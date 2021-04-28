Japan's retail sales rise at fastest pace in five months

FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at goods at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba
Yoshifumi Takemoto and Daniel Leussink
·2 min read

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose at the fastest pace in five months in March as consumer demand recovered from the huge hit it took from the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The world's third-largest economy has emerged from last year's slump on an export recovery, though a glacial vaccine rollout and a resurgence in infections are threatening household demand.

Retail sales jumped 5.2% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, a larger gain than the median market forecast for a 4.7% rise.

That marked the fastest rise since a 6.4% advance in October and the first positive growth in four months.

"People felt relaxed as it was becoming spring," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"They were going out to shopping streets and commercial facilities, leading to more consumption."

Compared with the previous month, retail sales rose 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The broader rise in retail sales was driven by higher spending on fashion items such as clothing and accessories as well as general merchandise.

Wednesday's data also showed department store sales posted a 19.3% jump, in contrast to a 2.1% drop in supermarket sales, their the second month of declines.

Retail spending returned to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the economy recovered from the coronavirus induced slump.

However, spending subsequently eased amid COVID restrictions in the first quarter while new state of emergency declarations last week are expected to weigh on consumption in the immediate-term.

In March last year, retail sales plunged after the health crisis forced shops including department stores to shut their doors, causing demand for household appliances, clothing and other items to tumble.

Analysts now remain especially worried about a hit to spending on services, such as restaurants and leisure activities, after Japan last week declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and other prefectures to contain the pandemic.

Department stores in the affected prefectures shut their doors as part of those curbs, a move that is likely to depress consumer spending again.

"Services spending accounts for about half of consumption. If it won't be going on an uptrend, overall consumption will stagnate," said Minami.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government has expanded its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire, launching an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan.The State Administration for Market Regulation is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two,” employing the same language in a probe into Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that ended with a $2.8 billion fine. China’s third largest internet company recouped early losses to rise as much as 3.1% Tuesday after Nomura analysts estimated Meituan may have to fork over just 4.6 billion yuan ($709 million) based on Alibaba’s punishment.The investigation into Meituan extends Beijing’s crackdown beyond Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., and threatens to chill the ambitions of founder Wang Xing, one of China’s most aggressive entrepreneurs. The government has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.The antitrust campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, as regulators slapped a record fine on Alibaba, instructed affiliate Ant to overhaul its business and ordered 34 of its largest tech companies -- including Meituan -- to rectify any anti-competitive business practices within one month. Following the meeting with SAMR, the Beijing-based firm issued a pledge to abide by antitrust laws, saying it will maintain market order and won’t force merchants to “pick one of two” -- forcing them to select betweens Meituan or a rival -- through unreasonable methods.Meituan said in a Monday statement it will actively cooperate with the probe and step up efforts to comply with regulations.The pick one of two practice “helped play a big role in the early days of food delivery competition as it helped differentiate one’s restaurant supplies from those of competitors,” Nomura analysts Jialong Shi and Thomas Shen wrote in a research note. “Meituan’s strong market position and customers’ loyalty has enabled it to outgrow this.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Meituan is unlikely to face penalties any harsher than Alibaba’s recent $2.8 billion fine after being slapped with a monopoly probe, a sign that the regulatory dragnet is widening on the country’s tech behemoths. The interim period could be unnerving for its investors, but we think any penalty Meituan may pay will be commensurate with its smaller operational scale.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchIt remains uncertain whether regulators will target other aspects of the Chinese company.The firm, founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce.“This latest news indicates that the enforcement of this antitrust regulation is much stricter and harsher than our original thought,” the Nomura analysts wrote.Ahead of the probe, Meituan said it will raise $10 billion in a record new share sale by a Hong Kong-listed firm as well as through an offering of convertible bonds. The firm had said it will use the funds to boost investments in new technologies like autonomous delivery as well as for general corporate purposes.Read more: Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight Under antitrust laws, Meituan could face a penalty of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated regulations. Its 2020 revenue was about 114.8 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). In contrast, rival Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion, or about 4% of its 2019 domestic revenues.Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.The billionaire last week described in a lengthy online post how he’ll funnel capital raised toward research into autonomous drones and delivery systems -- which analysts expect to fuel Meituan’s foray into the red-hot community commerce arena, where buyers in a local neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts. Meituan had been expected to wage a pitched battle of subsidies and sweeteners with Alibaba, JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. for food and produce supply.Meituan shares nearly tripled in 2020, making it one of the best-performing Chinese technology stocks. It’s dropped roughly 31% from a February record, partly as China’s antitrust campaign accelerated and after the company flagged that it will incur more losses from its investments in newer businesses like online groceries. Its dollar bond spreads widened Monday after the watchdog’s announcement.(Updates with share action and analyst’s comment from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 3-Visa emerging from 'COVID storm' as spending volumes recover

