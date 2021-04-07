Japan's Toshiba studies acquisition proposal by global fund

  • FILE - This May 26, 2017 file photo shows the company logo of Toshiba Corp. displayed in front of its headquarters in Tokyo.Trading in Toshiba stock was halted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal. Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday, April 6 it had asked for more details on the proposal, was giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.” (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
  • FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, the logo of Toshiba Corp., Japan's electronics and energy company, is seen on a screen during a press conference in Yokosuka, near Tokyo. Trading in Toshiba stock was halted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal. Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday, April 6 it had asked for more details on the proposal, was giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.” (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
1 / 2

Japan Toshiba

FILE - This May 26, 2017 file photo shows the company logo of Toshiba Corp. displayed in front of its headquarters in Tokyo.Trading in Toshiba stock was halted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal. Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday, April 6 it had asked for more details on the proposal, was giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.” (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Trading in Toshiba stock was halted Wednesday after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal.

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it had asked for more details on the proposal, was giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.”

Major Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported CVC Capital Partners was looking into acquiring the company for 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).

CVC is an international private equity and credit company, which has committed nearly $162 billion in funds, managing more than 300 investors. It declined to comment.

Toshiba, founded in 1875, was long revered as one of Japan’s most pristine brands, developing the nation’s first radar and microwaves, electric rice cookers and laptop computers. It also invented flash memory, the ubiquitous computer chips that store and retain data for digital cameras, cell phones and other gadgets. Toshiba no longer makes laptops and has sold its computer chips division.

In recent years it has been dogged by ethical questions and has been mired in scandals. In 2015, Toshiba acknowledged it had been systematically falsifying its books since 2008, as managers tried to meet overly ambitious targets. An outside investigation found profits had been inflated and massive expenses hidden.

It invested heavily in nuclear power. But after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, costs of the business ballooned because of growing safety concerns and a souring of sentiment toward nuclear power in countries like Germany.

After Toshiba had acquired Westinghouse in 2006 with much fanfare, the U.S. nuclear unit filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017.

Toshiba is now tasked with decommissioning nuclear plants in Japan, including the one in Fukushima, where critical tsunami damage set off reactor meltdowns.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Prologue Trailer

    Elder Scrolls Online is a massively-multiplayer online game set in the Elder Scrolls universe. The Elder Scrolls Online allows players to quest across the entire continent of Tamriel 1000 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls V, which includes the provinces of Cyrodiil and Skyrim.

  • How to Organize Your Freezer

    Chest, pull-out, or reach-in—these tips and tools have you and your toaster waffles covered.

  • Taiwan train crash: 'Can you let me hug her again?'

    Survivors of Taiwan's worst rail accident in decades share their heartbreaking stories of loss.

  • From 007 to private detective, Daniel Craig signs up for more 'Knives Out'

    Looks like Daniel Craig has a new movie franchise after ending his role as James Bond. Craig is to star in two sequels to the 2019 "Knives Out" crime caper that will stream on Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal. Netflix on Thursday said it had bought the rights to two follow up films that will reunite Craig with director Rian Johnson.

  • Rihanna Was Unrecognizable At An Anti-Asian Hate Rally

    The “Umbrella” singer was so incognito that when a fellow protester asked to tag her on Instagram, he was surprised by the handle.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • New UK regulator set to curb big tech's power over news publishers

    Britain's new regulator for tech giants Facebook and Google launches on Wednesday with an initial remit to see if a code of conduct could improve the balance of power between the platforms and news publishers. The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been set up to stop big tech companies abusing their market dominance after the competition regulator said existing rules were not enough.

  • Toddler, 7 adults wounded in latest Chicago shootings

    A 21-month-old boy was shot in the head Tuesday morning while riding in a car on Chicago's famed Lake Shore Drive just hours after seven people were shot and wounded in a fight a few miles away, in what is shaping up to be one of the most violent years for the city in memory, police said. According to Chicago Police, the car crashed after the boy, first identified as a 3-year-old and then a 2-year-old, was shot in the temple near Grant Park on the city's South Side at about 11 a.m. Police said the shooting apparently stemmed from a dispute between the driver of the car the boy was in and the driver of another vehicle. At a news conference outside the hospital where the boy was taken, Commander Jake Alderden said the two drivers apparently did not know each other, but one of the drivers subsequently opened fire near the Shedd Aquarium.

