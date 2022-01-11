Japan's Mizuho to acquire U.S. private equity agent Capstone, source says

FILE PHOTO: Man passes a logo of Mizuho Financial Group outside Mizuho Bank headquarters in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group plans to acquire U.S. private equity placement agent Capstone Partners, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese lender looks to beef up its investment banking business.

Dallas, Texas-based Capstone helps private equity firms find limited partners to invest in their funds, helping raise capital for global private equity, credit, and infrastructure firms.

Following the acquisition, Capstone will come under Mizuho's holding company in the United States, where it is expected to help build out the Japanese bank's investment banking business, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

Mizuho does not plan to disclose the cost of the acquisition, the person added.

No one was immediately available for comment at Capstone's Dallas office outside normal working hours.

Mizuho, which has struggled at home to overcome a long-running series of system errors, is set to appoint senior executive officer Masahiro Kihara as its next chief executive to tackle the issue.

The Capstone purchase is in line with efforts by Japan's biggest banks to acquire more businesses overseas, particularly in faster-growing markets.

Of the three megabanks, Mizuho has, however, been slower to move than bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

The news was earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singtel Weighing Options for Australia Optus Fiber Assets, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is considering options including a potential stake sale in the fiber assets of its Australian subsidiary SingTel Optus Pty, people familiar with the matter said, a deal that would follow last year’s disposal of its mobile phone towers unit. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSi

  • Asia Stocks Mixed Ahead of U.S. CPI; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures fluctuated Tuesday ahead of a key inflation print stateside that’s expected to strengthen the case for tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Comb

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double in 2022 After Being Cut in Half Last Year

    A lot of names you know -- including Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) -- took big steps back in 2021. Zillow, Peloton, and Teladoc would have to more than double to get back to where they were at start of last year.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • As stock market unravels Monday, here’s the level the Nasdaq Composite needs to defend to avoid a correction

    The Nasdaq heads for a fifth straight decline on Monday, with that drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction.

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara's fashion startup gets cash infusion

    The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup founded by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, plans to raise between $20 million and $50 million this spring for its series A funding.The range of that fundraising total gives it a rough valuation of between three and five times the company's revenue, its CEO Christine Day tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company also just closed an oversubscribed convertible note, she said.

  • 30 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Home-Run Swing

    If you've got some money socked away for a truly speculative, high-upside swing, here are 30 of Wall Street's most bullish calls.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $97M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) wins a modification contract worth $97.3 million for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.