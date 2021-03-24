Japan's Toyota, Isuzu, Hino join in truck technology tie up

  • FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past the Isuzu logo during the launch of Isuzu MU-X SUV in New Delhi, India. Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu and Hino said Wednesday, March 24, 2021 they are setting up a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, a boy looks up at the logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its gallery in Tokyo. Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu and Hino said Wednesday, March 24, 2021 they are setting up a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
1 / 2

Japan Toyota Isuzu Hino

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past the Isuzu logo during the launch of Isuzu MU-X SUV in New Delhi, India. Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu and Hino said Wednesday, March 24, 2021 they are setting up a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu and Hino said Wednesday they are setting up a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies.

Under the deal, Toyota Motor Corp., Japan’s top automaker, and truckmaker Isuzu Motors will each take a 4.6% stake in each other, the three companies said in a joint statement. Hino Motors is Toyota’s truck division and had been Isuzu’s rival.

The 39 million shares of Isuzu common stock that Toyota is acquiring are worth 42.8 billion yen, or about $400 million. Isuzu will acquire Toyota shares worth the same value, they said.

The three companies combined control 80% of the Japanese truck market.

Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models, sold off in 2018 a 5.9% stake in Isuzu that it had bought in 2006. Earlier, Isuzu had a capital tie-up with U.S. automaker General Motors Co.

The cooperation among Toyota, Isuzu and Hino is designed to reduce emissions by building hydrogen infrastructure, and to help solve the nation’s shortage of drivers by sharing information online and making deliveries more efficient.

“These days, it is hard to discern what is the correct way,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in a news conference that streamed online.

“And so we just have to give it a try, and then try again. It is through that process of repetition Toyota has achieved what it has.”

The three companies plan to develop electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, autonomous driving and electronic platforms for trucks, allowing them to cut costs, promote ecological infrastructure and boost traffic safety.

“Companies must take up innovation if we hope to build a better society,” said Isuzu President Masanori Katayama.

Apart from their mutual stake holdings, Isuzu, Hino, and Toyota are jointly setting up a company called Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp. in Tokyo, to promote their partnership and plan technology and services, the company presidents said, appearing together at an online news conference.

Capitalized at 10 million yen ($93,000), the new company will be 80% owned by Toyota, 10% each by Isuzu and Hino.

“This new framework is a certain step toward helping solve society’s challenges,” said Yoshio Shimo, Hino president.

A key project in the Toyota-Isuzu-Hino tie-up is introducing fuel cell trucks in a “hydrogen-based society” model being developed in Fukushima Prefecture, which was hit by the tsunami, earthquake, nuclear disasters of March 2011.

Toyoda said that every March since then, he has gone to northeastern Japan to commemorate the triple disasters. This year, he visited the town of Namie in Fukushima, still contaminated by radiation, where he hopes the hydrogen society efforts will contribute to rebuilding the region.

“We want to make the work of people transporting things easier,” Toyoda said.

In Tokyo trading on Wednesday, Toyota's shares fell 2.2% while Isuzu's stock jumped 5.4%. Shares in Hino slipped nearly 1.0%, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 finished 2% lower.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Regeneron's COVID treatment cuts risk of death by 70%; AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial: Latest COVID-19 updates

    As national supply increases, more states make vaccines widely available. Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Tesla can now be bought for bitcoin, Elon Musk says

    Tesla Inc customers can now buy its electric vehicles with, its boss, Elon Musk, said on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency's use in commerce. "You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter, adding that the option would be available outside the United States later this year. Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital currency, rose more than 4% after Musk's tweet and was last trading at $56,429.

  • Triumph previews the electric TE-1 and its power-dense EV drivetrain

    Triumph is preparing to add at least one electric motorcycle to its range. Triumph launched the EV project in May 2019 with funding from the Office of Zero-Emission Vehicles, meaning British taxpayers contributed to the bike's development. It enlisted the help of Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain, and WMG at the University of Warwick.

