Japan's Sept factory output posts first fall in 4 months

Kantaro Komiya
·3 min read

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output fell in September for the first time in four months as manufacturers took a hit from rising costs for raw materials and the global economic slowdown.

But in a brighter sign for the world's third-largest economy, retail sales grew for a seventh straight month, raising hopes for a sustainable boost in consumption after the easing of COVID-19-related border controls for foreign tourists earlier this month.

Factory output fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in September from a month earlier, government data showed on Monday, larger than economists' median forecast for a 1.0% decline.

It marked the first month-on-month fall in four months in industrial production and followed a 2.7% rise in August.

A 12.4% decline in auto sector production, its biggest fall in eight months, drove down the overall index. Output in the chemical and production machinery sectors also decreased in September.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to fall another 0.4% in October and rise 0.8% in November.

While coronavirus-induced supply bottlenecks are easing, demand-side risks from the global economic slowdown could further drag on firms' output, a METI official told a media briefing, adding manufacturers' confidence remains weak.

A Reuters corporate survey also showed souring sentiment among Japanese factories earlier this month, with inflation among major concerns for businesses.

While Japan's annual consumer inflation rate was at 3.0% in September, the prices firms charged each other rose 9.7% in the same month.

Inflationary pressures in import-reliant Japan have been exacerbated by a prolonged slide in the yen, which hit a fresh 32-year-low against the U.S. dollar this month.

"We haven't heard much from manufacturers that the weak yen is positive per se for their production," the METI official said based on its factory output survey. "Rather, with rising procurement costs on the weak yen, coupled with (higher) energy prices, some firms have voiced concerns for their business conditions."

On Friday, the government announced a 39 trillion yen ($264 billion) package as an inflation countermeasure funded by an extra budget of 29.6 trillion yen, while the Bank of Japan decided to keep its ultra-loose monetary easing policy unchanged to support the fragile economy, even with the risk of fuelling the yen's further weakness.

Retail sales rose 4.5% year-on-year in September, extending a rebound since March when the government ended domestic coronavirus curbs. Analysts had expected 4.1% growth.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales grew 1.1% in September.

A further bounce is expected in coming months after Japan eased border controls on Oct. 11 for foreign tourists.

Economists polled by Reuters last week expected the Japanese economy to expand an annualised 2.0% in October-December, slightly better than their previous estimate, while pointing out the biggest risk to Japan's economy over the next year is a prolonged period of U.S. monetary tightening.

($1 = 147.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Will There Be a 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

    Creator Mike White already has ideas for the HBO anthology's third season. Here's what we know so far.

  • 17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp

    Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said Saturday, as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk. In confirming the latest group’s arrival in Sydney, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the newcomers could face “law enforcement action” if a counterterrorism investigation team of police and security officers finds evidence of any offense. The mothers, who were partners of Islamic State supporters, could face ongoing controls including ankle monitors and curfews or could be charged with entering the former Islamic State stronghold of al-Raqqa in Syria.

  • Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Transform Into Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee For Halloween Costumes

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled an iconic '90s couple this Halloween! The lovebirds kicked off the weekend by attending the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday night and came dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Megan wowed in a curve-hugging pink and burgundy latex dress and beach blonde waves that matched Pam's signature tresses, while MGK made the perfect Tommy with a jet black hair, leather pants, and a white tank.

  • The Sky Today, October 31, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • 'Good friend of mine' - Obama on Pelosi husband attack

    STORY: An intruder demanding to see Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer, officials said, in an assault that stoked fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson for the House speaker said in a statement. Doctors expect her spouse to make a full recovery, the statement said.The man arrested at the scene was identified as David Depape, 42. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, battery, burglary, and other felonies, online sheriff's office records showed.

  • Tie for No. 2, Oklahoma State falls in latest AP Top 25

    We have a tie for No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, and Kansas State makes a big jump after their 48-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. From @BenDackiw

  • Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, injuring a woman

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 22:31 Russian forces carried out attacks on the Krasnopillia and Seredyna-Buda hromadas [administrative units designating the town of Krasnopillia and the city of Seredyna-Buda and their adjacent territories - ed.

  • Election law expert says election deniers want "environment of fear"

    David Becker, a CBS News election law contributor, says election deniers "want election officials to be scared, and I think they want voters to be scared to some degree."

  • After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals

    SEOUL (Reuters) -In tears, Philomene Aby's hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. "I called his number but ... he wasn't answering," Aby told Reuters while standing in the Hannam-dong Community Service Center, which became a makeshift missing persons facility in the wake of the disaster. One person broke down and kneeled on the floor after speaking to some officials at the centre, according to a Reuters witness.

  • Musk responds to Clinton after she links GOP 'hate and deranged conspiracy theories' to Paul Pelosi attack

    Musk replied to a tweet from Clinton by linking to a story with unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding Paul Pelosi's attack.

  • 'It's sick': Democratic lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and promoting political violence in the past

    "It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," Greene said of Nancy Pelosi in 2019, per CNN.

  • Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi

    Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.

  • Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'

    The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.

  • Putin ready for negotiations with West on certain conditions

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 11:49 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has reported that Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, was still ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine.

  • Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

    Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18...

  • Elon Musk Spreads Baseless Conspiracy Theory About Pelosi Attack

    Patrick Pleul/AFP via GettyJust days after he promised advertisers that Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape,” Elon Musk used the platform he now owns to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory about the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by an intruder.“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk tweeted Sunday morning in reply to a tweet by Hillary Clinton blasting the Republican Party for creating a toxic environment that lays the gr

  • Confederate flag on I-85 in Spartanburg County ordered removed

    A 120-foot flagpole flying a Confederate flag along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County has been ordered removed.

  • Democrat policies are much better for your wallet

    Voting for Republicans in this election, because of the continuing pain of inflation, does not make financial sense for you and your family.

  • 'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault

    "I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.

  • Russian officials massively flee abroad to avoid mobilisation

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 16:05 Russian government officials and members of the Moscow City Hall are saving themselves from mobilisation by fleeing abroad, as reported by the media. Source: Media outlet Nastoyashchee Vremya (Present Time) referring to Lola Tagaeva, editor-in-chief of media outlet Verstka Details: Nastoyashchee Vremya reports about the departure of the employees of the Ministry of Education of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the Central Bank of Ru