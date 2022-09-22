Japan's Prime Minister rings closing bell at NYSE
Kishida talked about Japan's investment for the future in green transformation and "building a nation that grows together with the rest of the world." (Sept. 22)
Kishida talked about Japan's investment for the future in green transformation and "building a nation that grows together with the rest of the world." (Sept. 22)
"For our part," the panel wrote, "we cannot discern why Plaintiff would have an individual interest in or need for any of the one-hundred documents with classification markings."
Meet his new girlfriend.
He's worried about how Harry's memoir and Netflix series will impact the Royal Family.
Prince William still cannot forgive Prince Harry for leaving England, but there was a "sense of relief" when he did because the "drama was gone."
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh
Former White House adviser Jared Kushner called the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to send migrants from the southern border to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in protest of Biden’s immigration policies “very troubling” even as he advocated for former President Trump’s stringent immigration platform. “I personally watch what’s happening, and it’s very hard…
She’s back - and always welcome.
Trump has refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election, but in an interview slipped into accurately referring himself as 'former' president.
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict would not have come to pass…
King Charles may bar Archie and Lilibet from getting Prince/Princess titles depending on what's in Prince Harry's memoir.
Royal biographer Angela Levin first met the Queen Consort in 2015 and has since spent years speaking to her friends, staff and former colleagues to piece together a full picture of her life. Here, in the second exclusive extract from her forthcoming biography, she unpicks the frosty relationships between Camilla and senior royals, and how they finally thawed - plus reveals astonishing claims of a plot by Prince Andrew and Princess Diana to take the crown from Charles...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a strained relationship with the royals, but there have been signs of a reconciliation since the Queen died.
He went viral at 12 and shot to fame with the help of Ellen DeGeneres. Now 25, the singer opens up for the first time about how he's “never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic" than her
Judge Eric C. Tostrud referenced the 11th Circuit Court’s ruling against the former president in deciding to allow the DOJ to retain the MyPillow founder's phone
Cohen said one or two of Trump's adult children might have to "fall on the sword" for him as a result of a New York probe into the Trump Organization.
Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II's 12 great-grandchildren, have taken on a new last name in the wake of the late monarch's death. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, are now using the last name Wales, a change from the name they've each used since birth, Cambridge. The siblings, whose parents are Prince William and Kate, now go by the titles Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach in the meantime.
Megan Fox brought the cutest '80s-inspired neon green and hot pink bikini on vacation with Machine Gun Kelly. Shop her Instagram swimsuit looks here.
The white woman who called the police on a Black bird-watcher for nothing other than being Black, filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She claimed they wrongfully terminated her and defamed her as a racist. According to NBC News, she lost her little suit.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.