  • Hyundai previews 'spaceship-inspired' Staria MPV

    Hyundai Motor Company has previewed its Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), featuring a futuristic exterior design, and an interior that answers to the "recent shifts in consumer needs that prioritize the use of interior space." A successor to the Starex van, Hyundai also added that the Staria "provides a preview of the space innovation that will be available through purpose built vehicles (PBVs) in the future mobility era." The vehicle will make its world premiere in the first half of 2021. It centers on the "inside-out" design process in which the interior is designed first before moving on to the exterior. Hyundai has pitched the Staria for both businesses and families, as its standard variant will be available in various seating configurations ranging from seven- to 11-seaters. The range-topping Staria Premium will come in seven, nine, or 11 seats. Unique design cues and interior upgrades will separate this variant from the rest of the range. All the Staria models will share design elements such as the low beltlines of the expansive windows. The carmaker said this will contribute to a spacious and relaxing environment for the passengers. Interior storage space will be available in the overhead console, underneath the instrument cluster, and on top and bottom of the center of the dashboard. The console box between the front seats will hold cup holders, USB ports, and more storage space. The cockpit will feature a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, placed atop the dashboard so as not to obstruct the driver's view, a touch-sensitive center console, and a button-type electronic shifter. These features will likely be exclusive to the Premium trim. The seven-seater Staria Premium will have "relaxation seats" in the second row, which can automatically recline to a comfortable and healthy seating position. The nine-seater can swivel the second-row seats 180-degrees, so the passengers in this row can interact with the third row occupants face-to-face. All Staria Premiums will feature ambient mood lighting with 64 different colors, which can also light the cockpit, floor console, and door trims. All of this will be wrapped in a "spaceship-inspired" exterior. The Staria's front end will sport daytime running lights (DRLs) that run across the vehicle's width. The equally wide radiator grille, similar to other Hyundai models, is bordered by the low-set headlamps on each of its sides. The mentioned expansive side windows take inspiration from the Korean architectural style of hanok, which gives a "sense of spaciousness makes passengers feel as if the outer scenes are connected to the inside." Vertical tail lamps round out the rear. The rear bumper is lowered for easier loading and unloading of cargo. The Staria Premium sports a unique radiator grille, full-LED headlamps, tint on its Hyundai badges and door handles, and is underpinned by variant-exclusive 18-inch wheels with diamond patters. In the rear, the high-end model’s tail lamps are applied with Hyundai’s unique Parametric Pixel design. Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design SangYup Lee said that the Staria "will provide a completely new experience and value proposition to customers through its unprecedented design and innovative features.” Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai teams up with students to research nature-inspired mobility solutions Hyundai and Shell expand collaboration for clean energy solutions

  • 'We're just fed up': Ken Jeong donates $50K to victims' families in Atlanta-area shootings

    Ken Jeong spoke out against violence toward Asian Americans while sending condolences to the Atlanta-area shooting victims.

  • Tech-rich Kia K8 to go on sale in Korea in Apr.

