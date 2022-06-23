Japan's June factory activity growth eases on China curbs - flash PMI

Worker walks near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity growth slowed in June as China's strict COVID-19 curbs took a toll on manufacturing demand, even as service sector sentiment hit a nearly nine-year high on the fading pandemic drag.

China's COVID-19 lockdowns have disrupted supply chains, heavily impacting trade-reliant economies such as Japan.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.7 in June from a final 53.3 in May, marking the slowest expansion since February when it also was 52.7.

In April and May, the manufacturing PMI also grew at a slower rate than in the prior month.

Overall new orders shrank for the first time in nine months due to the deepening pressure on already disrupted supply chains, while output grew at its slowest rate in three months, the survey showed.

New business in the services-sector rose for a second straight month as a pickup in tourism helped strengthen overall private-sector conditions.

"Activity at Japanese private sector businesses rose solidly," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

Overall private-sector sentiment saw the sharpest rise since November amid the strongest expansion in services since October 2013, he said.

The au Jibun Bank Flash services PMI Index improved to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 in June from the prior month's 52.6 final. The 50-mark separates contraction from expansion.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI, which is calculated by using both manufacturing and services, rose to 53.2 from a final of 52.3 in May.

But the survey also showed Japanese firms continued to face widespread pressure from high raw material prices.

"Prices charged for Japanese goods and services rose at an unprecedented rate for the second successive month as higher material and staff cost burdens were partially passed through to customers," Bhatti added.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia State Firm Weighs IPO for $1 Billion Palm Oil Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Malaysian state-owned investment firm Johor Corp. could seek to raise about 1 billion ringgit ($227 million) in an initial public offering of its plantation unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says

  • Stablecoin Rules Are a Hot Topic for People in Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Money-market funds -- facing a third round of industry clampdowns since the financial crisis -- are wondering whether Washington should pay more attention to less transparent investment vehicles to avert turmoil in short-term lending markets. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mo

  • World’s Biggest Dairy Exporter Forecasts Record Milk Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, forecast a record milk price for the new season amid strong global demand.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleAuckland-based Fonterra o

  • Demand issues account for one-third of U.S. inflation spike - SF Fed

    Only about one third of the current bout of high inflation in the United States is demand driven, according to research published by the San Francisco Federal Reserve on Tuesday, underscoring the difficulties U.S. central bankers face in bringing inflation to heel. The Federal Reserve has ramped up the size of its interest rate hikes as it tries to reduce inflation back to its 2% goal, raising borrowing costs last week by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.50%-1.75% as it seeks to cool demand across the economy. Inflation is currently running at three times that target with a worse-than-expected pricing report earlier this month showing little sign of progress.

  • Brookfield Props Up a Canadian M&A Market That Is Beating the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is single-handedly propping up the Canadian market for mergers and acquisitions, accounting for almost a third of the country’s deals this year and providing all the growth that has led the nation to outperform the US.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in He

  • Bearish Bets Are Dominating ETF Market Like 2008 All Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- A booming corner of the $6.2 trillion ETF market is sending ominous signals about the path ahead for US stocks.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapTrading in inverse ETFs -- vehicles that win when t

  • Traders Return to Haven Playbook as Recession Risk Boosts Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are piling back into government bonds and currency havens as concerns mount over the prospect of a recession.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpEuropean bonds and Treasuries both surged

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will accept Dogecoin for some merchandise, though the crypto is down 90% from all-time high

    Dogecoin on Tuesday jumped 14% over the past 24 hours to around $0.068, after Elon Musk reiterated his support for the meme coin.

  • Let Chinese ambassador into Parliament, Stanley Johnson tells Government

    Stanley Johnson has called for China's ambassador to be allowed into Parliament, ahead of a controversial trip to Xinjiang.

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very

  • Fed's Evans: will need to raise rates 'a good deal more'

    "I expect it will be necessary to bring rates up a good deal more over the coming months in order to return inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent average inflation target," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the Corridor Business Journal's mid-year economic review. Labor markets are "downright tight," and higher interest rates will help dampen demand and cool inflation substantially over coming years, he said. Most of the Fed's rate-setting committee sees rates needing to rise to at least a 3.25%-3.5% range by year-end, and to 3.8% next year, a view that Evans said is roughly in line with his own.

  • China plans to have every single comment reviewed before it's published on social media

    Social media users are concerned that the proposed rules will further restrict what they can post online.

  • JPMorgan Lays Off Hundreds in Home Lending After Rate Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more this week as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landi

  • Sri Lanka's crisis cripples once burgeoning middle class

    Miraj Madushanka never thought he'd need government rations to ensure his family could eat two meals a day, but Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, the worst in its history, has recast his life and those of many others in its burgeoning middle class. Families that never had to think twice about fuel or food are struggling to manage three meals a day, cutting back on portions. An island nation of 22 million, Sri Lanka is hurtling towards bankruptcy after amassing $51 billion in foreign debt.

  • Toshiba Surges on Report of Bids at $22 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. shares jumped as much as 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported bidders are considering offering up to 7,000 yen per share to take the company private, which would value the deal at about $22 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says

  • Powell Says Fed is Committed to Bringing Down Inflation – Experts Say Recession May Be the Best Option

    Just one week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed was strongly committed to bringing inflation down and...

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX may be behind the spirals of light that left stargazers ‘awestruck’ and ‘unsettled’

    Speculation about what had caused the clouds ranged from black holes to “a giant alien spaceship.”

  • Emilia Clarke swaps Game of Thrones' dragons for Chekhov's The Seagull

    Actress Emilia Clarke explains why she is petrified ahead of her West End stage debut.

  • Rudy Giuliani admitted 'we just don't have the evidence' of voter fraud, according to testimony

    "We've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence," Giuliani said, according to Arizona Republican House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers.

  • Fishing feud at end of the world split US and UK over Russia

    It’s one of the world’s highest-fetching wild-caught fish, sold for $32 a pound at Whole Foods and served up as meaty fillets on the menus of upscale eateries across the U.S. The diplomatic feud, which has not been previously reported, intensified after the U.K. quietly issued licenses this spring to fish for the sea bass off the coast of South Georgia, a remote, uninhabited U.K.-controlled island some 1,400 kilometers east of the Falkland Islands.