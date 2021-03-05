Japan's Takeda seeks govt approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co asked regulators on Friday to approve use of the COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna Inc, which would allow it to become the third vaccine to figure in a national inoculation effort begun last month.

Takeda, which is handling domestic approval and imports of about 50 million Moderna doses, announced the filing. It has earlier said approval could be given in May.

"Takeda commits to delivering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan as soon as possible," Masayuki Imagawa, the head of the firm's Japan vaccines business unit, said in a statement.

Japan kicked off its inoculations in the middle of February using Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the first to be approved for domestic use. But Pfizer doses, imported from European factories, are in short supply.

AstraZeneca PLC applied for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate early in February, and that decision is still pending.

Takeda is also handling the approval process and domestic production of about 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's vaccine, which entered clinical trials in Japan late last month.

While awaiting regulatory approval, Takeda plans to start distributing the Moderna vaccine in the first half of this year, while that of Novavax is expected in late 2021.

Japan has secured rights to at least 564 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from several overseas makers, the largest volume in Asia and more than enough for its population of 126 million.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to have enough vaccine doses for the population by June before the July 23 start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, postponed from last year because of the virus.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Facial Hair Removers for Getting Rid of Stubborn Peach Fuzz

    Reveal your softest, smoothest skin with these affordable picks.

  • Trump Can Return to YouTube Once ‘Risk of Violence’ Decreases, CEO Susan Wojcicki Says

    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said on Thursday that former President Donald Trump can return to the internet’s biggest video site when the “risk of violence has decreased.” Wojcicki’s comment, which was made at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council, was first reported by CNBC. “I do want to confirm that we will lift the suspension of the channel… when we determine that the risk of violence has decreased,” Wojcicki said, per CNBC. “Where we stand today, it’s hard for me to say when that’s going to be. But it’s pretty clear right now where we stand that there still is elevated risk of violence.” It’s unclear what signals or markers YouTube will use to decide when it’s OK for Trump’s account to be reinstated. A YouTube rep, in response to a request for comment from TheWrap, said “our teams are monitoring the situation closely and will lift this suspension when we determine a decrease in the risk of real world violence,” but declined to expand further. Also Read: Netflix to Make 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Free on YouTube for 48 Hours (Video) Trump’s YouTube account was suspended on Jan. 12, less than a week after mobs of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. His indefinite ban from YouTube was initially set to last one week, but the company later decided to extend the suspension due to the “ongoing potential for violence.” Trump’s YouTube account had nearly 2.8 million subscribers at the time of his suspension. YouTube wasn’t the only tech giant to crack down on the ex-commander-in-chief. Facebook implemented its own indefinite suspension against Trump on Jan. 7, with founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying, “We believe the risks of allowing [Trump] to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.” Twitter went even further, permanently banning Trump from its service on Jan. 8. Read original story Trump Can Return to YouTube Once ‘Risk of Violence’ Decreases, CEO Susan Wojcicki Says At TheWrap

  • White House scoffs at idea Trump deserves credit for vaccines, saying half a million Americans died under his watch

    Vaccinations have jumped from 900k to 2m a day under Biden administration

  • China sets growth target 'over 6%,' tightening HK control

    China’s No. 2 leader set a healthy economic growth target Friday and vowed to make this nation self-reliant in technology amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade and human rights. Another official announced plans to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the public's role in government. The ruling Communist Party aims for growth “over 6%” as the world's second-largest economy rebounds from the coronavirus, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech to China’s ceremonial legislature.

  • For Many Rioters, The Capitol Insurrection Was A Family Affair

    Some families planned to attend Trump's "stop the steal" rally like it was a trip to Disney World. Then they stormed the Capitol together.

  • Donald Trump Hasn’t Ruled Out Ivanka Trump as His 2024 Running Mate

    Now that former President Donald Trump has a seemingly tense relationship with Mike Pence, he might be in the market for a new running mate as he looks forward to a possible presidential run in 2024. On the short-list for his Vice-President? None other than favorite daughter, Ivanka Trump. According to Bloomberg, Trump, “is telling allies […]

  • Wanted: moon mission crew, no experience needed

    It will be the first private mission to go beyond Earth orbit and out to the moon. And you can go, maybe. Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa is recruiting for an eight-person crew. The fashion entrepreneur has paid for the trip on a rocket being developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Maezawa originally said the crew would be composed of artists. Now he's opened it up to all: "I began to think that maybe every single person who is doing something creative could be called an artist. That was the conclusion that I came to. And that is why I wanted to reach out to a wider, more diverse audience, to give more people across the world the opportunity to join this journey. If you see yourself as an artist, then you're an artist."The weeklong mission is set for 2023, and Maezawa says it's on schedule. It will take the amateur astronauts on a trip around the moon. Elon Musk says that will put the voyagers into the history books: "We're going to go past the Moon, so it will actually end up being further... this mission we expect people will go further than any human has ever gone from planet Earth."But it will not be without risk. Two of Musk's Starship rockets have blown up in testing. If that doesn't put you off, the deadline for the first-stage of selection is March 14. Applicants will need to pass a medical and, eventually, an interview with Maezawa.The billionaire says he isn't doing any training yet, but is watching his alcohol intake and thinking deeply about the mission.