  • Exclusive: Boris Johnson's Islamophobia inquiry accused of whitewash

    An inquiry into the Tory party's handling of Islamophobia complaints has been accused of ignoring individuals who wanted to submit damning evidence, sparking fears of a whitewash. The independent probe, commissioned by Boris Johnson in December 2019 to look into the party's treatment of anti-Muslim and other discrimination allegations, is set to report in May, an inquiry spokesman confirmed. The findings of the inquiry, led by Prof Swaran Singh, a former commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), will be made public, it is understood. The Conservative Party expects to have the chance for its lawyers to review the report before it is published. It is now in the drafting stage and closed to submissions, fuelling anger among former party figures who said their attempts to give testimony were passed over. Baroness Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair who was Britain’s first female Muslim Cabinet minister and previously complained that anti-Muslim prejudice in the party was "very widespread", collated a series of cases to submit to the inquiry. She handed the panel the names and contact details of several dozen people who wanted to give evidence about their experiences – but at least eight complainants received no contact from the inquiry, it is claimed. Among them is Kyle Pedley, a former deputy chairman of Stourbridge Conservative Association, who told The Telegraph the panel's failure to take evidence from him cast it as a "seemingly whitewashed and perfunctory inquiry". He had hoped to submit testimony about the party's inaction over an incident in October 2019 that left him "aghast". A local party officer allegedly volleyed a barrage of inappropriate questions at a Muslim council candidate about his religion and race. When the candidate left the room, another officer questioned whether the local party would benefit from fielding an "Asian" in the council ward, Mr Pedley claimed. He submitted a formal complaint to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) the day after the episode, but claimed there was no attempt to follow it up. He later resigned as a council candidate and party member in protest. After giving details of the complaint and alleged inaction to Baroness Warsi, he said: "She discussed my case and gave contact details [to the inquiry]. No one contacted me. I didn't receive any communication whatsoever." Another complainant who wanted to give testimony was Ajay Jagota, a former local party officer who resigned after CCHQ failed to take action against a party councillor who allegedly made an anti-Muslim remark. Mr Jagota quit as chairman of South Shields Tory association in January 2019 in protest at the central party and its chairman declining to respond to his formal complaint over a period of four months. His departure prompted Downing Street to apologise to him for the party's lack of response and insist that the claim was being investigated. Expressing his disappointment about the conduct of the inquiry, he said: "Based on the fact that I put myself forward and nobody has rung me, any normal person would say they have no confidence in it. Why haven't you [the panel] listened to my case, especially when Number 10 have written to me apologising for how it was handled?”. Mr Jagota added that the party must implement new and robust processes for handling Islamophobia and other discrimination complaints. The EHRC said last year that it would monitor the independent review into the party's complaint-handling processes, and did not rule out launching its own investigation if "we are not satisfied with progress". A Conservative party spokesman said: "The independent investigation will be published in due course. On such a serious matter it is absolutely right that a thorough investigation takes place." The Telegraph can also reveal that, separate to the inquiry, the Conservative Party has agreed to pay £35,000 towards legal costs and appoint an independent QC to investigate claims of Islamophobia against a former Tory councillor. Mohammed Arif issued proceedings under the Equality Act 2010, alleging discrimination and victimisation against the central party and his local Tory association in Walsall over a series of incidents since 2015, it is understood. The party finally agreed in January to an independent probe to examine whether he was treated unfavourably because of his race or religion, and to pay a contribution towards his legal costs. The party spokesman said: "We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters." Mr Arif declined to comment.

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia faces another Democratic challenger — Simi Valley Council Member Ruth Luevanos

    A second Democratic challenger has emerged in a northern L.A. County district that could be key to determining the party that controls Congress.

  • Harvey Weinstein has appealed his rape conviction and is asking for a new trial

    Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York and faces more charges in Los Angeles.

  • Baylor beats Gonzaga in lopsided NCAA men's basketball title game

    The Baylor Bears won their first ever NCAA men's basketball title, beating the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs in a lopsided 86-70 victory in Indianapolis on Monday night. The Bears dominated the highly anticipated matchup between the two No. 1 seeds from the start, and Baylor guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, and Davion Mitchell kept their team with double-digit leads for most of the night while Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, who ended with 22 points, got into early foul trouble. Baylor previously came closest to a national championship 1948, when it finished second. Gonzaga had been shooting for the first perfect season since Indiana's 1976 32-0 juggernaut year. More stories from theweek.comAlmost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 statesJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

  • Licence to trade: Liz Truss will use Ian Fleming’s old office to strike post-Brexit deals

    When Ian Fleming inhabited an office in the Old Admiralty, he commanded a unit of specialist intelligence commandos. Now Liz Truss is poised to move into the same Westminster quarters to lead an elite team of trade negotiators. The International Trade Secretary will later this month relocate to “Room 39”, the renowned base of the Naval Intelligence Division where the James Bond creator was stationed during the Second World War. Codenamed 17F, he was the right-hand man of Rear Admiral John Godfrey who was later the inspiration for his character M, and was credited as the brains behind a series of daring proposals. Behind the walls of the turreted, handsome red brick and Portland stone facade of the Old Admiralty, Lieutenant-commander Fleming helped devise Operation Mincemeat. The plan to hoodwink the Germans by furnishing a corpse in Spain with papers describing a fake Allied plan to invade Greece was a success. Although operating in a markedly different context today, Ms Truss will nonetheless hope to mirror some of the attributes of the feted naval intelligence officer-turned-novelist, who was branded by one colleague a “skilled fixer and a vigorous showman”.

