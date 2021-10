Reuters

Japan's Princess Mako, the emperor's niece, on Tuesday married her college sweetheart, a commoner named Kei Komuro, by submitting documents to register her marriage, after a long engagement marked by intense media scrutiny and opposition. The two, both 30, will move to New York, where Komuro works in a law office, although news reports say Mako will stay behind in Tokyo to make preparations, including applying for her first ever passport. Following are some facts about Mako, who will now be known as Mako Komuro, gaining a surname for the first time in her life, and her new husband.