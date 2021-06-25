Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • FILE - In this Monday, June 21, 2021, file photo, an employee of the beverage maker Suntory takes a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination in Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • FILE - In this June 14, 2021, file photo, a flight attendant of Japan Airlines takes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office in Haneda Airport as the airline company began its workplace vaccination, in Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • FILE - In this June 6, 2021, file photo, local residents wait for receiving the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Yokohama, near Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • FILE - In this June 9, 2021, file photo, medical workers talk with people at a mass vaccination site in Tokyo as Japan Self-Defense Force started a large scale inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo, police officers and firefighters arrive to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a former Tsukiji fish market which was turned to be a temporary mass vaccination center site set up by Tokyo metropolitan government, in Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
  • FILE - In this May 31, 2021, file photo, people receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe, western Japan. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP, File)
  • Japan's COVID-19 Vaccine Minister Taro Kono scratches his forehead during a press conference on coronavirus vaccination, in Tokyo Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Kono abruptly announced a temporary suspension of all reservations for mass inoculations, saying vaccine distribution cannot keep pace with demand. He described the situation as “being on a tightrope.” (Kyodo News via AP)
  • FILE - In this June 14, 2021, file photo, a vital of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that is being administered for flight attendants of Japan Airlines at Haneda Airport as the airline company began its workplace vaccination, in Tokyo. An array of major retailers, automakers and trading companies have started providing Moderna Inc. shots distributed by the government for free for their employees and families. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, June 23, 2021, file photo, a countdown clock shows 30 days to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Japan Vaccinations

FILE - In this Monday, June 21, 2021, file photo, an employee of the beverage maker Suntory takes a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination in Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

The vaccination pace is quickening even as the young remain hesitant amid an anti-vaccination misinformation campaign and officials have slowed vaccination reservations as demand outpaces supply.

Add in continued political and bureaucratic bungling and the arrival of highly contagious coronavirus variants, and there are worries that the government’s effort to ramp up vaccinations before the Olympics will fall short.

Thousands of private companies and some universities have joined the vaccination drive, complementing the government's effort to prioritize the full vaccination of elderly people by the end of July.

The acceleration is causing worries about a supply shortage, and further progress is now uncertain. Taro Kono, the minister in charge of inoculations, on Wednesday abruptly announced a temporary suspension of many new vaccination reservations, saying vaccine distribution cannot keep pace with demand.

“It's a tightrope situation,” Kono said.

Much will depend on whether the nation's young embrace the vaccination program.

Even as more people are getting the jabs, and fully inoculating the country’s 36 million senior citizens now looks likely, younger people are still largely unvaccinated, and their movements during summer vacations and the Olympics could trigger another upsurge of infections, propelled by the more contagious Delta strain, which is expected to be dominant by then, experts say.

A resurgence of cases among the young has already begun in Tokyo, which reported 619 new cases Wednesday, up from the last seven-day average of 405.

The inoculation drive could lose steam if younger people, many of whom believe they are less likely to develop serious symptoms, don't get inoculated. Skeptics are sometimes swayed by rumors and online misinformation about vaccines.

“How we might encourage younger generations to get vaccinated is a big issue,” Kono said. Officials plan to reach out to them on social media to provide accurate information.

Despite worries that things will slow again, observers are acknowledging an unexpected turnaround in the vaccine campaign.

As recently as early May, only a quarter million shots were being given daily, with only 2-3% of the population fully vaccinated. The pace has since picked up to hit 1 million a day, a target set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that was once widely considered overly ambitious.

As of Tuesday, about 8.2% of the country was fully vaccinated. While impressive here, given the slow rollout, it's still low compared to the U.K.'s 46.3%, America's 44.9% and the global average of 10%, according to Our World in Data.

The workplace vaccination program kicked off Monday. The government has received applications from nearly 4,000 sites run by companies and universities, covering more than 15 million employees, their families and students, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Suga now has a new target of fully vaccinating everyone who wants one by October or November. Officials haven’t said when new vaccination reservations may resume, but have noted the overall timeline for the program won’t be affected.

