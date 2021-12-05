Japan's Princess Aiko appears after coming-of-age event

Japan's Princess Aiko appears after reporting her coming of age to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Aiko, Emperor Naruhito's only child, turned 20 on December 1 2021.

