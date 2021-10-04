Japan's Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.

Kishida replaced Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week and is certain to win the parliamentary vote for prime minister later Monday because the party and its coalition partner control both houses. He and his Cabinet will then be sworn in at a palace ceremony, replacing Suga's.

Suga leaves after only one year in office after seeing his support plunge over his government's handling of the pandemic and insistence on holding the Olympics as the virus spread.

A former foreign minister, Kishida, 64, used to be known as a dovish moderate but turned hawkish apparently to win over influential conservatives in the party. He is firmly entrenched in the conservative establishment and his victory in the party election was a choice for continuity and stability over change.

All but two of 20 Cabinet posts under Suga will be replaced, 13 them appointed to ministerial posts for the first time, Japanese media reported. Most of the posts went to powerful factions that voted for Kishida in the party election. Only three women are reportedly included, up from two in Suga’s government.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi are to be retained, ensuring continuity of Japan’s diplomacy and security policies as the country seeks to closely work with Washington under the bilateral security pact in the face of China’s rise and growing tensions in the region, including around Taiwan.

Kishida supports stronger Japan-U.S. security ties and partnerships with other like-minded democracies in Asia, Europe and Britain, in part to counter China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

Kishida is to create a new Cabinet post aimed at tackling economic dimensions of Japan's national security, appointing 46-year-old Takayuki Kobayashi, who is relatively new to parliament.

Japan faces growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, which last month test-fired ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets in Japan. Kishida also faces worsening ties with fellow U.S. ally South Korea over history issues even after he struck a 2015 agreement with Seoul to resolve a row over the issue of women who were sexually abused by Japan's military during World War II.

An urgent task at home will be turning around his party’s sagging popularity, hurt by Suga’s perceived high-handedness on the pandemic and other issues. Kishida is expected to make a policy speech later this week before dissolving the lower house of Parliament ahead of the general election expected by mid-November.

He'll also have to ensure Japan's health care systems, vaccination campaign and other virus measures are ready for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in winter, while gradually normalizing social and economic activity.

Kishida said last week that his top priority would be the economy. Kishida’s “new capitalism” is largely a continuation of Abe’s economic policies. He aims to raise income of more people and create a cycle of growth and distribution.

A third-generation politician, Kishida was first elected to Parliament in 1993 representing Hiroshima and is an advocate for nuclear disarmament. He escorted former President Barack Obama during his 2016 visit to the city that, along with Nagasaki, was destroyed in U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to compile big extra budget after polls, says LDP heavyweight

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will compile a large extra budget immediately after a looming general election to ease the economic blow of the pandemic and boost long-term growth in key areas, a ruling party heavyweight said on Sunday. Japan should boost its vaccination rate from the current 60%to 70% to 80%, levels seen as easing anxiety among the public, Amari said. Given dire public finances, Japan's incoming prime minister, Fumio Kishida https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-votes-new-leader-who-will-almost-certainly-be-next-pm-2021-09-28, may have little choice but to sell more government bonds https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-may-sell-more-bonds-fund-next-premier-kishidas-stimulus-package-2021-10-01 to fund a pandemic-relief package that he said would be worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

  • Many faces in Japan's new government belong to allies of PM Abe

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Fumio Kishida will formally take office as prime minister on Monday, with a government that includes numerous allies of former premier Shinzo Abe, whose conservative base is thus assured of retaining influence over the new cabinet. Kishida, 64, a former foreign minister with an image as a low-key consensus builder, beat out three contenders https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-votes-new-leader-who-will-almost-certainly-be-next-pm-2021-09-28 last week to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and become prime minister, as the party holds a majority in parliament. He will also lead it through a general election public broadcaster NHK has said will be held on Oct. 31, at a time when criticism over outgoing prime minister Yoshihide Suga's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has battered party support ratings.

  • Marine Corps disputes claim of corporal who told Trump rally he pulled baby over wall at Kabul airport

    The Marines disputed a claim made by a Marine that he was the one who pulled a baby over a wall at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport in a viral photo.

  • Trump says he'd "beat" DeSantis and "everyone else" in 2024 GOP presidential race if he ran

    Former President Trump said he'd "beat" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a Republican presidential primary in 2024 were he to enter, per an interview with Yahoo Business, published Sunday. Why it matters: Both Trump and DeSantis have been floated as likely 2024 contenders.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While neither has announced a presidential bid, DeSantis held a televised town-hall in May during which he praised Trump and repeatedly attacked Preside

  • Rain pushes NASCAR playoff race at Talladega to Monday

    NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled. The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. Talladega does not have lights — the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness — and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race.

