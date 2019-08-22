Japan's Motegi says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 1st-day talks

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday there were still gaps that needed to be ironed out with the United States in agreeing on a bilateral trade deal.

"Issues that need to be sorted out in ministerial-level talks have been narrowed down quite a bit," Motegi told reporters after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Motegi is visiting Washington D.C. for trade talks that kicked off on Wednesday. The two will meet again Thursday afternoon, Motegi said. (Reporting by Jonas Ekblom in Washington D.C., writing by Leika Kihara in Tokyo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)