  • India passes key vaccination milestone after relaxations

    India administered 1.4 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, the highest in a day since the campaign began in mid-January as the government moves to address initial hiccups. The country of 1.35 billion people still has to nearly double its current rate of vaccination to meet its target of covering 300 million people by August. The two vaccines in use in India need to be administered in two doses, four to six weeks apart.

  • Italy blocks export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia

    Italy on Thursday blocked the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia, becoming the first EU country to exercise an export ban due to a vaccine shortfall in the bloc.Why it matters: The controversial step exposes multiple major challenges to distributing vaccines — even among the world’s richest countries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: AstraZeneca has already been running way behind schedule in providing doses to the EU. Now the company says it will provide less than half of the doses originally promised in the second quarter as well.That has infuriated European leaders, who are under pressure due to a remarkably inefficient vaccine rollout to date. Just one dose has been administered in the EU for every three in the U.S. and every four in the U.K., adjusted for population.That helps explain the decision by Italy, backed by the European Commission, to block a shipment of 250,000 doses bound for Australia from a U.S.-owned plant near Rome, where the vials were being filled.The action was taken under a system developed in January — amid a fractious dispute with AstraZeneca over access to doses produced in Britain — to allow for vaccine exports to be blocked if a company hasn’t met its obligations to the EU.Yet, but: Supply isn't the only problem. EU countries including Italy are already sitting on hundreds of thousands of unused AstraZeneca doses.There has been a general sense of hesitancy surrounding the vaccine, fueled in part by an erroneous report on its efficacy in a German newspaper and by French President Emmanuel Macron’s bizarre claim that it was “almost ineffective" in people over 65.France and Germany only approved the vaccine for people over 65 this week after delaying due to insufficient data.By the numbers: France had only administered 16% of the AstraZeneca doses it had received as of last Friday, while Italy and Germany have both used around 21%.Driving the news: Real-world data from the U.K. — which is relying heavily on the homegrown vaccine, which was developed at the University of Oxford — now suggests the vaccine is highly effective at preventing hospitalizations among older people even after a single dose.Between the lines: EU countries have caused two international incidents, with the U.K. and now Australia, over access to a vaccine that they’re hardly using.And all of this is happening at a time when countries around the world, many of which will be relying on the AstraZeneca vaccine, haven’t gained access to any vaccines at all.What to watch: Italy’s decision also underscores the difficulties that countries relying on imports are facing in receiving doses.Canada, for example, has ordered more doses relative to its population than any other country, but it's received relatively few.Meanwhile, the U.S., which has the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing capacity, according to Airfinity, is on course to produce enough doses by May to cover its entire adult population.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • With J&J's vaccine, the US will have enough coronavirus shots for every adult in May, Biden says. Here's your vaccination timeline.

    The US could distribute 500 million doses by the end of May - enough to vaccinate all of its adult population.

  • Chris Harrison says he plans to return to 'The Bachelor' in 1st interview since stepping down: This 'is not the finish line'

    "It was a mistake," Harrison said. "I made a mistake."

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Honda to sell advanced 'level 3' self-driving car

    Self-driving cars equipped to navigate congested highways...Honda says it will sell a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedans equipped with cutting-edge autonomous technology.That makes it the world's first automaker to sell vehicles equipped with certified 'level 3' autonomy.Once activated, that allows drivers to watch movies or use screens while the car takes charge. And the plan to sell 100 of the vehicles is a significant step towards a bigger goal.Honda wants to be the first company to mass produce a car with level 3 ability. The limited edition Legend will be sold in Japan from Friday March 5th, costing about $102,000. Honda said the Legend's "Traffic Jam Pilot" system can control acceleration, braking and steering under certain conditions. Adding that it can also alert the driver to respond when handing over the control, such as by vibrating the driver's seatbelt. If the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle.While alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn.The autonomous race is on among global automakers and tech companies.Both Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla have been investing heavily in self-driving tech.Audi unveiled a level-3 car of its own in 2017, but regulatory hurdles prevented it being widely adopted.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Trump advisors are telling him to drop Pence for a Black or female VP in a potential 2024 run, report says

    Two advisors specifically singled out South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as a potential running mate in 2024.

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • Scottish leader fights back in row with ex-mentor that threatens independence drive

    Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday defended her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond in high-stakes testimony on an issue that threatens to scupper her dream of leading Scotland to independence. Describing the feud with Salmond as "one of the most invidious political and personal situations" she had ever faced, Sturgeon denied Salmond's accusations that she had plotted against him and misled the Scottish parliament. The feud between the pair, once close friends and powerful allies in the cause of Scottish independence, has reached fever pitch in recent weeks, threatening the electoral prospects of the Scottish National Party (SNP) at a crucial time.

  • Georgia governor says he'd back Trump in 2024, despite Trump calling for him to be jailed for refusing to overturn election results

    Gov. Brian Kemp faced barbs as President Donald Trump sought to subvert the 2020 election but is now supportive should Trump run in 2024.