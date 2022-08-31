Japan's super tight jobs market fails to deliver egalitarian promise

People walk past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo
Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya
·4 min read

By Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) - When Riku Omori's pay at his regular job was slashed by a third, he found temporary work delivering fried chicken and Thai food on his bike on the streets of Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, as a way to supplement his reduced earnings.

The extra 100,000 yen ($722) 26-year-old Omori gets a month helps support his wife and newborn son, which would have been difficult on the 160,000 yen he takes home monthly from his main job at a moving services company.

But it adds a level of financial uncertainty that makes week-to-week living in hard Japan, an affluent nation otherwise well regarded for its egalitarianism.

"The main issue about being freelance is family worries. Your wage will go to nothing if there's no work," said Omori, adding that he would have preferred working for a single employer that guarantees a minimum income.

Omori is among a hard-to-track group of people who take up freelance work to make ends meet, often doing jobs that fall outside the scope of the labour laws that guarantee a minimum wage and social security.

This work ranges from meal delivery and reception work at discount hotels to music teaching, futon sales and toilet maintenance in a country where lifetime employment was once a norm.

The emergence of the freelance class poses a challenge to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who has pledged to redistribute wealth through wage hikes, which have up until now eluded Japan despite a chronic labour shortage.

Japan's most recent jobless rate of 2.6% in July was among the lowest in 38 member nations of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation Development (OECD), slightly above rates reported by Switzerland and Denmark recently.

About 38% of the 57.1 million employed workers in the world's third-largest economy were temporary employees, government data showed, who do not enjoy the same benefits as those on permanent contracts.

CURBING COSTS

As the economy slows, firms are cutting costs by filling openings with low-paid or gig workers, instead of higher paid permanent employees, analysts and freelance workers say.

"There will be more and more people who can't get by on their wage even though they're employed," said Toshiaki Tsuchiya, 46, a founding member of a freelance labour union.

More people will do side gigs that provide little of the security and stability that regular employment brings, added Tsuchiya, who earns about a fifth of his income delivering food in his extra hours.

"They'll have no choice but to work like workers."

Increasing low-paid jobs would depress overall domestic demand, said Shigeru Wakita, a professor emeritus of labour law at Ryukoku University in Kyoto.

Wakita expects the number of people who struggled with serious job-related problems to rise due to the prevalence of gig work.

"In reality, workers should be protected, but they aren't treated as such," he said, adding that Japan's unions have failed to address the plight of non-regular workers.

As part of its attempt to regulate the gig economy, the government has sought to estimate the number of people doing freelance jobs.

There were 4.6 million people engaged in freelance work as their main job or on the side, according to a government survey from May 2020, which it also cited in its key annual policy framework released in June.

About 63% of those were dissatisfied with their incomes, nearly double those who were "satisfied" or "extremely satisfied" with it, the survey showed.

CHANGING NEEDS

The rise of gig work isn't all gloom.

Such work has become more common as demand for job flexibility increases, particularly among Japan's elderly and housewives seeking to work part-time, analysts said.

A government pledge to draw up a plan to increase the number of start-up firms 10-fold within the next five years may also lead to benefits - such a subsidies - for entrepreneurs choosing to work with freelancers, they said.

"More people are working differently than before," said Toru Suehiro, senior economist at Daiwa Securities.

The government has said it would consider expanding the eligibility of social security to freelance and gig workers.

It also pledged in June to set out laws clarifying contract terms between firms that work with freelance workers.

A benefit of freelance work was that the income earned with it was likely to rise in line with skill, Omori said.

"As a freelance worker, the more I work, the more I get paid when I do my best," he said.

($1 = 138.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • NC solar company blames partner for safety devices that blew up, costing it millions

    A significant number of switches melted or exploded, and some caused fires at the homes of Pink Energy customers, lawsuit says.

  • It's still very much a worker's job market

    The number of job openings may be dropping, but US workers still have the upper hand.

  • Arctic lakes are vanishing amid rising temperatures

    The new findings come as a surprise for scientists, who anticipated that Arctic lakes wouldn't start drying up at least for another 40 years.

  • Japan property lures private equity with solid yields, prospective deals

    A new wave of big private equity players including KKR & Co is moving in on Japan's property market, drawn by attractive yield spreads with Japan's low interest rates and by prospective deals with companies that hold under-utilised assets. Property investors worldwide are flush with cash and emboldened by stablising vacancy rates and rents after disruption by the pandemic, and some are setting their sights on the buildings, real estate subsidiaries and other property assets cluttering up Japanese companies' balance sheets. "The Japanese market presents a huge opportunity," David Cheong, managing director at KKR, told Reuters.

  • Fed's Logan: Restoring price stability is No. 1 priority

    "Being president of the Dallas Fed and as a policymaker, our number one priority has to be to restore price stability," Logan said on Wednesday in a virtual event held by the regional Fed bank to introduce her. The Fed is raising interest rates at a pace not seen since the 1980s to fight inflation that is running at a 40-year high. Logan was reflecting on the several days she spent last week attending a global central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled he would raise U.S. borrowing costs as high as needed to cool price pressures, even as he acknowledged that doing so would bring "some pain" to households and businesses as growth slowed and the labor market softened.

  • U.S. Appeals Court upholds $14 million judgment against Exxon

    The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday upheld a $14.25 million judgment against Exxon Mobil Corp for pollution from its Baytown, Texas, refining and petrochemical complex. This is Exxon’s second appeal of a Houston U.S. district court’s ruling that Exxon was responsible for repeated releases of pollution from the refinery and chemical plants in Baytown. Exxon stipulated the Baytown complex had 16,286 days of violations between October 2005 and September 2013, which included multiple simultaneous violations.

  • Google Workers Protest $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees are ratcheting up pressure on the internet-search giant to abandon its artificial intelligence work with the Israeli government, planning public demonstrations to draw greater attention to the controversial cloud-computing contract.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obst

  • Fed needs 'to send a clear signal' on its confidence in monetary policy: Economist

    Francesco Bianchi, Johns Hopkins University Louis J. Maccini Professor of Economics, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's monetary policy, inflation, and government spending.

  • Australia needs workers but a million are stuck at the door

    A blowout in visa processing times in Australia has left about a million prospective workers stuck in limbo, worsening the acute staff shortages that have crippled businesses and dampened economic sentiment. Strict border controls for two years and an exodus of holiday workers and foreign students have left corporate Australia struggling to fill jobs and keep their businesses going. However, a seemingly simple solution to the problem of letting more migrants enter has hit a roadblock due to a backlog of over 914,000 applications for permanent and temporary visas as of Aug. 12, according to immigration data seen by Reuters.

  • China’s Largest Developer Posts Record 96% Profit Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. said first-half earnings plunged 96%, the most since its 2007 listing in Hong Kong, as China’s property crisis engulfed the nation’s largest developer by sales. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSing

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin's Price Rises Amid Uncertainty

    Prices appear undervalued, but range-bound as well. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • ‘It’s just not true that over the long run, the stock market is guaranteed to go up’: Just how reliable are bestselling books giving investing and money advice?

    A new study compares scholarly economic theory to the most-read personal finance books and finds both groups could learn a thing or two from the other side.

  • US Futures Slide, Asia Faces Drops as Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures extended losses Thursday and Asian stocks looked set to drop as a hawkish drumbeat from central banks reverberated across markets, supporting the dollar and pushing up bond yields.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysDOJ Is Likely to Wait Past Midt

  • California Declares Grid Emergency, Warning of Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave, raising the prospect of rolling blackouts.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysDOJ Is Likely to Wait Past Midterms to Reveal Any Trump Charges

  • Oil Posts Third Straight Month of Declines

    Fears of recession and waning demand are hitting a market struggling with sluggish trading activity.

  • Ask an Advisor: Can My Wife Draw on Her Ex's Social Security?

    Can my new wife draw on her ex-spouse's Social Security in any circumstance after remarrying? Specifically, during the one-year waiting period for my wife to collect on my record, can she collect on an ex-spouse's record? Or can my wife … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Can My New Wife Draw on Her Ex's Social Security? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • ‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’

    The host railed against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago search

  • DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense

    Trump has sought to claim attorney-client privilege to block the DOJ from examining documents retrieved in the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

  • Trump Freaks Out On Truth Social After More Mar-A-Lago Raid Details Are Made Public

    Wednesday saw another tirade on Truth Social, the platform Donald Trump started after getting kicked off Twitter.