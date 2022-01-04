Japan's Kishida lays out new contigency plan against Omicron risk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will gear up efforts to deal with a possible surge in Omicron coronavirus cases and aim to deliver oral treatment using Pfizer Inc's drugs nationwide next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

Kishida also said the government will decide next week whether to extend border controls, which he said had prevented a spike in infection numbers.

"We'll prepare to shift the focus of Japan's Omicron response to domestic measures to guard against the worst-case scenario of a possible spike in community transmissions," Kishida told a news conference.

Aside from antiviral pills developed by Merck & Co Inc already delivered nationwide, the government will aim to roll out "at the earliest date possible in February" Pfizer's oral treatment drugs in Japan, he said.

As more oral drugs become available, Japan will allow more patients to receive treatment at home to avoid a resurgence in infections from triggering a shortage of hospital beds, he said.

Japan is betting heavily on oral treatments to keep serious infections and deaths at bay should a feared sixth wave of the pandemic emerge. The government agreed in November to pay Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their drug molnupiravir.

"If a spike in infections lead to a shortage of hospital beds, we must flexibly consider ramping up curbs on activity," Kishida said.

The prime minister also said he will forgo overseas visits before the next session of parliament starts on Jan. 17 to focus on laying out anti-pandemic measures. There have been media reports that Kishida was planning to visit Australia and the United States before parliament convenes.

In December, Japan confirmed its first known case of an Omicron infection that could not be traced back to overseas travellers.

A total of 993 Omicron cases have been found in Japan as of Monday, including 295 cases considered as community transmissions, according to the health ministry.

Jiji news agency reported that daily COVID-19 infections in Japan exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time in three months.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa has entered the "sixth wave" of the coronavirus, Okinawa goveror Denny Tamaki told reporters on Tuesday, noting the highly transmissible Omicron variant's role in the spread of infections.

Okinawa reported a fresh 225 virus cases on Tuesday, the highest in more than three months, said Tamaki, adding infections inside U.S. military bases in the prefecture continued to increase.

A coronavirus cluster linked to a U.S. base in Okinawa was discovered last month.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya; additional reporting by Ju-min Park and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Michael Perry & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan leader promises boosters, new measures against omicron

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed Tuesday to speed up coronavirus vaccine booster shots, secure imported supplies of drugs to treat COVID-19 and reorganize medical facilities to respond to the fast-spreading omicron variant. Kishida, who took office in October, said he had ordered strict border controls from November to buy time for such preparations. Japan has basically shut out incoming travel except for returning residents and Japanese nationals.

  • Malnourished bugs: Higher CO2 levels make plants less nutritious, hurting insect populations

    These grasshoppers, like many insects around the world, are declining. Dave Rintoul, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take on interesting academic work. The big idea Grasshopper populations, like those of many other insects, are declining. My colleagues and I identified a new possible culprit: The plants grasshoppers rely on for food are becoming less nutritious due to increased levels of carbon dioxide in the air. Ever-increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere tend to promote p

  • Gold sheds over 1% as New Year optimism fuels risk appetite

    Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as a risk-on rally in equities pressured bullion, with investors shrugging off concerns around the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Rising yields, a firmer dollar and improved risk sentiment are boosting equities, putting pressure on the gold market, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to a six-week peak, dulling the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

  • World's Oldest Living Person, Kane Tanaka, Celebrates Her 119th Birthday in Japan

    The great-grandmother, who was born in 1903, marked the milestone in a Fukuoka, Japan, nursing home

  • Do dogs really see in just black and white?

    Don't worry that your dog's world is visually drab. Kevin Short/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Do dogs really see in just black and white? – Oscar V., age 9, Somerville, Massachusetts Dogs definitely see the world differently than people do, but it’s a myth that their view is just black, white and grim shades of gray. While most people see a full spectru

  • US, Russia stress there are no winners in nuclear war amid increased tensions

    The U.S. and Russia stressed that there are no winners in nuclear war amid increasing tensions, in a joint statement released on Monday with China, France and the United Kingdom.The nations said they consider the "avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities.""We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the statement said. "As nuclear use would have...

