Japan's Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use

YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials.

Nissan Motor Co. presented its “X-in-1” development strategy Thursday, in which the X stands for various powertrain parts such as an electric motor and inverter that can be used across models. The company said development and manufacturing costs will be reduced by 30% in 2026 compared to 2019 levels.

The Yokohama-based automaker was a pioneer in electric vehicles but rivals like Tesla and BYD of China have overtaken it.

As the move toward ecological models gains momentum around the world, driven by worries over climate change, Nissan has been eager to showcase its prowess.

Its senior vice president, Toshihiro Hirai, acknowledged that prices of rare earths and other materials needed to make electric vehicle batteries and other parts are expected to rise in coming years. That means automakers must have a solid strategy for obtaining raw materials if they hope to succeed in electrification.

“We make the most of our expertise and know-how from our more than a decadelong development and production of electrified technologies,” said Hirai.

Compared to the first-generation vehicle the Leaf, rare materials account for 25% of the weight of the 2019 Nissan Note EV. Nissan aims to make that 1% or less.

Nissan, which also makes the March subcompact and Infiniti luxury models, is working on solid-state battery technology for EVs, a move that if successful is expected to radically reduce costs.

By 2030, Nissan’s EV offerings will cost about the same at dealers as the equivalent regular gasoline-engine models, Hirai said.

The cheapest EVs like the Leaf now sell for under $30,000, although small internal-combustion engine cars are cheaper, at about $21,000 for the Nissan Sentra in the U.S.

A Tesla Model 3, a relatively affordable model for a Tesla, sells for about $43,000.

But EVs are usually eligible for tax credits and other incentives. High gasoline prices might make EVs a smart buy in the long run, although much depends on the owner’s driving habits.

A Consumer Reports analysis last year said that based on the gas price at that time of $4.31 a gallon, EV owners could save between $1,800 and $2,600 in operating and maintenance costs for every 15,000 miles they drive, compared to drivers of gas-powered vehicles.

That's the average distance newer vehicles are driven in a year in the U.S. Gas prices have since fallen, so the savings would be lower but still significant.

Hirai said people find driving an electric vehicle less stressful because it’s quiet and delivers a smooth ride, even over rough terrain, while maintaining the fun feel of driving. One advantage of an EV is its more precise control over each wheel, which can effectively counter bumps and jolts.

Nissan has promised 27 new electrified models, including eight e-Power “series hybrid” models, which have both a gas engine and electric motor, by fiscal 2030.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Find more AP coverage of technology at https://apnews.com/hub/technology

Recommended Stories

  • Market Rally Stuck At Key Levels, Tesla Extends Slide; Silvergate Crashes On Liquidation

    The market rally is right at critical levels, though Nvidia and chips look strong Tesla extended Investor Day losses. Crypto bank Silvergate Capital is shutting down.

  • Dollar towers on lingering effects of Powell's testimony

    The dollar was perched near a three-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation dominated sentiment and kept the U.S. currency in bid. In the second day of his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Powell reaffirmed his hawkish message, though struck a cautious note that debate on the scale and path of future rate hikes was still underway and would be data-dependent.

  • Japan revises GDP to nearly flat, showing fragile recovery

    Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1% in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6% increase, showing how the world’s third-largest economy was barely eking out growth. The Cabinet Office’s revised figure for seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, for the last three months of 2022 showed growth on quarter was flat, down from an earlier estimate given in February at 0.2% growth. Domestic demand shrank 0.3%, worse than the earlier release, showing a 0.2% decline, according to the data released Thursday.

  • Chilean President Boric’s Reforms in Trouble After Tax Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- With three years left in his term, Chilean President Gabriel Boric is already facing doubts on whether he’ll be able to advance on any key reforms after receiving a crushing blow near his first anniversary as the world’s youngest leader.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard Landing

  • 'Get him open': Suns backup big Jock Landale screening, finishing feeds from Kevin Durant

    Jock Landale has developed early chemistry with Kevin Durant, who has played three games the with the Phoenix Suns that have all ended with wins.

  • Tesla under investigation for Model Y steering wheel malfunctions

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into Tesla's Model Y steering wheel issues.

  • Yext (YEXT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Yext (YEXT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 1.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Road Test: Reimagining the Mercedes midsize sedan

    Testing the base, all-wheel-drive Mercedes EQE electric sedan.

  • Afghan girls robotics team makes a home in Qatar, mourning lives left behind

    A member of the pioneering Afghan girls robotics team wants the world to know that after the Taliban takeover, women in her homeland are thirsting for education.

  • China consumer inflation slowest in a year; producer deflation deepens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual consumer inflation slowed down in February as consumers remained cautious despite the abandonment of strong pandemic controls late last year, official data showed on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) for the month was 1.0% higher than a year earlier, rising at the slowest pace since February 2022 and compared with the 2.1% annual rise seen in January, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The CPI, which is seasonally adjusted, fell 0.5% from a month earlier, missing the forecast of 0.2% gain.

  • This Exceptional Dividend Stock's Buy Case Keeps Getting Better

    Realty Income (NYSE: O) is among the best dividend stocks. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has paid 632 consecutive monthly dividends. It has increased its dividend payment 119 times since its public market listing in 1994 -- including for the last 101 straight quarters -- raising it at a 4.4% compound annual rate.

  • China’s Consumer Inflation Slows as Demand Eases Post-Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer inflation slowed sharply in February as economic activity let up following the end of Lunar New Year, while factory prices continued to decline.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%The consumer p

  • I drove luxury Tesla rivals from BMW and Mercedes — here's why I'd buy the BMW iX over the competition

    The BMW iX has a stunning interior, 324 miles of range, and a lower starting price. But the $135,000 Mercedes I drove was tremendous too.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • Adani Rout Puts Spotlight on Billions Flowing Through Mauritius

    (Bloomberg) -- The tiny island of Mauritius spent years trying to clean up its image as a base for murky money launderers and shell firms. The short-seller allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani are once again reviving questions about the country’s role as a tax haven for India’s tycoons.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield In

  • In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks

    Iranian missile attacks across the Iraqi border are unacceptable and put both civilians and regional stability at risk, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on a visit to the Iraqi capital nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion. "With its missile attacks, the Iranian regime shows not only that it recklessly and brutally suppresses its own people, it also puts human life and the stability of the whole region at risk to hold on to power," she said on Tuesday. Last year, Tehran fired missiles at bases of Kurdish groups in northern Iraq it accuses of involvement in protests against its restrictions on women, displacing hundreds of Iranian Kurds and killing some.

  • Top three things to know — Fed Chair Powell, Tesla safety issues, Norfolk Southern testimony

    Yahoo Finance anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down three things to know from the market day on Wednesday.

  • JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse

    JPMorgan Chase sued its former executive Jes Staley on Wednesday, alleging that he aided in hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client. The New York bank seeks to hold Staley personally liable for any financial penalties that JPMorgan may have to pay in two related cases. It is also seeking to force Staley to pay back wages he earned during the time he allegedly was aware of the abuse and “personally observed” Epstein's behavior on multiple occasions.

  • Asian Stocks Eke Out Gains After Choppy US Session: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian equities was marginally higher Thursday after a choppy US session saw major benchmarks post modest gains as investors weighed the outlook for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%S

  • Ukraine war latest: 'After Bakhmut, they could go further,' says Zelensky backing decision not to withdraw

    Key developments on March 7: General Staff: Ukraine's military repelled over 140 Russian attacks in five areas over the past day Officials: 1 killed, 11 injured in Russian...