Japan's vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late

  • FILE - In this May 9, 2021, file photo, a security guard wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of the Olympic Rings, in Tokyo. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • FILE -In this May 28, 2021, file photo, a couple watches a big screen as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks in Tokyo. With infections and serious cases rising despite a state of emergency, Suga has begun all-out efforts, from deploying military doctors and nurses at mass inoculation centers to allowing legal exceptions to recruit more people to give shots. But the realization here that it may be too little, too late to make a difference during the Olympics is starting to dawn. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
  • FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence, in Tokyo. With infections and serious cases rising despite a state of emergency, Suga has begun all-out efforts, from deploying military doctors and nurses at mass inoculation centers to allowing legal exceptions to recruit more people to give shots. But the realization here that it may be too little, too late to make a difference during the Olympics is starting to dawn. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • An official wears a face mask as he uses a starter pistol to signal the start a women's 100 meter heat at an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
  • People hang out in the famed Kabukicho neighborhood in Tokyo on Friday, May 28, 2021. With infections and serious cases rising despite a state of emergency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has begun all-out efforts, from deploying military doctors and nurses at mass inoculation centers to allowing legal exceptions to recruit more people to give shots. But the realization here that it may be too little, too late to make a difference during the Olympics is starting to dawn. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • FILE - In this May 24, 2021, file photo, former sumo stable master Chiganoura, left, receives his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ryogoku Kokugikan sporting arena. The arena, mainly used for sumo wrestling tournaments, is being used as a temporary inoculation venue for residents over 65 years old in Tokyo. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • Olympic torchbearers wearing face masks sit and wait for their turn in Kanazawa, central Japan, Monday, May 31, 2021. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (Kazushi Kurihara/Kyodo News via AP)
  • A man receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe, western Japan, Monday, May 31, 2021. The stadium is being used as an inoculation venue for local residents over 65 years old. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)
  • People receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe, western Japan, Monday, May 31, 2021. The stadium is being used as an inoculation venue for local residents over 65 years old. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Japan

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, file photo, a security guard wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of the Olympic Rings, in Tokyo. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — It may be too little, too late.

That's the realization sinking in as Japan scrambles to catch up on a frustratingly slow vaccination drive less than two months before the Summer Olympics, delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to start.

The Olympics risk becoming an incubator for “a Tokyo variant,” as 15,000 foreign athletes and tens of thousands officials, sponsors and journalists from about 200 countries descend on — and potentially mix with — a largely unvaccinated Japanese population, said Dr. Naoto Ueyama, a physician, head of the Japan Doctors Union.

With infections in Tokyo and other heavily populated areas currently at high levels and hospitals already under strain treating serious cases despite a state of emergency, experts have warned there is little slack in the system.

Even if the country succeeds in meeting its goal of fully vaccinating all 36 million elderly by the end of July — already a week into the Games — about 70% of the population would not be inoculated. And many have dismissed the target as overly optimistic anyway.

To meet it, Japan is vowing to soon start administering 1 million doses daily. It currently is only giving 500,000 per day, already a big improvement after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on military doctors and nurses and started making legal exceptions to recruit other vaccinators in order to boost the drive.

“Vaccinations under the current pace are not going to help prevent infections during the Olympics,” Tokyo Medical Association Chairman Haruo Ozaki said. “The Olympics can trigger a global spread of different variants of the virus.”

The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be vaccinated — and they are expected to remain largely in a bubble at the village and venues. But vaccination rates are not clear for other participants coming from abroad, including hard-hit regions, and experts warn that even strict rules won't prevent all mingling, especially among non-athletes.

Prominent medical journals have questioned the wisdom of pushing ahead with the Tokyo Games and the Asahi Shimbun — the country’s second-largest newspaper — has called for them to be canceled, reflecting widespread opposition to holding the Olympics now among the Japanese population.

But the government has said it's determined to push ahead, with the viability of Suga’s leadership and geopolitical competition with rival Beijing, the next Olympics host, as well as the health of millions, on the line.

“By using a new weapon called vaccines and taking firm preventive measures, it is fully possible” to hold the Olympics safely, Suga told a parliamentary session Tuesday.

Officials are now desperately trying to think of ways to increase the shots at a time when medical workers are already under pressure treating COVID-19 patients. Many say they have no extra resources to help with the Olympics, if, for instance, the boiling Japanese summer causes widespread cases of heat stroke. Some local leaders in and around Tokyo have rejected the Olympics organizers' requests to set aside beds for athletes.

Dr. Shigeru Omi, former World Health Organization regional director and a head of a government taskforce, said it is crucial to start inoculating younger people, who are seen as likely to spread the virus, as soon as possible.

More than three months into Japan’s vaccination campaign, only 2.7% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The country started its rollout with health care workers in mid-February, months behind many other countries because Japan required additional clinical testing here, a step many experts say was medically meaningless.

Inoculations for the elderly, who are more likely to suffer serious problems when infected, started in mid-April, but were slowed by initial supply shortages, cumbersome reservation procedures and a lack of medical workers to give shots.

But there are signs of improvement. The vaccine supply has increased and despite earlier expectations of a hesitant response to vaccines in general, senior citizens fearful of the virus are rushing to inoculation sites.

Since May 24, Japan has deployed 280 military doctors and nurses in Tokyo and the badly hit city of Osaka. More than 33,000 vaccination sites now operate across Japan, and more are coming, said Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccinations.

