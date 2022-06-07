Japan's Nidec to unify chip procurement amid supply crunch

Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Tuesday said it would combine group semiconductor purchases into a single procurement unit to strengthen ties with chip makers and ensure it could source key components amid continued uncertainty over supplies.

"The chip industry environment is more uncertain than it has ever been," said Ryuji Omura, deputy chief technology officer of Nidec, makes motors for electric vehicles, household appliances and other products.

The company's decision to centralize procurement is a sign that chip shortages, which have affected automakers in particular, may persist and are forcing companies to implement more aggressive measures to ensure they have enough components to meet demand for their products and devices.

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest carmaker by volume, cut its global production plan this month by 100,000 vehicles because of chip shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions.

Denso Corp, one of Toyota's key parts suppliers, in February agreed to buy a 10% stake in a semiconductor plant being built in Japan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to help secure supply of microcontroller chips.

Omura said that, as part of its "make or buy" procurement strategy, Nidec would also work more closely with suppliers in chip design and production. He spoke during a presentation on the company's new chip strategy.

The company is expanding production of energy saving e-axle electric-vehicle motors in a bid to capture as much as 45% of the expanding global market by 2030.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue and Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NDDOT to hold vehicle auction online Wednesday

    NDDOT to hold vehicle auction online Wednesday

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Israeli coalition suffers loss and faces uncertain prospects

    The Israeli government has failed to pass a bill extending legal protections for settlers in the occupied West Bank.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Saudi Arabia hikes oil prices sharply, sending US crude futures up to a 3-month high

    Aramco's price hikes sent international benchmark Brent crude oil and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate up as much as 2% on Monday morning.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    Downturns are a great time to load up on high-quality dividend stocks. Falling share prices pump up dividend yields, and that means you'll get more bang for your buck in the long run, assuming that the stocks you buy eventually return to growth. Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) manufactures a smorgasbord of common generic drugs and it also produces reputable brands like EpiPens, Viagra, and Lipitor.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • Oil settles shy of $120 a barrel on OPEC+ deal, Saudi pricing

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower after choppy trade on Monday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts that a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $119.51 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $121.95. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium over Oman/Dubai quotes, just off an all-time peak recorded in May when prices hit highs due to worries of disruptions in supplies from Russia.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Morgan Stanley's co-president says expect 'fire and ice' as a massive shift in markets gets underway

    "It's an extraordinary moment… it signals the end of 15 years of financial repression," Morgan Stanley's Ted Pick said.

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Want to Collect Passive Income? Here's a Great Place to Start.

    It has given me a tremendous amount of financial flexibility and has me on the path toward financial freedom. One of my favorite places to generate passive income is investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A great REIT for beginners is Realty Income (NYSE: O).