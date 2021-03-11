Japan's recovery from tsunami disaster, by the numbers

  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows flooded fields and destroyed homes in east of Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on March 12, 2011. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and buildings destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on Feb. 17, 2006. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and buildings destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on March 19, 2011. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on April 8, 2020. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an area in east of Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on June 7, 2010. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows fields and highways in east of Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Aug. 11, 2020. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and burning reactor in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on March 14, 2011. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Feb. 28, 2021. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan after an earthquake and tsunami on Feb. 17, 2006. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan after an earthquake and tsunami on March 19, 2011. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on April 8, 2020. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Natori port in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan after an earthquake and tsunami on June 7, 2010. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Natori port in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan after an earthquake and tsunami on March 14, 2011. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Natori port in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on Aug. 11, 2020. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
1 / 14

Japan Tsuanmi Anniversary

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows flooded fields and destroyed homes in east of Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on March 12, 2011. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Ten years after a massive earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan’s northeastern coast, triggering meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, much has been achieved in disaster-hit areas but they are still recovering. Numbers show how much progress has been made and what still remains.

___

9.0 EARTHQUAKE

The magnitude 9.0 earthquake was one of the strongest temblors on record. It struck off the coast at 2:46 p.m. and generated a towering tsunami that reached land within half an hour.

___

18,426 DEAD

The National Police Agency says 18,426 people died, mostly in the tsunami, including 2,527 whose remains have not been found. Local authorities still regularly conduct searches in the sea and along the coast for traces of those still missing. None of the fatalities has been directly linked to radiation.

___

42,500 PEOPLE HAVEN'T RETURNED

Nearly half a million people were displaced across the northeastern region. Ten years later, 42,565 people, including 35,725 from Fukushima, still haven’t been able to return home.

___

$295 BILLION COST

The government has spent 32 trillion yen ($295 billion) for the region's recovery, including construction of roads, seawalls and houses, and support for people's livelihoods. In addition, Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator of the destroyed nuclear plant, says its costs for decommissioning, compensating evacuees and decontamination of radioactive materials outside the plant will total 21.5 trillion yen ($200 billion), though analysts say it could be much higher.

___

2.4% OFF-LIMITS

A decade after the disaster, no-go zones remain in nine Fukushima municipalities surrounding the wrecked nuclear plant. The area accounts for 2.4% of prefectural land, down from more than 10% in the initial no-go zone. Decontamination efforts, such as the removal of topsoil and tree branches and the washing down of roofs, helped reduce radiation levels. But many residents are reluctant to return because of a lack of jobs and continuing radiation concerns.

___

14 MILLION TONS OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE

About 14 million tons of radioactive soil, trees and other waste from decontamination efforts across Fukushima are packed in massive numbers of plastic waste bags piled at temporary storage sites. The bags, enough to fill 11 enclosed baseball stadiums, are now being transported to a medium-term storage facility being built in the two towns that are home to the Fukushima nuclear plant. The government has promised to remove the bags from the prefecture in 30 years, but a final repository has not been determined.

___

432 KILOMETERS (270 MILES) OF SEAWALL

Much of Japan's northeastern coastline hit by the tsunami has been fortified with enormous concrete seawalls as high as 15 meters (50 feet). All of the walls have been completed except for sections of the eastern coast of Fukushima. When completed, the total length will be 432 kilometers (270 miles). Critics say the walls look like giant fortresses and block sea views, while posing a possible risk of preventing water from flowing back to sea if they are breached by a future tsunami.

___

4,000 NUCLEAR PLANT WORKERS

About 4,000 workers are employed every day at the damaged nuclear plant to help in its decommissioning, which officials say will take up to 40 years, a target critics say is overly optimistic. They are removing spent fuel rods from cooling pools, reinforcing a seawall to protect from future tsunamis, treating radioactive cooling water leaking from the reactors and removing highly contaminated debris.

___

1.24 MILLION TONS OF RADIOACTIVE WATER

Since the disaster, contaminated cooling water has leaked from the damaged reactor containment vessels into the basements of reactor buildings, where it mixes with groundwater. Much of the water is treated and stored in 1,000 huge tanks now crowding the plant. The operator, TEPCO, says the tanks currently contain 1.24 million tons of water and will be full in the fall of 2022. It says the water and tanks need to be removed to make room for facilities needed in the decommissioning process.

