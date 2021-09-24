Japan's ruling party race puts legacy of Abenomics in focus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's widening wealth gap has emerged as a key issue in a ruling party leadership contest that will decide who becomes the next prime minister, with candidates forced to reassess the legacy of former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policies.

Under Abenomics, a mix of expansionary fiscal and monetary policies and a growth strategy deployed by Abe in 2013, share prices and corporate profits boomed, but a government survey published earlier this year showed households hardly benefited.

Mindful of the flaws of Abenomics, frontrunners in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race - vaccination minister Taro Kono and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida - have pledged to focus more on boosting household wealth.

"What's important is to deliver the benefits of economic growth to a wider population," Kishida said on Thursday. "We must create a virtual cycle of growth and distribution."

But the candidates are thin on details over how to do this with Japan's economic policy tool-kit depleted by years of massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Kono calls for rewarding companies that boost wages with a cut in corporate tax, while Kishida wants to expand Japan's middle class with targeted payouts to low-income households.

The winner of the LDP leadership vote on Sept. 29 is assured of becoming Japan's next prime minister because of the party's parliamentary majority. Two women - Sanae Takaichi, 60, a former internal affairs minister, and Seiko Noda, 61, a former minister for gender equality - are the other candidates in a four-way race.

Parliament is expected to convene on Oct. 4 to vote in a successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who announced his decision to quit less than a year after taking over from Abe.

A government survey, conducted once every five years and released in February, has drawn increasing attention to trends in inequality during Abe's time.

Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan economics at Oxford Economics, said the survey revealed "the stark failure of Abenomics to boost household wealth through asset price growth."

Average wealth among households fell by 3.5% from 2014 to 2019 with only the top 10% wealthiest enjoying an increase, according to survey conducted once every five years.

Japanese households' traditional aversion to risk meant they did not benefit from the stock market rally, with the balance of their financial assets down 8.1% in the five years from 2014, the survey showed.

"We think the new premier will need to consider the failures of Abenomics and recognise the myth that reflation policies relying on aggressive monetary easing will not solve all Japan's problems without tackling endemic structural issues," Nagai said.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda defended Abenomics and said the pandemic, not slow wage growth, was mainly to blame for sluggish consumption.

"Unlike in the United States and Europe, Japanese firms protected jobs even when the pandemic hit," Kuroda said when asked why the trickle-down to households has been weak.

"Wage growth has been fairly modest, but that's not the main reason consumption is weak," he told a briefing on Wednesday. "As the pandemic subsides, consumption will likely strengthen."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Up, Yields Higher as Traders Weigh Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Friday and sovereign bond yields remained higher on optimism about the economic outlook, though uncertainty lingers about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s Housing

  • Candidates clash in last TV debate before German election

    The three candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, and the four leaders of the other parties currently in parliament, clashed Thursday over a variety of topics in the last televised debate before Sunday's election. Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, who is currently Germany’s finance minister, said closer cooperation within Europe is needed but that at the same time the EU needs to continue to work closely together with the United States and NATO. “We are the big country in the middle of the European Union with the biggest population and the biggest economic strength,” Scholz said.

  • Taiwan flags risk if China joins pact first

    Taiwan is worried a political roadblock from China may prevent it from joining a trans-Pacific trade pact.The self-ruled island filed its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP on Wednesday (September 22), a week after Beijing submitted its application.Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday (September 23) there could be potential problems ahead."China has continuously been limiting Taiwan's space for international activity, I everyone has observed this. Therefore, if China joins the agreement first, Taiwan's membership application will of course be quite at risk."Taiwan has applied to join the CPTPPunder the name: the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.It's the same name it uses for its membership in the World Trade Organization.ButBeijing has always insisted Taiwan is part of its territory, rather than a separate country.That's led to Taiwan being excluded from many international bodies.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday hit back at Taiwan's bid to join the pact."We resolutely oppose any country's official exchanges with Taiwan, and resolutely oppose the Taiwan region's accession to any official agreements and organizations."The CPTPP's precursor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, was originally a 12-member agreement seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence.But it was thrown into limbo in early 2017, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew.

  • The U.S. Is On Track to Bring a Record Number of Jobs Back to the Country

    The U.S. is on track to add 220,000 jobs from reshoring or foreign direct investment in 2021, a new report says.

  • Japan must avoid yen fall from lost of trust over its finances - Kono

    Japan's government and central bank must work closely together to avoid a fall in the yen, Taro Kono, a contender in the ruling party leadership race, said on Thursday. "If market trust over Japan's finances is lost, that could trigger a yen fall," Kono said. Kono also said Japan must speed up deregulation to attract foreign investment and promote start-ups.

  • Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer

    Britain’s Royal Navy said Thursday that James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made an honorary commander in the service — the same rank held by the fictional secret agent. In Ian Fleming’s spy thrillers, which spawned the film franchise, Bond is a World War II naval veteran working for Britain’s secret service with a “license to kill.” Craig was made an honorary naval officer ahead of the release of “No Time to Die,” his fifth and likely final appearance as 007.

  • Taiwan asks to join trade group, says China might interfere

    Taiwan announced Thursday it has applied to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, setting up a potential clash with rival Beijing over the status of the island democracy. The Chinese government, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, gave no details of how it might respond but said the island has no right to join international bodies. A Taiwan Cabinet minister said the island's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership might be disrupted if China, which applied last week, is admitted first.

  • Predicting the outcome of each Big 12 football game in Week 4

    A few outcomes could throw a wrench in the Big 12 standings this week.

  • Dodgers use late-inning rally to beat Rockies and move within a game of Giants

    Max Muncy's two-run homer in the 10th inning gave the Dodgers a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series finale Thursday.

  • Pac-12 Preview: Predicting the outcome of each conference football game in Week 4

    Pac-12 play opens for all teams this week, and games like UCLA vs. Stanford and OSU vs. USC have us interested. Here's our predictions for each:

  • 'What If...?' Teased a Terrifying Version of a Familiar Villain

    Episode 7 has us thinking all the way back to 2015.

  • Proof of natural immunity could pose legal challenge to covid-19 vaccine mandates - here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan takes a look at recent lawsuits against covid-19 vaccine mandates by those who have natural antibody immunity.&nbsp;

  • Gabby Petito's boyfriend charged with using her bank card; arrest warrant issued

    (Reuters) -Gabby Petito's boyfriend, whom police have sought for six days in connection with the 22-year-old travel blogger's death during their cross-country road trip, was charged on Thursday with fraudulently using her bank debit card. A search warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie, 23, after a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the card and Petito's personal identification number. "While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • When Biden Found Trump's Letter to Him in Oval Office, He 'Put It in His Pocket and Did Not Share' It: Book

    The note was notable as it appeared to be a rare acknowledgment by Donald Trump of his defeat

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • Legal Experts Spot The Fatal Flaws With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against His Niece, NYT

    “This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

  • Mike Lindell should accept he's wrong about voter fraud, Alabama Republican tells Insider. If not, 'most people would say, "You're an idiot."'

    Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill claims he only met with MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to show him the 2020 election was fair.

  • Kayleigh McEnany deletes tweet blaming Biden for a 2020 spike in murders that occurred under Trump

    "The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden..." McEnany wrote in the now-deleted post sharing a bar graph showing murders surging in 2020.