  • Afternoon Observer | NC cop attacked Black woman at traffic stop, lawsuit says + Meet this banker by day, artist by night

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, hoping you’re all having a lovely Tuesday so far. I want to kick things off today by introducing you to another of my talented colleagues here at the Observer. Our Meet the Reporter series continues this week featuring Alison Kuznitz, who covers local government in the Charlotte area, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Meet her here, and be sure to catch up on her recent reporting.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Winners of the 2021 SAG Awards

    The biggest prizes for film and television performances handed out Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild virtual awards ceremony

  • Dr. Drew faces backlash after saying vaccine passports 'strip' people of their freedom

    The "Celebrity Rehab" host tweeted that vaccine passports would strip people of their freedom to travel.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors Say

    JOHANNES EISELEManhattan federal prosecutors have hit back after a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell complained about her “detrimental” conditions last month, saying in a letter filed Tuesday that the real problem seems to be her failure to clean her “very dirty” cell and flush her toilet.The letter came in response to a complaint sent to a federal judge in February by a lawyer for the British socialite.Maxwell—who faces trial for grooming and trafficking girls for multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—claimed she was forced to drink dirty tap water and eat unheated meals and that a guard “physically abused” her during a pat-down search at Metropolitan Detention Center.“The overall conditions of detention have had a detrimental impact on Ms. Maxwell’s health and overall well-being; and she is withering to a shell of her former self—losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.Manhattan federal prosecutors paint a very different picture, however. In their Tuesday filing, they say Maxwell is a healthy weight, doesn’t have any noticeable hair loss, received the COVID vaccine, and seems to sleep through nighttime checks—but has been warned of cleanliness issues herself.MDC determined Maxwell’s complaint of an abusive pat-down was “unfounded,” prosecutors wrote, before adding that detention staff have warned the 59-year-old about her alleged refusal to keep her jail cell clean or even flush the toilet.Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Say She’s a ‘Shell of Her Former Self’ in Prison “Following defense counsel’s complaint in its February 16, 2021 letter of an inappropriately conducted pat-down search, the MDC conducted an investigation and found that, contrary to the defendant’s claim, the search in question was in fact recorded in full by a handheld camera,” states a footnote in the letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Alison Moe and Lara Pomerantz.“After reviewing the camera footage, the MDC concluded that the search was conducted appropriately and the defendant’s complaint about that incident was unfounded,” their letter states. “MDC legal counsel further confirmed that all pat-down searches of the defendant are video recorded.”The government’s letter added that after Maxwell’s complaint of abuse, MDC staff ordered the heiress to “clean her cell because it had become very dirty.”“Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell,” the filing continues. “In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time, causing the cell to become increasingly dirty. MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell in response to the smell and the dirtiness, not as retaliation for complaining about a particular search.”Prosecutors also say Maxwell has ample time for calls with her attorneys and, with access to both a desktop computer and laptop 13 hours a day, seven days a week, “continues to receive more time to review discovery than any other inmate.”MDC also reviewed Maxwell’s email account after she claimed jail staff deleted her messages prematurely. “That examination revealed that the defendant had herself deleted some of her emails and had archived others,” the letter notes. “That examination revealed no evidence to suggest that MDC staff deleted any of the defendant’s emails.” (According to Bureau of Prisons policy, inmate emails are purged every six months, the filing notes.)Maxwell is allowed out of her cell from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and while in the day room, prosecutors say, “has exclusive access to the MDC desktop computer, the laptop, a television, a phone on which to place social or attorney calls, and a shower.”She is allowed “outdoor recreation every day, although she has the option of declining such recreation time if she wishes,” the government adds. “The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys.”Prosecutors say MDC legal counsel informed them that Maxwell’s meals are heated in a thermal oven, and that the facility’s water is New York City tap water. When the city conducts maintenance, they say, inmates receive bottled water. “MDC legal counsel emphasized that MDC staff, including the legal staff, drink the same tap water from the same water system as the defendant while in the institution,” their letter states.Last week, Maxwell’s legal team turned to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to secure her release from MDC. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has thrice refused to grant her bail because she’s considered a flight risk.In their motion for pretrial release, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus compared her to other convicted sex offenders who were granted bail before trial, including Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Markus referenced The Silence of the Lambs’ fictional serial killer, too.“Since her arrest, Ms. Maxwell has faced nightmarish conditions,” the motion states. “Though she is a model prisoner who poses no danger to society and has done literally nothing to prompt ‘special’ treatment, she is kept in isolation—conditions fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jordan's royal rift entangles an American-born queen

    Who is Queen Noor? Royal drama emerges, nearly 43 years after an American's marriage to Jordan's late King Hussein