Recommended Stories

  • Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

    With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. Huge waves triggered by the 9.0-magnitude quake - one of the strongest on record - crashed into the northeastern coast, crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant and forcing more than 160,000 residents to flee as radiation spewed into the air. The world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl and the tremor have left survivors struggling to overcome the grief of losing families and towns to the waves in a few frightening hours on the afternoon of March 11, 2011.

  • Dramatic images show Japan's recovery from its devastating tsunami 10 years on

    It is a decade since the country suffered its worst natural disaster in living memory, when a massive earthquake and tsunami caused a nuclear plant’s meltdown.

  • AP PHOTOS: Japan hotel gives bus tours of tsunami disaster

    For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing.

  • Emirates tells staff to get vaccinated or pay for regular COVID-19 tests

    Dubai's Emirates has told employees to take a free coronavirus vaccine or pay for tests to prove they are not infected with the deadly disease, cautioning that an unvaccinated workforce could create operational issues. Those due for their second vaccine dose, have registered to take their initial dose, have a valid medical reason, or have been recently infected or are infected are exempt, it says. The policy applies to all employees in the United Arab Emirates, an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters, declining further comment.

  • Professor puts Abraham Lincoln's complex legacy into historical context

    At the heart of a debate brewing in Chicago over the future of 41 historical monuments is the complex legacy of some of the nation's most revered political figures. Northwestern University history professor Kate Masur joins CBSN to discuss Abraham Lincoln's connection to the largest mass execution in U.S. history, and why she feels educators should "level with people about the true complexity of people who lived in the past and really think about the ways that those lessons might apply to our present."

  • AP PHOTOS: Damage preserved as memorial of Japanese tsunami

    The scars are disappearing from Japan’s northeast coast as people rebuild from the tsunami that wrecked the region 10 years ago. In Rikuzentakata, where more than 1,700 people died, townspeople refurbished the lone pine tree that initially survived the tsunami, which flattened the surrounding coastal forest.

  • Snyk raises $300 million at a $4.7 billion valuation as employees cash in and the security company beefs up

    Snyk, a developer of application security technology, is now worth $4.7 billion after a new fundraising and secondary sale that totaled $300 million. In all, investors have poured $470 million into the company after this new investment, which was led by Accel and Tiger Global, with participation from a host of existing investors including Addition, Boldstart Ventures, Canaan Partners, Coatue, GV, Salesforce Ventures, and funds managed by Blackrock. New investors joining Accel and Tiger on the cap table included Alkeon, Atlassian Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, Sands Capital Ventures and Temasek.

  • Morena Baccarin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Benjamin McKenzie

    Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie announced the arrival of their second child together. See the first photo of their baby boy Arthur, here!

  • The F-35 Is a 'Rathole,' Congressman Says. He's Right.

    But the Pentagon can't stop funding the fighter now. This plane is too big to fail.

  • Popovich announces Aldridge will be moving on from Spurs

    DALLAS (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge has played his final game for the San Antonio Spurs, with coach Gregg Popovich announcing Wednesday night that the team and the seven-time All-Star have mutually agreed to seek opportunities for him elsewhere. The Spurs will try to trade Aldridge before the March 25 deadline. If no trades are worked out, the team could simply buy Aldridge out and let him sign elsewhere as a free agent.

  • Alec & Hilaria Baldwin 'So Happy' After Welcoming Lucía, Kids 'Excited to Have a New Sibling': Source

    "For Hilaria, having two babies so close in age is pretty crazy, but she still loves it," a source tells PEOPLE

  • The official royal response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggests a divided family, according to a crisis communications expert

    The royals say they'll take Markle and Harry's claims seriously, but a crisis communications expert says these may be empty words.

  • After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview, young Americans won't view the monarchy the same way again

    Similar to Princess Diana's famous BBC interview in 1995, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview left people choosing sides.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence. Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. Garland will now inherit a Justice Department embattled by a turbulent era under Trump, who insisted that the attorney general and the department must be loyal to him personally, battering the department’s reputation.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's jaw-dropping power is forcing the PGA Tour to change the rules at The Players Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau teased that he might try a ridiculous line at No. 18 at TPC-Sawgrass this weekend, prompting the PGA Tour to intervene.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to His Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet, “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?Marcia Fudge sworn in as Housing and Urban Development secretary

  • Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

    Hamas firebrand Yehiyeh Sinwar was re-elected on Wednesday as the Palestinian militant group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, leaving a figure closely aligned with the hard-line military wing in charge of the group's strategy in its main stronghold. Sinwar will serve another four-year term.