Japan’s vaccination rollout started with medical workers in mid-February, months behind many other countries. The delay was because of additional clinical testing required for foreign-developed vaccines.

Inoculations for the elderly started in mid-April but were slowed by supply and distribution uncertainties, bungled reservation procedures and a lack of medical workers to give shots.

Japan, still without any home-developed vaccines ready for use, relies on imports. Supply has increased from May, and despite earlier expectations of vaccine hesitancy in general, senior citizens fearing the virus have rushed to get shots.

Since May 24, Japan has opened military-run vaccination sites in Tokyo and Osaka, while local municipalities have established tens of thousands of other centers nationwide.

Japanese government and Olympic officials, despite their early pledge to hold a “safe and secure” Games without vaccines, accepted the International Olympic Committee’s donation of Pfizer doses for participants, while they scramble to accelerate vaccinations of the public.

If things continue apace, 70% of elderly people will be fully vaccinated by August, while 70% of workplace inoculations will be completed in late November, Mizuho Research & Technologies said in a recent report. If achieved, that would push up GDP by 1%, it said.

An array of major retailers, automakers and trading companies have started providing Moderna shots distributed by the government for free for their employees and families.

Anna Hatakeyama, a 26-year-old office worker, said she is getting her first jab next Tuesday as part of her workplace's vaccination efforts. She welcomes the shot, though believes that the rollout is still slow.

“Most of my friends haven't gotten it," she said. "I was lucky that my company will administer vaccines.”

To lure younger people, tech giant SoftBank Group Corp. is offering discount tickets to SoftBank Hawks professional baseball games for those who complete vaccinations. The company opened its first inoculation site Monday in Tokyo and aims to set up more by the end of July for as many as 250,000 employees, their families and neighbors.

Japan has had a historic mistrust of vaccines, partly because rare side effects have often been played up by the media. A court ruling that held the government responsible for side effects linked to several vaccines led to the scrapping of mandatory inoculations in the 1990s.

Vaccination officials have also faced protests from skeptical parents opposed to coronavirus inoculations of children aged 12-15 who have recently been added as eligible recipients.

Earlier this month, a Kyoto town office was flooded with calls accusing officials of attempted murder by inoculating children.

Even if vaccinations climb significantly in coming months, waves of infections could still occur as long as the young are largely unvaccinated, said Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government COVID-19 advisor.

“Though vaccines are very effective, they are not 100%, and I believe it will take some time before we can get the infections under control,” Omi said. “We have to wait a while before dropping our guard.”

___

Associated Press writer Kantaro Komiya contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Kantaro Komiya at https://www.twitter.com/kantarokomiya

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • National champ Malone ahead at US Olympic gymnastic trials

    Brody Malone is competing like an Olympian. The 20-year-old NCAA and national champion surged to the lead at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday night, posting an all-around score of 85.250 to make a compelling case to be on the plane to Tokyo regardless of how things go during Saturday night's finals. Two weeks after ending six-time national champion Sam Mikulak's long reign as the top American men's gymnast, Malone solidified his bid for an Olympic spot with six sublime and occasionally spectacular routines.

  • Berry opens at Olympic trials: 'I want to impact the world'

    Gwen Berry raised her fist, then thumped it against her chest two times and set off on her quest for an even bigger stage to spread her message. The hammer thrower, who forced the U.S. Olympic world into an uncomfortable conversation about raised fists, kneeling and other demonstrations at the games, finished sixth in qualifying at track and field trials Thursday. Emma Coburn, who serves as vice president of the athlete advocacy group Athletics Association, won her ninth national title in the steeplechase and will head to her third Olympics.

  • US seeks ways to recruit, retain wildland firefighters

    U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and making the jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French, testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Thursday, agreed firefighters are underpaid.

