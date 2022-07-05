Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest rate in over 8 years - PMI

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, makes his way at a restaurant district in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in over eight years in June as the easing of coronavirus curbs boosted sentiment among businesses such as those in tourism.

The pick-up in activity is welcome news for a government betting on domestic demand to put the world's third-largest economy firmly on a recovery track and help overcome production pressures on the country's manufacturing industry.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.0, marking the fastest pace of expansion since October 2013.

That was stronger than May's final 52.6 growth, though it remained below a 54.2 flash reading for June released last month.

"Japanese service sector firms reported a solid increase in activity," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

Greater demand for services and rising fuel and raw material prices, however, caused firms' average input prices to increase at a record pace. Survey data goes back to September 2007.

"This pushed firms to raise prices charged for services at the quickest rate since October 2019," said Bhatti.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases overseas, especially in Japan's major trading partner China, hindered international sales, according to the survey.

It also showed the fifth straight month of job growth in the services sector, though the rate of job creation was softer than in May.

The composite PMI, which is estimated using both manufacturing and services, rose to 53.0 from the prior month's final of 52.3, growing at the fastest rate in seven months.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • ECB to Adjust Corporate Bond Holdings to Reflect Climate Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsThe European Central Bank plans to rejig its co

  • ECB Should Start With Quarter-Point Rate Hike, Muller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsThe European Central Bank should stick with its

  • New Zealand business confidence down due to high costs, interest rates

    WELLINGTON -New Zealand's business confidence continued to worsen in the second quarter of this year as companies grappled with increased costs and higher interest rates, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 65% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 40% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed. It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

  • James Cameron Says He May Not Direct ‘Avatar’ 4 & 5

    As the world awaits the December premiere of Avatar: The Way Of Water, James Cameron’s sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever, comes word that Cameron may not direct the later two planned films in the series himself. “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron tells Empire in an interview. “I’ve got some other […]

  • Bayern Munich defends contentious sponsorship with Qatar

    Bayern Munich is realizing that all publicity is not necessarily good publicity. Bayern’s chief executive, Oliver Kahn, defended the German soccer club’s contentious sponsorship agreement with Qatar on Monday, saying he was sure their partnership had helped bring positive change to the oil-rich Persian Gulf state. “I think very much has happened,” Kahn said at a panel discussion hosted by Bayern to answer its fans’ concerns over Qatar’s involvement in the club.

  • Cost of living: Firms warned consumers want more than low prices

    Companies must be transparent and flexible with customers facing budget pressures, an expert warns.

  • Biden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden may announce as soon as this week a rollback of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods -- as well as a new probe into industrial subsidies that could lead to more duties in strategic areas like technology.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next U

  • Sam Bankman-Fried might be crypto's central banker as bailouts pile up, but others could step in as 'Sam was just the first'

    The crypto billionaire has said he feels obligated to "stem contagion" and make bad deals "if that's what it takes to sort of stabilize things."

  • Germany and Ireland tell UK: No justification for breaking Brexit deal

    Germany and Ireland on Sunday told Britain there was no legal or political justification for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to override parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland. The British parliament is considering a new law which would unilaterally change customs arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland that were initially agreed as part of its exit deal from the European Union.

  • Tech employment anxiety doesn’t match strong U.S. jobs market growth

    Two recent headlines did their job on me. They raised my economic anxiety level, which already is on edge.

  • Goldman’s Boak Says Australians Can Handle Higher Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian households can sustain materially higher interest rates this year as their net debt has sharply sunk since the global financial crisis, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May

  • 'Stranger Things' | Jamie Campbell Bower Talks Vecna in Season 4

    Spoilers for 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 ahead in our interview with Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays Vecna/Henry/One.

  • Prison reform advocates say the Roe ruling will make it easier to deny care to incarcerated pregnant people: 'It just shows the amount of contempt that these systems have for women'

    The Roe reversal could also have a detrimental impact on people who are on parole: "It impacts a lot more than people who are physically locked up."

  • Putin declares victory in eastern Ukraine region of Luhansk

    POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, one day after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last remaining bulwark of resistance in the province. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin in a televised meeting Monday that Russian forces had taken control of…

  • 20 Movies That Are Majorly Improved By Their Extraordinary Special Features

    Sometimes, a stellar special feature can turn a film's home media to a home run.View Entire Post ›

  • Jon Stewart Slams The Supreme Court Choice To Overturn Roe v. Wade Calling The Process “Kabuki Theater”

    Jon Stewart has publicly denounced the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the historical case of Roe v. Wade that made abortion a constitutional right in America. On his show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedian stated that the Supreme Court is “the Fox News of justice.” He continues, “I mean, there is no consistency. […]

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    Norwegian offshore workers on Tuesday began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • India's Tata Motors wants to sell 50,000 EVs by end of fiscal year

    Mumbai-based automaker Tata Motors wants to sell 50,000 electric vehicles by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, the company's chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran said during a shareholders' meeting on Monday. In the 2023/24 period, Tata -- which produces passenger cars, trucks, vans, coaches, buses, luxury cars, and construction equipment -- aims to hit 100,000 EV sales, according to Chandrasekaran, as reported by Reuters. The push towards EVs follows a national plan to ensure that up to 30% of total passenger car sales in India are electric by 2030, up from about 1% today.

  • 'Significant amount of digital evidence' led to arrest in Highland Park parade shooting: What we know

    Authorities spent frantic hours searching for Robert 'Bobby' E. Crimo III, 22, before he was arrested Monday evening. Here's what to know.

  • Germany's Scholz Signals Bailout for Uniper

    German Chancellor&nbsp;Olaf Scholz&nbsp;said his government is continuing talks on aid for gas giant&nbsp;Uniper SE, and signaled that bailout tools developed during the pandemic to rescue big companies like Lufthansa are on the table again. Vanessa Dezem reports on Bloomberg Television.