  • COVID: 14-day travel history, 10-day SHN for incoming travellers

    From 7 Oct, visitors will be granted entry to S'pore based on their travel history in the last 14 days.

  • Global community passes another grim COVID milestone

    CBS News senior foriegn affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 across the globe.

  • Democrats in Congress butt heads over legislation

    The debate will continue for another week over a $3.5 trillion social spending measure, without which some House Democrats say they wont support the smaller $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August. Christina Ruffini has more.

  • Across MLB, other pro sports, coaches value rest

    Joe Maddon has long been a believer in the importance of rest and recharging. Each year, he provides his players with an extended mental and physical break by putting them through “American Legion Week” — that is, show up, lace up the cleats and take the field. The players can appreciate some lighter, stress-free afternoons compared to the typical daily grind of early hitting in the cage, fielding drills and rounds of batting practice.

  • Nightly Notable: Cam Thomas | October 03

    Rookie Cam Thomas lead the game in scoring for the Brooklyn Nets with 21 points in his preseason debut.

  • China anti-graft watchdog probes former justice minister

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday it is investigating a former justice minister, Fu Zhenghua, the latest high-ranking domestic security official to be brought before the authorities in a broad crackdown. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it suspected Fu of "serious violations of discipline and national laws", in a statement that offered no other details about the investigation. Fu, a former rising star of law enforcement, and the commission could not be reached for comment.

  • Koreas talk on hotline restored after North's missile tests

    North Korea restored dormant communication hotlines with South Korea in a small, fragile reconciliation step Monday in an apparent hard push to win outside concessions with a mix of conciliatory gestures and missile tests. It's nuclear how substantially the move will improve ties between the Koreas, as Pyongyang has a history of using the hotlines as a bargaining chip in dealings with Seoul. It often unilaterally suspended them and reactivates them when it needed better ties with Seoul.

  • 6 Family-Friendly Suburbs and What It Costs To Live There

    If you are raising a family, you probably want a nice, family-friendly place to lay your roots. Suburban areas are often a go-to as they tend to have quiet, safe neighborhoods and excellent schools....

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    A third victim has reportedly died following an attack where electrician Shaun Runyon killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they all shared. Runyon has since been taken into custody and confessed to his crimes.

  • Opinion: Despite rediscovering spark, Chiefs shouldn't get too comfortable after win over Eagles

    Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill helped the Chiefs keep the Eagles from getting too close, but Kansas City still has several problem areas to address.

  • Dems pare Biden's agenda, still hopeful of passage

    REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: “This is not about me and Senator Manchin, this is about families in the Bronx.” With the core of U.S. President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda hanging in the balance, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday to tease out what’s still standing in Biden’s way: Friction between her progressive wing of the party and its moderate faction over Biden’s proposed $1 trillion infrastructure legislation and his multi-trillion-dollar social spending bill. Biden told Democrats last week the latter, which is intended to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change, could be pared down from its original $3.5 trillion goal to $2 trillion, according to aides and lawmakers.Moderates including Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin refuse to support the larger number. Manchin has said he could accept closer to $1.5 trillion, while Sinema has not committed publicly to a number. REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: “We do have to compromise, with the fact that we have Senator Manchin and Sinema, who refuse to support certain programs for working families.” Ocasio-Cortez said one way to trim the social spending plan would be to fund some programs for a shorter time period than originally proposed. The smaller infrastructure bill has passed in the Senate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled a vote in the House last week at the urging of progressives like AOC who want both bills to move in unison. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday the goal is to get both passed in the next month. And Biden, who visited Capitol Hill on Friday, said over the weekend he would "work like hell" to do so. REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: “I think President Biden has been a good faith partner to the entire Democratic party. He is in fact a moderate, and we disagree on certain issues, but he reaches out and he actually tries to understand our perspective.” Biden will travel to Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday to rally support for his legislative agenda.

  • US 'concerned' by China's incursion into Taiwan's defence zone

    China has flown some 93 military planes over Taiwan's air defence zone.

  • Largest Louisiana health system fines employees with unvaccinated spouses

    The largest health system in Louisiana will start fining employees hundreds of dollars a month if they are married to an unvaccinated person.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

  • Doc Rivers, Sixers impressed with Joel Embiid as a leader in training camp

    Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers are impressed with Joel Embiid as a leader.