    Visa Inc is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, its top boss said on Tuesday, as a surge in online shopping helped the world's biggest payment processor beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and counter sluggish travel spending. Visa's total payment volumes rose 11% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier, its biggest jump since the start of the pandemic. "Visa has weathered the COVID storm and is emerging from the pandemic even stronger," Chief Executive Officer Alfred Kelly Jr told analysts on a call.

  • Citing 'stunning progress' on coronavirus, Biden celebrates easing of mask rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required, U.S. health regulators and President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, while urging those who have not to get the shot. The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Biden said the new advice was a result of steps the country had taken to fight the coronavirus.

  • Two US diplomatic staff killed in India Covid outbreak, report says

    Country continues to grapple with devastating second wave

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.Wholesale pork prices are down around 30% this year, commerce ministry data show. They were 31.33 yuan a kilogram on April 16, the least since mid-2019. The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.(Updates with wholesale pork prices in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The most daring Oscars red carpet outfits from the past 50 years

    Stars like Celine Dion and Cher have worn daring looks to the Oscars. Here's the most daring look each year for the past 50 years.

  • Sacramentans react to new CDC guidelines on masks

    Sacramentans react to new CDC guidelines on masks

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Louisiana state lawmaker suggests that schools should teach the 'good' of slavery

    "If you're having a discussion on slavery, then you can talk about everything dealing with slavery, the good, the bad, the ugly," said state Rep. Ray Garofalo.

  • 'Sickening': Wildlife conservationists outraged after NRA head Wayne LaPierre shoots endangered elephant in Botswana

    Video released by the New Yorker and The Trace shows the head of the NRA fatally shooting a now-endangered elephant in Botswana in 2013.

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Republican doctors in Congress join forces in ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

    Physicians, assemble. A group of Republican doctors serving in Congress — including Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), as well as several House Republicans — joined forces to film a new video ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Polls have suggested GOP voters are, on average, more hesitant about getting vaccinated, so the lawmakers decided to get proactive. In the video, they discuss the vaccines' safety and efficacy, but Marshall adds that getting a shot means "we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before." Operation Warp Speed, the initiative launched under the Trump administration, also got a shout for speeding up the Food and Drug Administration's approval process without cutting corners. All told, the video was generally warmly received, especially for its ability to combine scientific and medical advice with an appreciation for conservative values. This is an unequivocally good video of Republican members of Congress telling people to get vaccinated. It also frames getting vaccinated as a means to regaining "freedom" and ending "lockdowns." It talks about returning to church and assuaging fears of cutting corners. https://t.co/YiJHnKoYtz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 27, 2021 Still, some viewers joked, in reference to the polarized political climate in the United States, that Republican voters would have been persuaded more easily if the ad featured Democratic lawmakers recommending they don't get vaccinated. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

  • Walmart significantly beats out Amazon when it comes to Black and Latino representation in upper management

    An analysis of Amazon and Walmart's 2020 diversity reports show Walmart has a higher share of Black and Latino senior leaders than Amazon.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

    Marine Corps veteran says she ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ wear mask during pandemic

  • Fact check exposes bogus story that migrants shelter gave out Kamala Harris’ book to kids

    Contrary to conservative media reports, no one is handing out the vice president’s book at a migrant children’s shelter in Long Beach, California

  • US Covid-19 guidance: Fully vaccinated people do not need masks outside

    Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask outdoors, except in crowded settings.

  • Australia's Lynas to provide Malaysian authorities more info to resume radioactive waste disposal assessment

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths Limited is working to provide more information requested by Malaysian authorities to resume an assessment of its application to build a facility for its low-level radioactive waste, it said on Wednesday. Malaysia's Department of Environment (DOE) has marked on its website a rejection for Lynas' Jan. 26 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) application to build a permanent disposal facility, but the company said in a statement that that was due to the initial 12-week period expiring.

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab