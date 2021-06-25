Japan's Toshiba chairman fails to win shareholder approval

  • Shareholders arrive for Toshiba's general meeting of shareholders in Tokyo Friday, June 25, 2021. Battered Japanese nuclear and electronics giant Toshiba Corp. faced off with shareholders Friday, seeking to shake off serious questions about governance at the once revered brand. (Katsuya Miyagawa/Kyodo News via AP)
  • FILE - This May 26, 2017, file photo shows the company logo of Toshiba Corp. displayed in front of its headquarters in Tokyo. Battered Japanese nuclear and electronics giant Toshiba Corp. faced off with shareholders Friday, June 25, 2021, seeking to shake off serious questions about governance at the once revered brand. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
1 / 2

Japan Toshiba Shareholders

Shareholders arrive for Toshiba's general meeting of shareholders in Tokyo Friday, June 25, 2021. Battered Japanese nuclear and electronics giant Toshiba Corp. faced off with shareholders Friday, seeking to shake off serious questions about governance at the once revered brand. (Katsuya Miyagawa/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Battered Japanese nuclear and electronics giant Toshiba Corp. faced off with shareholders Friday, seeking to shake off serious questions about governance at the once revered brand.

After a meeting lasting nearly three hours, Tokyo-based Toshiba failed to win shareholder approval for the reappointment of Chairman Osamu Nagayama and one other member of the board of directors. The other nine candidates were approved.

The company had removed two nominations in a last-minute attempt to placate disgruntled stockholders.

Nagayama had come under pressure to resign after an independent investigation that said Toshiba officials colluded with the Japanese government to curb foreign investors’ influence at last year's shareholder meeting.

Major shareholders and investment fund Effissimo instigated that investigation, alleging that last year’s meeting, in which Effissimo had nominated dissident directors, wasn’t carried out fairly. They demanded Nagayama's ouster at Friday’s meeting.

“He bears the greatest responsibility in nominating candidates and has ultimate responsibility for the conduct of the board,” Effissimo said in a report earlier this month.

Besides Effissimo, which owns about 10% of Toshiba shares, other foreign investors include 3D Investment Partners and Harvard University’s endowment fund.

The investigation included hearings with Toshiba employees, and going over 800,000 emails, to see whether the vote tally had been dubious and Trade Ministry bureaucrats had pressured investors on how to vote.

“We take this very seriously,” Nagayama, former chief executive at Japanese drug company Chugai Pharmaceutical, told investors ahead of the vote. “We will restore transparency, get to the bottom of what happened and prevent a recurrence.”

The roiling at Toshiba highlights the bigger presence of foreign shareholders at Japanese companies.

Toshiba has promised to scrutinize the allegations and take necessary measures.

In a June 18 open letter to shareholders, Nagayama, who also previously served on the Sony Corp. board, sought backing for his reappointment.

“My priority is to provide Toshiba with the governance and leadership that you deserve. I pledge to you that I will continue to be an agent of positive change, not a protector of the status quo,” he said.

Satoshi Tsunakawa, who presided over Friday’s meeting, returned as chief executive in April.

His predecessor Nobuaki Kurumatani abruptly resigned over a controversial acquisition proposal for Toshiba from the global fund where Kurumatani previously worked, CVC Capital Partners.

The CVC offer was suspended. Kurumatani took over from Tsunakawa as CEO in 2018. Tsunakawa’s reappointment was not being opposed by activist shareholders.

The fortunes of Toshiba began to crumble over its heavy investment in nuclear power, although that move had been initially heralded. After the March 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, safety costs ballooned. Toshiba is still burdened with the task of decommissioning nuclear plants in Japan, including the one in Fukushima.

Toshiba also had massive losses from the nuclear power operations of U.S. manufacturer Westinghouse, which Toshiba acquired in 2006. Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017.

Founded in 1875, Toshiba was long one of Japan’s prized brands, developing the nation’s first radar and microwaves, electric rice cookers and laptop computers.

It also invented flash memory, the chips ubiquitous in gadgets from digital cameras to cell phones. Toshiba sold its chips division in 2018, a move that accelerated the presence of more vocal stakeholders.

Toshiba, tarnished with accounting scandals in the past, has repeatedly promised to strengthen corporate governance.

___

This story has been corrected throughout to show that Osamu Nagayama and one other member of the board of directors failed to win shareholder approval. A previous story stated all were approved.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man who died 3000 years ago revealed to be earliest shark attack victim

    Scientists find close to 800 injuries mainly confined to arms, legs, and front of chest and abdomen

  • How do sharks that never stop swimming rest? Scientists may have figured it out

    Marine biologists spot sharks near French Polynesia using the current to take a bit of a break.

