades, executed on the CME by crypto asset trading firm Cumberland DRW this week, were the Japanese investment bank's first digital asset trades, said Nomura's head of markets, Asia ex-Japan, Rig Karkhanis in a statement. Many global investment banks have been looking to offer clients more crypto related services, responding they say to demand from institutional investors and private clients for access to what had been a fast growing sector.

  • Terraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, Luna

    (Bloomberg) -- The blockchain behind the collapsed TerraUSD stablecoin and the affiliated Luna token stopped processing new transactions for the second time in less than a day.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapT

  • Browns sign two of their nine draft picks to four year deals

    Two of the team's third-round picks are now locked up for four years. Just seven more to sign with rookie minicamp on Friday:

  • Bitcoin eyes record losing streak as 'stablecoin' collapse crushes crypto

    Cryptocurrencies nursed large losses on Friday, with bitcoin pinned below $30,000 and set for a record losing streak as the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, rippled through markets. Crypto assets have also been swept up in broad selling of risky investments on worries about high inflation and rising interest rates. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by total market value, attempted a bounce early in the Asia session and rose 2% to $29,500, something of a recovery from a 16-month low of around $25,400 reached on Thursday.

  • Some Antioxidant-Rich Foods May Lower Risk for Dementia, According to New Study

    We're always searching for ways to snack our way to a sharper mind! Here's what one new brain-health study discovered about what to look for in some of the best foods for cognition.

  • Why Ford Stock Dropped Today

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell on Thursday after an analyst slashed his stock price forecast for the auto giant. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan is worried that legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors (NYSE: GM) will see their earnings fall in the coming years, as they shift more of their production toward electric vehicles (EVs). For Ford specifically, Langan warns that the costs of raw materials needed to build EVs have surged due to supply constraints.

  • California's minimum wage projected to rise to $15.50 under inflation trigger

    California's minimum wage will rise to $15.50 an hour for workers at all businesses, large and small, on Jan. 1, 2023, under an automatic inflation trigger built into state law and never previously activated, the governor's office projected on Thursday. The announcement came a day before Governor Gavin Newsom, a first-term Democrat, was slated to present his revised budget plan to the state legislature controlled by his party, including a proposed $11.8 billion inflation-relief spending package. The economic stimulus proposal, similar to one enacted last year to help California recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a plan Newsom previewed in recent weeks offering $400 tax rebates to vehicle owners to help offset escalating gasoline costs.

  • Stimulus Update: How Much Will Your Next Stimulus Check Be For?

    If you're one of the millions of Americans eagerly awaiting another COVID-19 stimulus check in your bank account, it's important to know both whether you're likely to get another payment and how much it will be for. Will you get more stimulus money? Currently, there is no legislation on the federal level that has been signed into law to provide another stimulus payment.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?