    The Kia K8 sedan, with advanced safety and cabin features among its highlights, will enter select global markets including Korea next month. Many of these safety features are included in Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which Kia said "reduces hazards, fully protecting occupants and other road users on every journey." The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) is designed to stop the K8 if it detects an impending collision with objects in front. These objects can be a preceding vehicle suddenly slowing down or stopping, a stationary vehicle, a pedestrian, or cyclist. Once the FCA detects these objects, it will provide a warning to the driver. If the driver fails to stop the car in time, the FCA will then apply the brakes. The FCA can also detect possible collisions when crossing intersections and when changing lanes. It can steer the car gently back to its lane should it cross over to the next lane, and the system detects a collision with the vehicle there. The K8 will also feature Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which will send a warning when the car is exceeding the speed limit. The ISLA uses data from the front view camera or navigation system to assess the vehicle speed. Meanwhile, the navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) maintains vehicle speed on the highway using live navigation data. If the driver sets the speed to the current speed limit with NSCC, the set speed changes accordingly. The NSCC also reduces the car's speed in corners and curves on the highway, and ups the speed once again when the roads straighten. The Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway. It also centers the vehicle in the lane while driving, even through a curved section. The Surround View Monitor (SVM) displays real-time video footage of the K8's surroundings during parking maneuvers. The Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) helps prevents collisions with rear objects while reversing. If there is a risk of collision, PCA provides a warning. The system automatically assists with emergency braking if the driver fails to respond. Another nifty feature is the Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), which allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. Moving on to the interior, a panoramic curved display links a 12-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch infotainment system, bringing together the K8’s advanced connectivity and infotainment technology. From this system, the 14-speaker sound system from Meridian Audio can be controlled. It uses advanced materials to produce a three-dimensional surround-sound setting, mimicking the crystal-clear audio that the listener would experience in a real concert hall. Adding to the K8's suite of gadgets is Kia's all-new 12-inch head-up display technology. Kia said this has a 50 percent increase in projection area and graphic size compared to the previous generation. This head-up display presents essential data for the driver in their eye line, including Advanced Driver Assistance System, navigation information, and current speed. The K8's Ergo Motion Seat, the driver's seat, automatically adjusts itself depending on the driving conditions using air pockets. In more relaxed driving, the hip and backrest stretches out for more support. The seat's smart support function then lowers the seat, and stiffens the side bolsters against the driver's body when the K8's sport mode is activated, or when the car exceeds 130km/h. Meanwhile, the posture assistance function creates a more comfortable seat in long drives. The front passenger seat, just like the driver's seat, has eight-way power adjustment. A multi-functional fully-connected center armrest featuring a USB charging port, sliding cup holders, and a media control device cater to second-row occupants. Four engines are available in the Kia K8: a 1.6-liter T-GDI, a 2.5-liter GDI, and a 3.5 one in different guises. The 3.5-liter Smartstream powertrain is offered in two power and fuel guises: a GDI (gasoline direct injection) with 300ps and 359Nm of torque, and a LPI (liquid propane injection) with 240ps with 314Nm. The 2.5-liter GDI delivers 198ps and 248Nm of torque. Like the Smartstream engine, the 2.5 four-cylinder features GDI and MPI dual injection technology to improve fuel economy and lower emissions. An eight-speed automatic gearbox accompanies the 2.5 GDI and 3.5 GDI and LPI. All-wheel-drive (AWD) will be available with the 3.5, which is plugged to be a "performance-orientated model." The AWD distributes torque between the front and rear wheels according to the road conditions and driving situations. A combination of MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension balances driving dynamics and ride comfort. Photos from Kia Also read Kia unveils latest logo, strategy Kia serves up hot deals on the Grand Carnival, Sorento, and Picanto this March

  • A Ford executive took aim at Tesla, calling its self-driving software 'vaporware,' as competition between Tesla and the Mustang Mach-E heats up

    Competition between Tesla's cars and the Mustang Mach-E is picking up steam, as Ford's electric car captures investors' attention.

  • H3X rethinks the electric motor to power the next phase of mobility

    It's plain to see that electric vehicles are the future, but there's more to making that change happen than swapping out a gas motor for a battery-powered one — especially in aircraft. H3X is a startup that aims to accelerate that future with a reimagined, completely integrated electric motor that it claims outperforms everything on the market. After stints in the tech and automobile industry (including at Tesla and SpaceX), the crew came back together when they saw that the Department of Energy was offering a bounty for improved high power density electric motors.

  • Daymak says it's making the world's fastest three-wheeled EV

    It's crowdfunding the $149,000 Spiritus Ultimate.

  • Aston Martin DBX's blue interior

    Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore showcases the all-new Aston Martin DBX interior.

  • Vietnam says approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

    Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, its health ministry said, the second coronavirus shot to be approved in the Southeast Asian country after the AstraZeneca vaccine. "The approval of Sputnik V vaccine was based on data about its safety, quality and efficiency," the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday on its website. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which promotes the vaccine, said in a statement on the Sputnik V website that it had now been approved for use in 56 countries with a combined population of over 1.5 billion people.

  • Bitcoin gains 5% after Elon Musk says Tesla now accepts the cryptocurrency as payment

    The "Technoking" said in a tweet early Wednesday the EV-maker has added bitcoin as a payment option.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Tucker: 'Race mongers' use Colorado shooting to push political agenda

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host accuses the media and Democrats of politicizing the mass killing

  • Bernie Sanders says he isn’t comfortable with Trump being banned from Twitter

    Vermont senator admits he does not have a concrete solution for how to balance censorship with affirmative action against online hate

  • 'When it's your family, you feel it:' Colorado supermarket shooting witness says incident calls for gun control

    "This is not OK with me, and has put in a big pitch for gun control," the unidentified witness told CBS.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties