Japan's Princess Aiko appears after coming-of-age event
Japan's Princess Aiko appears after reporting her coming of age to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Aiko, Emperor Naruhito's only child, turned 20 on December 1 2021.
Japan's Princess Aiko appears after reporting her coming of age to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Aiko, Emperor Naruhito's only child, turned 20 on December 1 2021.
Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 12,000 meters (40,000 feet) into the sky in a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rains. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed and several hamlets buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris.
Prince William says that listening to this Tina Turner song reminds him of his mother Princess Diana “driving along, singing at the top of her voice.”
India's household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Reuters reported last month Indian salesmen representing companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive said their sales had dropped 20-25% in the last year as mom-and-pop stores were increasingly partnering with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.
The Duchess of Sussex experimented with a mixture of royal and California style at interviews and engagements throughout the year.
He would have to be approved by the school’s board of trustees.
Residents fled in terror as Mount Semeru, a volcano on the Indonesian island of Java, spewed a gigantic plume of ash for the second time in a year.
The United States Armed Forces is revamping its 1980 physical fitness test (PFT) with a new set of requirements aimed at preparing soldiers for modern warfare.
Whether you stand on your feet all day or want to get in your daily steps, say goodbye to heel pain with these expert-approved picks.
The omicron variant discovery has brought concern to people across the globe. Dr. Manoj Jain gives further details about how to protect yourself.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in July at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch
After Kim Kardashian posted a selfie with a saucy caption, fans speculated it was a subtle dig at former friend Larsa Pippen. Now, Kim is clearing the air.
Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. The Opry, the longest-running radio show in history, announced Jackson's death in a news release. According to WSMV-TV, the late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry “with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs.”
While the Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds rom-com The Proposal...
A Florida woman who has a son with Ethan Crumbley's father Jason describes their relationship.
"I'm just a drag queen who happens to be straight."View Entire Post ›
A new Vanity Fair interview with comedian Jeff Garlin has surfaced allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of his ABC TV series, The Goldbergs. In the candid conversation, Garlin defended his integrity and said that no one has personally spoken to him about his actions except for the show’s human resources department, which talked […]
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), along with a range of other meme tokens and the broader cryptocurrency market, is down again. Shiba Inu's decline as of 3 p.m. ET stood at 4.4%. The latest meme token that's making some impressive moves is Euro Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:ESHIB).
Academy-Award winning actress Sandra Bullock shared the naked truth about that scene with Ryan Reynolds in 2009's The Proposal.
Marcus Samuelsson and his wife Maya, who share son Zion together, revealed that they’re expecting their second baby in a sweet announcement on Instagram on Friday
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell recently celebrated their daughter Grace Warrior turning 8 months old