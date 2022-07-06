Japan's Kishida hopes to put stamp on premiership in upper house polls

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Kishida hopes to put stamp on premiership in upper house polls
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elaine Lies
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan

By Elaine Lies

TOKYO (Reuters) - A strong showing by Japan's ruling party in upper house elections on Sunday would give Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a firmer grip on the factious party and allow him to emerge from the shadow of a powerful predecessor and define his premiership.

If his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) does as well as polls predict, Kishida will bolster his chances of leading the party into the next election, which must be held by late 2025.

A consolidation of power would give the former banker from Hiroshima the opportunity to boost defence spending and perhaps revise the pacifist constitution, something that even the hawkish Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier who stepped down in 2020, was never able to accomplish.

Two-time prime minister Abe leads the LDP's biggest faction and remains a domineering presence over the party.

"This is really Kishida's chance to emerge on centre stage and define what his own prime ministership will be," said Shihoko Goto of the Wilson Center think tank, adding that it could allow Kishida to step out from under "a looming shadow".

After winning an internal party leadership race with Abe's support, Kishida, who served as foreign minister under Abe, has looked to distance himself from his old boss.

Kishida has pushed back against the neoliberal "Abenomics" of the past decade, instead touting a "new capitalism" that emphasises greater distribution of wealth to boost growth, although details have been thin.

Polls show the LDP winning at least 60 of the 125 sets being contested on Sunday, compared with the 55 it now holds, allowing it to maintain a majority in the chamber with its junior coalition partner Komeito.

Kishida has set 55 seats as his target for victory, which analysts say is well within his grasp. A haul of 69 seats would give the LDP a majority on its own in the upper chamber but that could be a stretch.

Voters could still punish the LDP over rising prices.

Inflation, while modest by global standards, is at its highest in years, squeezing households, many of which haven't had a pay rise in two decades.

The small, populist Japan Innovation Party gained momentum in October's general elections and could siphon off right-wing voters.

POLITICAL CAPITAL

Though Kishida's support hit a high of 66% in May, boosted by his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that included sanctions, recent polls have shown his popularity ebbing.

A June 27 poll by the NHK public broadcaster showed 50% of voters supported the government.

A less than convincing victory for the LDP on Sunday could expose Kishida to internal party challenges.

"Inflation and the debate over how to pay for defence spending increases are going to consume a lot of time and political capital in coming months," said Tobias Harris, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

Kishida has promised to "substantially" increase defence spending in response to what he sees as fragile security in the region, but he hasn't said by how much or how it would be funded.

Opinion polls show almost two-thirds of voters support beefing up the military, reflecting concern about China's might that could also signal softening public resistance to changing a constitution that the United States imposed on Japan after its World War Two defeat to stifle military ambitions.

Kishida, once on the more dovish side of the LDP, has since tacked rightwards and said parts of the constitution may have elements that "are outdated and lacking".

A relatively strong showing by the Japan Innovation Party could give momentum to constitutional reform. Like the LDP, it favours change.

In the end, the mild-mannered Kishida's biggest advantage may be that voters find him more likable than the sometimes combative Abe, affording him a freer hand.

"Some of the specific policies that Kishida has put forward, including increased defence spending, have really not met any real opposition from voters," said Goto.

"Had Abe said the same thing, it would probably have been a little bit different."

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by David Dolan, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian ‘nickel king’ negotiating $60bn deal as sanctions hit metals empire

    Russia's sanction hit "nickel king" is trying to shore up his metals empire as the threat of international boycotts make business increasingly difficult.

  • Ring Energy to Acquire Stronghold for up to $465 Million

    Following the closing of the transaction, the owners of Stronghold II Operating, founded in 2017 by father and son duo Steve and Caleb Weatherl, will become Ring Energy’s largest stockholder.

  • ETFs to Gain From Stranger Things on Netflix

    Netflix is grabbing investor attention after the release of the final two episodes of the latest season of Stranger Things.