  • Bolt's forecast: Watch out for Bromell in 100 at Olympics

    Usain Bolt figures his world record is safe for now. The 34-year-old Bolt, retired since 2017, will watch from the comfort of his home in Jamaica as someone other than him captures the title in the 100 — and later the 200 — for the first time since 2004. One of Bolt's favorites in the 100 at the rescheduled Tokyo Games will be Trayvon Bromell, who won the event last weekend at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

  • Haiti awaits first vaccines amid delays, renewed promises

    Officials offered new promises Thursday that Haiti would soon receive its first vaccine as the country of more than 11 million people reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have saturated hospitals. Speaking during an online meeting, Margherita Ghiselli with the Pan American Health Organization said vaccinations in Haiti would start “very soon,” though she did not say exactly when the doses would arrive. Meanwhile, a U.N. program that delivers coronavirus vaccines to poor countries and has Haiti on its list has cut its supply forecast this year by more than 100 million doses.

  • Lawyer says death of McAfee surprised the US mogul's family

    Authorities in Spain say that a judge has ordered an autopsy on the remains of John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. A court spokeswoman for the Catalonia region said Thursday that a forensic team would need to perform toxicology tests on McAfee's body to determine the cause of death and that results could take “days or weeks.” Authorities have said that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old tycoon killed himself.

  • Senators reintroduce legislation that would strengthen penalties for cyberattacks

    A bipartisan group of senators has reintroduced legislation that would create new criminal penalties for cyberattacks.

  • Japan to give 6 million doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The direct donations, which should help Japan to increase its diplomatic influence in Asia, come as wealthy nations are being pushed to provide more doses to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX to cover a 200-million dose shortfall. While densely populated lower-income countries act as incubators for new and more dangerous strains of the coronavirus, some of the poorest countries have vaccinated fewer than 1% of their populations, according to estimates from Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that runs COVAX with the World Health Organization.

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Losing His Law License Is the Least of Old Man Rudy’s Problems

    Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GettyySeeing Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended brought a jolt of schadenfreude to the hearts of countless lawyers. We had watched in horror as the man made a mockery of the legal system last year that fueled an attack on our capital. Even by the standards of a “justice” system rooted in racism and inequity, Rudy’s tactics were a shock.So it was a thrill to read the 33-page ruling issued Thursday detailing the outright lies that one of America’s m

  • Benigno Aquino III, Who Led Philippine Growth Spurt, Dies at 61

    (Bloomberg) -- Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the former Philippine president who oversaw the fastest period of growth since the 1970s and challenged China’s expansive territorial claims before a United Nations-backed tribunal, has died. He was 61.Aquino, who served as the nation’s leader from 2010 to 2016, died peacefully in his sleep, his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said, adding that he was pronounced dead in a hospital in Quezon City due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. “No words can ex

  • A US Air Force Ghostrider gunship crew received awards for saving 88 lives with nearly 2 hours of non-stop fire

    The heavily armed gunship poured fire on the enemy, clearing the way for helicopters to rescue wounded troops.

  • Anthony Fauci was hosed down, naked, 'in what looked like a kiddy pool' after being mailed mysterious white powder

    Anthony Fauci was hosed down, naked, 'in what looked like a kiddy pool' after being mailed mysterious white powder

  • River Nile dam: Egypt new African allies

    Recent years have seen a dramatic re-engagement with Africa, especially the Nile Basin countries.

  • Republican congressman warns 'more people will die' over false claims of 2020 election fraud after call for executions airs on pro-Trump media outlet

    Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, condemned a recent segment from One America News where a host called for executing "traitors."

  • ‘Innocent mistakes’ will no longer cost immigrants their green cards or visas

    Immigration authorities in the United States have rescinded one of the policies implemented by the Trump administration that had one of the most profound negative impacts on legal immigrants with pending or upcoming applications.

  • When listening to the narrative about Capitol assault, racism — whatever — always consider the source | Opinion

    I want to thank Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris for providing me with some clarity.

  • Trump Rages Against 'Saturday Night Live' In Unhinged Conspiracy Rant

    The former president claims he could be back in power soon.

  • Samantha Bee Slams The Republican Who Could Be ‘Our Next Presidential Nightmare’

    He has a "Trumpian ability to weaponize the white resentment and culture war hysteria that drive Republican voters," the "Full Frontal" host said.

  • ‘It’s our right.’ Residents seek their own town outside controversial JoCo warehouses

    “What is coming from the metro Kansas City area, it is a machine that’s moving south,” said one neighbor. “Basically the citizens are sitting ducks with no control.”