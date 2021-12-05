Japan's Princess Aiko appears after coming-of-age event

Associated Press

Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. The Opry, the longest-running radio show in history, announced Jackson's death in a news release. According to WSMV-TV, the late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry “with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs.”