  • China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO

    Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's planned $4 billion New York debut will supercharge Chinese listings in the United States on the back of an all-time high in the first half the year, despite political sparring between the two countries. That was significantly higher than the $1.9 billion worth of listings in the same time period last year when Chinese firms were more cautious about uncertainties over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The rush of listings happened despite continued political tension between the two countries under President Joe Biden, and the looming threat of U.S. kicking out Chinese companies if they fail to meet auditing standards.

  • Palace: Japan emperor 'worried' about Olympics amid pandemic

    Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Imperial Palace said Thursday with the games opening in one month. The games will bring thousands of foreign athletes, officials, sponsors and journalists to Japan during a pandemic, despite caution raised by experts about the risk of infections and the public’s persistent calls for cancellation or further postponement. Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, told a news conference that the Emperor has voiced concerns.

  • Hawaii to drop virus test, quarantine for vaccinated domestic travelers

    Tourism has traditionally been a big part of Hawaii's economy. However, that plan was put on the back burner after the Hawaii attorney general's office raised concerns. Hawaii has recorded more than 37,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 510 deaths, according to the state's department of health.

  • Lawmakers introduced 2 new bills after a study found popular beauty products may contain cancer-linked 'forever chemicals'

    A recent study found indicators of PFAS chemicals in US makeup from Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • 120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

    Bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old, scientists reported Thursday. A team of anthropologists spent years analyzing the fragments of a skull, lower jaw bone and tooth that were uncovered in Nesher Ramla in 2010, comparing them to hundreds of fossils around the world from different eras. The researchers determined that the fossils likely came from a hominin group closely related to Neanderthals and sharing many of their features, such as the shape of the lower jaw.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Potential

    Of all the controversial plays on Wall Street, penny stocks take the cake. The risk-tolerant flock to these names as the potential for share prices to grow from pocket change to more than a few dollars is too tempting to ignore. That said, these tickers aren’t without their pitfalls. Some investors avoid them entirely, arguing that the bargain price tags are too good to be true. Rather, the fact that shares are trading at such low levels could reflect problems lying beneath the surface, whether

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • Dozens of Ex-Sears Stores to Hit Market as CEO Culls Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of former Sears stores is looking to sell as many as 50 properties as it tries to generate cash and focus on the development of other sites it owns.Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, wants to unload 40 to 50 sites that “were less interesting in terms of uses of our capital,” according to Chief Executive Officer Andrea Olshan.“I’ve been very clear what I want to own and what I don’t think is strategic for us

  • 3 MLPs with 7%+ Dividend Yields and Safe Payouts

    MLPs or Master limited partnerships are a unique investment that combines the liquidity of securities with the tax benefits of an LP. Learn how they work and which ones to consider.

  • Why The Shareholder Ownership Structure Is Important For The General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

    The big shareholder groups in General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) have power over the company. There are a few main types of major shareholders in a company: Insiders, institutions and the general public. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger companies, while large companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

  • Bond Market Warns Wall Street’s Rosy Forecasts Are All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- Fixed-income types can be a dour bunch, who see bad news in the best of times.But even they haven’t been this skeptical about Wall Street’s rosy forecasts for U.S. economic growth in nearly a quarter-century.See, once you take inflation into account, it becomes clear that investors are willing to get paid nothing to hold onto ultra-safe U.S. Treasuries. In fact, so-called real yields, which strip out inflation expectations, are so low that they’re sending an ominous signal about t

  • Why is Sundial Growers Trading to the Moon?

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares surged 12.1% on June 23. Over the past month, the stock has surged 38.9%, which is huge enough to draw the attention of investors. This Canada-based company operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. It has gained 112.8% over the past six months and 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Though there are no concrete reasons for the surge in the stock price, there are few interesting facts which might have sent SNDL prices soaring. For

  • Sorrento Is Firing on All Cylinders

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) is a company with its foot on the gas, and hardly a week goes by without new developments. This week is no different. On Tuesday, the biotech announced a multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU-3). The partnership’s aim is to conduct infectious disease research that assists the Department of Defense (DoD), informs host nation partners’ public health policy, and improves the U.S. Armed Forces m

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • Biden's new stimulus checks for families: Signing up for the cash is easier now

    The IRS just launched a tool to help households collect their child tax credit payments.

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...