Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources.

Registered on Aug. 5, the new entity replaces project operator Sakhalin Energy as Moscow rewrites the rules for foreign firms operating in Russia, amid global sanctionsfollowing its invasion of Ukraine.

Mitsui, which does not see any conditions that disadvantage it, will make a final decision by the end of this month and notify Russia, the paper added.

The company and peer Mitsubishi Corp, together held a stake of 22.5% in Sakhalin-2. The latter is still considering whether to join the project, the paper added.

The project is critical to the energy security of resource-poor Japan, which imports about a tenth of its LNG from Russia, mainly from Sakhalin-2. Japan has asked both companies to "think positively" in joining the new entity.

A Mitsui spokesperson declined to comment, beyond saying the firm was in talks.

Separately, JERA, a joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, and Tokyo Gas has renewed contracts to buy LNG from Sakhalin-2, the paper said on Friday.

A JERA spokesperson declined comment. A Tokyo Gas spokesperson said nothing had been decided on the matter.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, Miho Uranaka, Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • A year after its messy abandonment, America hasn’t done right by Afghanistan and its women | Opinion

    America’s exit from Afghanistan was going to come eventually. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both declared their intentions to extricate the United States from its “forever war.” The American public, by and large, ratified this position.

  • China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow

    China's coal imports from Russia jumped 14% in July from a year earlier to their highest in at least five years, as China bought discounted coal while Western countries shunned Russian cargoes over its invasion of Ukraine. China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. Western countries were avoiding cargoes from Russia ahead of a European Union ban on Russian coal that came into force on Aug. 11, aimed at reducing the Kremlin's energy revenue over its February invasion.

  • Two die in violent storms pounding Italy

    STORY: Italy's civil protection unit said that the bad weather would sweep south overnight and issued warnings for Friday (August 19) for 11 of the country's 20 regions.A man and a woman were crushed to death by trees in separate incidents in Tuscany, while four people were injured when a tree fell in a campsite in the same region.The wind blew more than 87mph in some parts of northern Italy, damaging beach resorts in Liguria and Tuscany, meteorologists said.Rain and gales pounded Bondeno, near Ferrara, where clean-up operations were underway on Thursday after strong wind uprooted several trees.

  • Taiwan says it has not been informed of 'Chip 4' meeting

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan said on Friday it has not been informed about a so-called 'Chip 4' meeting that would include it, the United States, South Korea and Japan but added the island has always cooperated closely with the United States on supply chains. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin this week said Seoul expects to attend a preliminary meeting of the four chip manufacturing nations, describing the gathering as U.S.-led. A meeting would come amid a global chip crunch that began two years ago with the onset of the pandemic and on the heels of a new U.S. law this month called the CHIPS Act that includes $52 billion in subsidies for companies that make chips or conduct chip research in the United States.

  • Unification Church followers decry 'biased' Japanese media

    Thousands of Unification Church followers rallied in South Korea on Thursday protesting negative Japanese media coverage of their religion after the suspect in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe blamed the church for his family’s troubles. The protesters, mostly Japanese followers who settled in South Korea after marrying Korean spouses, insisted the Japanese reports were being driven by anti-Unification Church pundits, lawyers and Protestant pastors who “groundlessly” blame their church for Abe’s death.

  • Anne Heche's death ruled accidental

    Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results released Wednesday. (Aug. 18)

  • Security Service of Ukraine exposed an attempt by Russian FSB to plant "bugs" on sidelines of Verkhovna Rada

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 10: 42 Sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada. Photo made by UNIAN The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a former employee of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) who was recruited by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to collect intelligence.

  • Patrick Swayze on 70th birthday: Pancreatic cancer legacy endures

    Like all people who die before their time, Patrick Swayze seems forever young.

  • JP Morgan quant who called summer rally says there’s plenty of ammunition to drive stocks higher — and here’s why

    Positioning is the only factor that matters for stocks right now, said JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Marko Kolanovic.

  • Afghanistan: Peace at a price in the Taliban’s heartlands

    In the Taliban strongholds of southern Afghanistan, there's peace but not without problems.

  • Are Catholics now the majority in Northern Ireland?

    Census results due in the autumn will provide the answer

  • Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Now Says It Likely Has Enough Cash to Last Through End of Year

    The company’s CFO testified the company will receive additional funds in maturing loans and sales and use tax savings in a bankruptcy hearing with creditors.

  • Celsius Crypto Bankruptcy Takes A Page Out Of The Enron Playbook

    The U.S. Trustee's office says an independent investigator should be named to look into why the crypto lender went bankrupt and whether any laws were broken.

  • Poland's warm welcome to about 2 million Ukrainian refugees draws global praise, but it might not be sustainable

    Polish volunteers give Ukrainian refugees food in May 2022. NurPhoto/Getty ImagesAs Russia’s attack on Ukraine neared its six-month mark on Aug. 24, 2022, The Conversation asked Patrice McMahon to share her observations about how Poland is responding to the arrival of around 2 million Ukrainian refugees. McMahon, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who studies humanitarianism and nongovernmental organizations, spent five weeks in Poland in the summer of 2022 conducting on

  • The Hug That Jackie Robinson Never Received

    One of baseball’s favorite stories about overcoming prejudice didn’t happen the way many fans would like to think.

  • LAPD tows cars after breaking up a street takeover

    The Los Angeles Police Department delivered on its promise to tow any vehicles involved in street takeovers.

  • They Asked for a Raise—Now They’re Accused of Kidnapping

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Screenshot/TikTokA bizarre kidnapping allegation against unionized Starbucks workers in South Carolina is just the latest salvo in the company’s aggressive union-busting campaign.The incident, which took place on August 1, was manager Melissa Morris’s first day working at the Anderson Starbucks store.She was walking into a volatile situation. Like many Starbucks workers across the country, baristas at the store had become increasingly dissatisfied.“We were t

  • Mozambique to Export First LNG as Global Natural-Gas Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Mozambique is poised to ship its first cargo of liquefied natural gas overseas, joining the ranks of the world’s exporters as a global energy crunch pushes prices of the fuel to record highs. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 La

  • With Oil, Keep Your Eyes on the Prize by Focusing on Supply

    The earth's oil supply is only going in one direction -- down -- and here's what that means for investors.

  • India's oil imports from Russia fell for the first time since March as the nation ramps up buying of Saudi crude

    Indian imports of Russian crude slipped 7.3% in July, as prices for Saudi Arabian crude become more attractive for Russia's top oil customer.