Japan's tourism restart stirs hope of service-sector recovery -PMI

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, makes his way at a restaurant district in Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity growth posted a small expansion in September as demand recovered on declining COVID-19 cases and the prospect of easing restrictions on foreign tourism boosted hopes of a stronger economic revival.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week pledged to raise inbound tourism spending to more than 5 trillion yen ($34.52 billion) a year, hoping to benefit from windfalls brought by the yen's recent fall to a 24-year low against the dollar.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.2, returning to growth after posting a contraction of 49.5 in August.

The figure was largely in line with a 51.9 flash reading for September unveiled last month. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction.

Japan will loosen its border policies from Tuesday next week, dropping a cap on daily arrivals among other rules, as it hopes the yen's sharp decline against the dollar and other major currencies this year will help lure tourists.

"The announcement that restrictions on foreign tourism will be lifted from October should ... help support greater economic activity levels across Japan," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

"Yen weakness is also leading to imported inflation and is another reason why the relaxation of travel restrictions will be welcomed," Hayes added.

Pressure from high energy and raw material prices, however, was a concern for businesses, with rising costs of utility bills, raw materials, fuel and wages driving up costs, the survey showed.

The composite PMI, which is estimated by using both manufacturing and services, returned to growth after recording a one-month contraction in August, rising to 51.0 in September from a 49.4 final in the prior month.

($1 = 144.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea's Sept inflation slows but tightening bias seen intact

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, data showed on Wednesday, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.6% in September from the same month a year ago, according to the Statistics Korea data, slowing for the second straight month. An aggressive tightening stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised economists' expectations that the Bank of Korea could raise the policy interest rate by a bigger-than-usual 50 basis points next week for the second time on record.

  • Jordan McLaughlin with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat

    Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 10/04/2022

  • Philippines' 4-year high inflation boosts chances of more rate hikes

    The September inflation rate, which was above the 6.7% forecast in a Reuters poll, was driven mainly by high food and utility prices and brought the average rate in the nine months to September to 5.1%, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, well outside the central bank's 2% to 4% target. The faster-than-expected inflation rate reinforced expectations the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which has so far raised rates by a total of 225 basis points this year, would deliver more rate hikes at its November and December meetings. ING Bank economist Nicholas Mapa said in a statement he expects the central bank to lift its key policy rate, currently at 4.25%, by 50 basis points at each of its two remaining meetings this year in to tame inflation.

  • Hailey Bieber s Plunging Ruffled Midi Dress Just Threw Fall Fashion Rules Out the Window

    In a sea of this season’s vampy runway shows and muted fall color palettes, Hailey Bieber just proved that she isn’t afraid to make a statement by wearing the brightest midi dress in the most daring cut.

  • The Daily Show correspondents eyed as potential successors after Trevor Noah’s surprise exit

    Rest easy, political comedy fans, The Daily Show existed before Trevor Noah (led by Craig Kilborn and, more notably, John Stewart) and it will continue to exist without him. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the series will not only continue but remain on Comedy Central rather than switching to Paramount+.

  • Hailey Bieber's Plunging Ruffled Midi Dress Just Threw Fall Fashion Rules Out the Window

    Neon for fall, anyone?

  • Margot Robbie Shocks Fans After She Shows Off New Hair Style and Color

    Actor Margot Robbie has dyed her bleach blonde hair to a darker balayage brunette shade. It's the perfect transitional colour for autumn 2022.

  • Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'

    The world's biggest crude producer said the oil market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals."

  • Trader Joe’s is Bringing Back This Pre-Pandemic Favorite

    Trader Joe's is bringing back a pre-pandemic favorite -- free samples. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowSocial Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men - Here's Why Shoppers posted...

  • Cargo ships are canceling sailings on key routes as inflation pushes shoppers to stop buying imported goods

    Consumer spending is changing and retailers are instead focusing on getting through their excess inventory.

  • Analysis-Tesla could face its toughest challenge yet as economy cools

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -As recently as July, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric-car maker did not have a problem with customer demand, simply a problem making and shipping all the Model Ys and Model 3s consumers were ready to buy. Analysts see early signs of caution for the world's most valuable car maker, including for its increasingly premium pricing, at a time when the global economy is slowing and expectations for global auto sales are being dialed back. Tesla has navigated supply-chain challenges better than most of its rivals and analysts expect it to post strong growth through next year as it expands output, but there are also indications it is being forced to respond to a tougher market.

  • OPEC to Meet In Person for Expected Output Cut. Oil Prices Are Surging.

    Oil prices were up in morning trading on Monday as expectations mounted for a hefty oil-production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies at their October meeting. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. standard, was up 6% at $84.27 a barrel. OPEC is considering reducing production by more than one million barrels a day, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

  • OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S.

    OPEC+ looks set for deep oil output cuts when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and other consuming countries to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week.

  • A cocoa processing company from the west African nation of Ghana is opening a local plant. Why did the company choose Franklin?

    It is the largest food and beverage investment by an Africa-based company in the U.S. and the largest Ghana foreign direct investment in Wisconsin.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Gas in Los Angeles County hits record high of $6.467 a gallon

    California has seen the steepest gas price increase in the U.S. in the past week, up 59 cents to an average of $6.38 a gallon, according to AAA.

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • Report: Boeing sees MAX 10 certification slipping to mid-2023

    Boeing has been seeking an extension to a year-end certification deadline that could trigger required re-work to the aircraft's cockpit alert system.

  • OPEC's power is at an all-time high and 'the old oil order is back,' says Goldman Sachs commodities chief

    OPEC is "the only game in town" as it still has spare production capacity, said Goldman Sachs commodities chief Jeff Currie.