  • Explainer - Inflation to nuclear power: What's at stake in Japan's election

    Japan will vote in upper house elections on Sunday that have implications for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and his ability to push through legislation. If the LDP wins by a solid margin, as the polls suggest, Kishida would be able to consolidate control of the party with three years to drive through legislation before another election has to be held. A setback for the government could expose Kishida to challenges from rivals in the factious LDP.

  • WTI Oil Drops Below $100 as Recession Fears Overwhelm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time since May 11 as concerns grow that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionAmerican Factories Are Making Stu

  • Gold drops over 2% in selloff sparked by strong dollar

    Gold lost more than 2% on Tuesday to sink further below the $1,800 support level as a sharp rally in the dollar and rising interest rates sapped appetite for the non-yielding asset. Spot gold was trading at $1,765.22 per ounce by 1:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), having earlier declined as much as 2.6%. "There are more attractive alternatives" to gold in the rising interest rate environment, said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

  • Ring Energy to acquire Permian Basin assets in $465M deal

    "On closing, we expect to nearly double our production, reserves and forecasted free cash flow with assets that we know well," Ring Energy's CEO said.

  • Bank of England tells lenders to brace for economic storm

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the economic prospects for Britain and the world had darkened since the start of the year and told banks to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they could weather the storm. International institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and OECD say Britain is more susceptible to recession and persistently high inflation than other Western economies, which are all grappling with global energy and commodity market shocks. Developments around the war in Ukraine would also be key, the BoE added.

  • Man charged with bias crime in attack on man of Japanese descent and his daughter

    The Portland Police Department charged a 34-year-old man with two counts of bias crime after authorities say he assaulted a five-year-old girl and her father.

  • Father who hid son in dumpster during Illinois mass shooting recalls "terrorizing" experience

    One father who was at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday recounts the "terrorizing" mass shooting – and how he had to hide his young son in a dumpster for safety.

  • This is how much money you need to be considered 'wealthy' in America's biggest cities

    A survey of 1,000 Americans by financial firm Charles Schwab found that on average, to be considered wealthy in the USA, you need $2.2 million.

  • ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Part Marvel Rom-Com, Part Greek Tragedy — and a Total Mess

    Taika Waititi's follow-up to his best-in-MCU-show 'Thor: Ragnarok' tries to blend his trademark zaniness with pathos and melodrama, and ends up with several different movies competing for space

  • Real estate giant appeals 'each and every part' of contempt order in New York Trump probe

    Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, on Wednesday appealed "each and every part" of an order finding it in contempt of court related to subpoenas in a civil probe into whether the former U.S. president manipulated asset values. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New York state court in Manhattan had on Tuesday found Cushman, one of the world's largest real estate companies, in contempt and imposed a $10,000-a-day fine starting on July 7. He chastised Cushman for waiting until after its latest deadline to seek more time to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas, saying it "has only itself to blame if it chose to treat the looming deadlines cavalierly."

  • Suspect caught in Alabama kidnapping; sheriff says victim's safe rescue is a miracle

    According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, suspect Tony Lamar White was captured by highway patrol officers in Richmond, Kentucky, Tuesday.

  • Sudden death of Cuba’s potential next leader only deepens Cuba’s power crisis | Opinion

    The sudden death last week of Cuban Gen. Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja only adds to the number of questions about the stability and durability of the communist tyranny in Cuba. First, in the context in which his death occurred; and second, because of what López-Calleja represented for the power and continuity of the regime.

  • How COVID Could Screw You Worse With Each Reinfection

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyThe more times you catch COVID, the sicker you’re likely to get with each reinfection. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study drawing on data from the U.S. Veterans Administration.Scientists stressed they need more data before they can say for sure whether, and why, COVID might get worse the second, third, or fourth time around. But with more and more people getting reinfected as the pandemic lurches toward its fourth year, the study hints at s

  • Copper Crash Deepens as Recession Fears Loom Over Metals Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental M

  • Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867.Russia’s lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, warned the United States ought to hesitate when seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad, and instead ought to remember that Alaska previously belon

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • Trump White House bid threatens GOP midterm strategy

    Former President Trump’s plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as this summer, well before what he previously indicated, throws a wrench into Republicans’ strategy for winning back the Senate and House majorities in November. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made clear they want…