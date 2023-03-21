Japan says PM Kishida to visit Ukraine, meet Zelenskiy in show of solidarity

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo
1
Reuters
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, with broadcaster NHK showing Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.

Kishida, as a member of the Group of Seven nations, will voice solidarity and support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion more than a year ago, the ministry said.

Kishida will show "his respect for courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Visiting Washington in January, Kishida said the G7 summit, being hosted by Japan in Hiroshima in May, should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to departing for Poland en route to Ukraine, Kishida visited India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, NHK reported.

Kishida will also hold talks with his Polish counterpart before returning to Japan on Thursday, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan plans $75 billion investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention. The plan he announced in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo's bid to forge stronger ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China's growing assertiveness there. Kishida also said Japan wanted Russia's invasion of Ukraine to end as soon as possible and called on the "Global South", a broad term referring to countries in Africa, Asia, Oceania and Latin America, to "show solidarity" after his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Ukrainian defenders strike enemy Buk and Tor air defense systems in last 24 hours

    Ukrainian Defense Forces’ aviation and artillery struck important positions of Russian occupation forces over the last 24 hours, said the Ukrainian military’s General Staff in its March 20 summary.

  • Zelenskyy thanks and praises soldiers defending Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

    In his video address on 20 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised several brigades holding the line in Donetsk Oblast, particularly in Bakhmut, and in Kherson Oblast. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, as always, I would like to commend our warriors, everyone fighting for our country.

  • Japan PM Kishida announces new Indo-Pacific plan in India

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the Group of Seven summit in May and announced action plans for a new Indo-Pacific initiative aimed at countering China's influence in the region. Kishida, who is on a two-day trip to India, said he hopes to promote a vision of free and open Indo-Pacific, a Tokyo-led initiative for greater security and economic cooperation that is geared toward curbing Beijing's growing assertiveness. It includes Japan’s assistance to emerging economies, support for maritime security, a provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment and other infrastructure cooperation.

  • Russia Tried to Freeze Ukraine. Here’s How It Survived the Winter.

    Air defenses downed many missiles targeting power plants. When they were hit, crews scrounged spare parts and fixed them.

  • Tear gas, arrests as Kenya opposition stages protests

    Kenyan riot police fired tear gas Monday to disperse demonstrators gathered in Nairobi for a day of action called by the opposition to protest the country's punishing cost of living crisis,&nbsp;AFP correspondents said.&nbsp;The government of President William Ruto has vowed to take a tough stance over the demonstrations, which opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed would go ahead despite not receiving police authorisation.Demonstrators also hurled rocks at anti-riot police outside government offices in the capital, while about two dozen people were arrested, including two opposition MPs, correspondents at the scene said."We will be here until they run out of tear gas," said one protester, Markings Nyamweya, 27.&nbsp;In one part of Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera, demonstrators also set tyres alight, AFP journalists said."I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Odinga, who narrowly lost last year's election to Ruto, told supporters on Sunday.Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities, as well as a sharp drop in the local shilling against the US dollar and a record drought that has left millions hungry."We came here peacefully but they tear gassed us," said Charles Oduor, 21."They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends."Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said on Sunday that police received requests to hold two demonstrations only late Saturday and early Sunday, when normally three days' notice is required for public rallies."For public safety, neither has been granted," he said.- 'Skyrocketing' cost of living -Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki warned on Sunday that anyone inciting public disorder or disturbing the peace would be prosecuted."Day of showdown," was the headline in Kenya's The Standard newspaper on Monday.Many businesses in Nairobi were shut ahead of the demonstrations, with some employers telling their staff to work from home.Odinga said he called the demonstrations to protest the "skyrocketing" cost of living and the "stolen" election last August."Since Mr Ruto was sworn in six months ago, he has continued to run the country with a lot of contempt," he said, highlighting the high cost of basics such as fuel, cooking oil, school fees and electricity.Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja party, has long protested that the August election was fraudulent and denounced Ruto's government as "illegitimate".According to official results, Odinga -- who was making his fifth bid for the presidency -- lost to Ruto by around 233,000 votes, one of the closest margins in the country's history.The Supreme Court dismissed his appeals, with its judges giving a unanimous ruling in favour of Ruto, finding there was no evidence for Odinga's accusations.Ruto for his part declared that he would not be intimidated by the opposition demonstrations, saying: "You are not going to threaten us with ultimatums and chaos and impunity.""We will not allow that," he said, calling on Odinga to act in a "legal and constitutional manner".bur-txw/amu/jm

  • State Border Guard Service detains Ukrainian men who wanted to flee to Romania

    Ukrainian border guards have detained eight men who were trying to illegally get to Romania from Zakarpattya Oblast in the west of Ukraine, the press service of the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on March 19.

  • A happiness survey found that acts of kindness rose in Ukraine last year—and fell in Russia

    Over the course of a year of cruel war, Ukrainians grew kinder to each other, according to the 2023 edition of the World Happiness Report, released today (March 20). Acts of benevolence proliferated in Ukraine through 2022—and they fell almost as dramatically in Russia over the same year.

  • Russians may pretend to be preparing for offensive on Zaporizhia front to divert Ukraine's Armed Forces

    The Russian occupiers have concentrated their offensive efforts in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, but they are trying to create the impression of preparations for an offensive on other fronts, particularly on the Zaporizhzhia front, to divert the attention of Ukrainian defenders.

  • Ukrainian ballerina uprooted by war flies high again in Swan Lake

    One year ago, the 29-year-old dancer fled Ukraine's capital Kyiv on a packed train with thousands of other refugees after the Russian invasion, wondering if she would ever be on stage again. Muromtseva was at the peak of her career at the National Opera of Ukraine when the war rewrote all her plans. She last performed in Kyiv on Feb. 22, 2022.

  • Autopaying Bills Can Save You Time and Hassle. Here's Why I Don't Do It

    For a lot of people, one of the hardest parts of money management is keeping track of all their bills and remembering to pay them on time. If you struggle with this, there's an easy solution: autopay! Many entities, like credit card companies, utility providers, and mortgage lenders, are all too happy to help consumers sign up for autopay, so your bills owed to them are deducted from your checking account automatically every month.

  • Putin and Xi finish first round of talks in Moscow as Blinken hits China's proposed peace plan for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow for about four and a half hours on Sunday, according to Russian state media reports.

  • Atlantic Ocean warship test falsely shared as 'US forces attacking China off Philippine coast'

    Footage of a powerful ocean blast has been viewed tens of thousands of times in online posts that falsely claim it shows US forces attacking a Chinese ship in waters immediately to the west of the Philippines. There is no evidence this incident happened and the video actually shows explosives detonated by the US Navy in the Atlantic Ocean to test one of its warships."AMERICA ATTACKED CHINA IN THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA," reads part of the Tagalog-language title of a video shared on YouTube on Decem

  • US authorizes another $350 million in military aid to Ukraine

    The United States is authorizing another $350 million in military aid for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, as Kyiv builds up its arsenal for an anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces. "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," Blinken said in a statement.

  • Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren't met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

  • Protests against government policies are roiling all four corners of Africa

    Countries in the four cardinal points of Africa witnessed much tumult today (March 20).

  • Japan PM Kishida to meet Zelensky in surprise Kyiv visit

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to offer "solidarity and unwavering support," Japan's foreign ministry said. He will express "respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people" and offer "the solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine of Japan and the G7, chaired by Japan," the foreign ministry said.

  • Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Russia's position on Ukraine during Xi visit

    During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss themes in a peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Beijing last month. "One way or another, the topics that figured in this plan will inevitably be touched upon during the exchange of views on Ukraine" between Putin and Xi, Peskov said.

  • GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley appeared to shade Ron DeSantis, referencing his comments on the Ukraine war and calling it 'weakness'

    Haley did not call the Florida governor out by name, but rebuked DeSantis' earlier comments that the Ukraine war is a "territorial dispute."

  • The world economy is on the brink of another disaster and Britain is flailing

    There is no doubt about it: the world is undergoing a seismic paradigm shift. After the implosion of the banking sector in 2008, it was perhaps inevitable that the 30-year period of relatively laissez-faire economic management would come to an end. But what followed has been little better. It is only now that the drug of cheap money – injected to ameliorate the symptoms of the banking collapse – is being withdrawn that we can see the scale of the dangers facing Western economies.