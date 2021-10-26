Japan's Princess Mako Marries Commoner
Her loss of royal status comes from the Imperial House Law, which allows only male succession.
Her loss of royal status comes from the Imperial House Law, which allows only male succession.
Prince William and Kate Middleton just broke a royal rule during their latest...
His ex-wife shared her thoughts on social media.
The music legend discussed his "Renegades" book in an interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."
According to royal experts and correspondents, the Palace was "misleading" about the Queen's recent hospitalization.
This rule was started to protect the royal family.
Kendall wore a sage string bikini, with chrome nails and a pink cowboy hat covered in sparkling silver fringe.
Angelia Jolie suffered a beauty faux pas at the "Eternals" premiere, as her hair extensions were obviously installed improperly.
Here’s a look at the history of this ancient English castle where the Queen and her extended clan plan to spend the holidays, and how you can visit Sandringham Estate.
The 42-year-old actress stripped down to her underwear for breast cancer research—and she is looking extra toned! Kate swears by Pilates and Peloton Tread.
Prince William wasn’t lying when he revealed his daughter has a love for...
"I messed that one up a ton," he admitted.
A little over a week after Travis Barker’s grandiose proposal, Kourtney Kardashian is still on cloud nine. Want proof? See the star strip down for a celebratory photo.
Is that wedding bells we hear? Another royal has just tied the knot, and this time around it was Prince Philippos of Greece and...
The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The 95-year-old monarch spent a night in the hospital last week and underwent "preliminary investigations" into undisclosed medical issues, though the palace said at the time she was "in good spirits"
Did stepmom Princess Beatrice snap the father-son pic?
The actress looked straight out of the early aughts.
The legendary shock rocker and the Cleveland Browns quarterback are "at home" as neighbors. Alice Cooper Is Baker Mayfield’s Neighbor in New Progressive Commercials: Watch Spencer Kaufman
Sarah Jessica Parker brings back younger Carrie's silhouette.
Also, cancel culture isn't real.