  • Israel lifts restrictions on same-sex surrogacy

    Israel on Tuesday lifted restrictions barring same-sex couples and single men from becoming parents through surrogacy within the country, upholding a Supreme Court ruling to end the ban. "It is a historic day for the LGBTQ struggle in Israel," Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said at a news conference, announcing the ministry had issued a circular granting equal access for all to surrogate pregnancy. Israel's LGBTQ+ community had demanded for years to be allowed to pursue surrogacy, which is already accessible to heterosexual couples and single women.

  • Germany's Steinmeier on course for 2nd term as president

    Germany's environmentalist Greens came out Tuesday in favor of a second term for President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, leaving the head of state well-placed to win another five years in office. The Greens were the last of the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's new government to endorse Steinmeier, who was a longtime member of Scholz's center-left Social Democrats. The president will be elected on Feb. 13 by a special assembly made up of the members of parliament's lower house and representatives of Germany's 16 states.

  • SEGA Is Giving Away the “World’s Fastest PC”

    It's been quite some time since SEGA stopped building video game hardware, with the Dreamcast being...

  • 'Like losing my brother all over again': Colorado crash victim's brother on social media reaction, truck driver's clemency

    The brother of a man who died in the Colorado crash that left four dead is speaking out after Gov. Jared Polis commuted a truck driver's 110-year prison sentence to 10 years.

  • OPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase

    LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -OPEC+ will likely stick to its planned increase in oil output for February when it meets on Tuesday, four sources from the group told Reuters, as it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on demand. OPEC+, which groups producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with others including Russia, has raised its output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). "OPEC+ will have an easy meeting without any problems today and will reaffirm the previous agreement," an OPEC+ source said.

  • Leaks Suggest 'GoldenEye 007' Is Headed for Xbox

    James Bond and classic Nintendo fans will be delighted to learn that a new series of leaks now...

  • ‘He looks like a badass’: Video of Biden emerging from snowed in Air Force One goes viral

    President Joe Biden was snowed into Air Force One as he landed back in Washington DC as a snowstorm brought the US capital to a standstill. The video footage of Mr Biden finally leaving the plane quickly went viral with social media users comparing the 79-year-old to former President Donald Trump.

  • Hello 'She-Hulk,' goodbye 'Ozark.' These are 10 TV shows we're looking forward to in 2022

    'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon,' the end of 'Ozark' and Marvel's new series 'She-Hulk' are among the 10 TV shows to watch for in 2022

  • 8 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors

    As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across the country, many people want to know what they can do to stop the spread of the devastating virus that has already killed more than 820,000. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, if every one of us followed some simple "fundamentals," we could collectively flatten the COVID-19 curves and save lives. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases s

  • Tesla is opening a showroom in China’s controversial Xinjiang region

    The electric vehicle maker reported a record number of deliveries last year thanks to growth in the Chinese market.

  • The 2022 Russell Wilson power play has unofficially begun

    The game is afoot. Again. That’s the best way to interpret a Sunday Splash! report regarding the situation in Seattle. On the surface, it looks like a fairly obvious exercise in dot collecting. At a deeper level, it’s hard not to read the item from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com as the opening move in a [more]

  • Democrats and Republicans need cannabis to exorcise the ghosts of elections past

    Democrats must lead on cannabis policy or risk ceding the very real voter enthusiasm it inspires to more libertarian voices.

  • Starbucks says employees must get COVID vaccine by Feb. 1 or get tested weekly

    Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November. The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

  • Philippine Peso Drops Past 51 Barrier for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso dropped beyond 51 per dollar for the first time since April 2020 amid speculation the nation’s trade deficit will widen as domestic demand improves.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 201