In Sumida, a district in downtown Tokyo where boxing events will be held, vaccinations for its 61,000 elderly residents began on May 10, and within two weeks, 31% of them had gotten their first shots, compared to the national average of 3.7%. Sumida is now looking to start inoculating younger people later this month, well ahead of schedule.

Close coordination among primary care doctors, hospitals and residents, as well as flexibility, have contributed to smooth progress, Sumida district spokesperson Yosuke Yatabe said.

“It’s like a factory line,” Yatabe said.

Ryuichiro Suzuki, a 21-year-old university student in Tokyo, said he is frustrated with Japan’s lagging vaccination campaign.

“I saw that some of my friends overseas have been vaccinated, but my turn won’t come until later this summer,” he said. “The risk-averse government took extra caution even when our primary goal was to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Kono, the vaccine minister, said more large-scale inoculation centers are getting underway, including at hundreds of college campuses and offices to start vaccinating younger people from June 21.

Beyond the concerns about the Olympics and despite the fact that Japan has seen fewer cases and deaths compared to the United States and other advanced nations, the country's slow pace of vaccinations and its prolonged, often toothless state of emergency could also delay its economic recovery for months, said Masaya Sasaki, senior economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

And despite repeated expressions of official government confidence in the Games being safe, there are fears here of what might happen if vaccinations don't pick up.

"The Olympics, billed as a recovery Games, can trigger a new disaster,” said Ueyama, of the Japan Doctors Union.

___

Associated Press writer Kantaro Komiya contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel will risk tensions with Biden to block Iran, Netanyahu says

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at a ceremony for the new director of Israel's Mossad spy agency that Israel must prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon even at the cost of tensions with the Biden administration.Why it matters: The U.S. is holding indirect talks with Iran on a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Netanyahu, who may be in his final days as prime minister, is a fierce critic of the deal and contends a U.S. return would take the pressure off the Iranian regime.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Netanyahu has amped up his rhetoric on Iran in recent days, since a ceasefire was reached with Hamas and his rivals moved toward an alternative government that could oust him within a week.What he's saying: “An Iranian nuclear bomb is a threat for the continuation of the Zionist project and we must fight it relentlessly. If we have to choose between friction with our great friend the U.S. and the elimination of this existential threat, the elimination of the threat will come first," Netanyahu said.He stressed that he told President Biden Israel would continue its efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining the bomb with or without a nuclear deal. “Containment is not an option," Netanyahu said.The other side: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu for his remarks and claimed he was damaging Israel’s relations with the Biden administration.“The Biden administration is a true friend of Israel and Israel will have no better partner than the U.S. and if there are differences they will be solved in direct talks in closed rooms and not through defiant rhetoric that could harm Israel’s security," Gantz said.What’s next: Gantz is planning to visit Washington later this week and will meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Israeli officials say.The talks are expected to focus on emergency U.S. military aid to replenish Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system and supply the Israeli Air Force with new munitions. Several Democratic senators and members of Congress have raised concerns about additional arms sales to Israel after the fighting in Gaza.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • OPEC and allies expected to gradually increase output

    Members of the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries are juggling conflicting pressures in global oil markets as they establish production levels at a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Vienna-based organization. The combined OPEC Plus format of members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members, chief among them Russia, face concerns that renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in countries such as India, a major oil consumer, will hurt global demand and weigh on prices. Oil producing countries made drastic cuts to support prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdown in 2020 and must now judge how much additional oil the market needs as producers slowly add more production.

  • ‘The Profit’ host Marcus Lemonis offering $100,000 for help in rap concert shooting

    Marcus Lemonis, millionaire and CEO of retail company Camping World, is offering $100,000 to anyone who helps Miami-Dade county police arrest and convict the suspect or suspects in a Sunday mass shooting outside a rap concert.

  • Tennis scrambles to get a grip as Naomi Osaka fall-out exposes fault-lines

    If the message from Naomi Osaka was loud and clear, the ramifications are anything but. Her withdrawal from the French Open on Monday night, and the row between the biggest tournaments in tennis and the sport’s biggest name, has left the game scrambling to get to grips with a crisis that seemed implausible just days ago. What to do when your biggest star no longer wants to play? It has exposed fault-lines in the sport between players and governing bodies and has left sponsors, organisers and Osaka herself attempting to answer questions which today seem impossible to resolve. Will she play at Wimbledon... and will they change their rules? The All England Club are not intending to make contact with Naomi Osaka in the next few days, preferring to give her time and space to make decisions about upcoming events. At the time of writing, Osaka remains on the entry list for both Wimbledon – which starts on June 28 – and a grass-court warm-up event in Berlin a fortnight earlier. But the tone of Monday’s statement, in which she said “I'm gonna take some time away from the court now”, makes her participation seem unlikely. One of the factors in Osaka’s “vulnerability” – to use her own word – over the last month has been that she finds it much more challenging to play on clay than she does on the hard courts where she has already won four major titles. This point was highlighted in the ill-fated Reddit post written by her sister Mari on Sunday, and then taken down shortly afterwards. Winning titles might seem unimportant in the context of a person’s mental health. But Osaka is a perfectionist, and she finds life considerably more difficult when her high expectations cannot be met. As for press conferences, the rules laid down by the four grand slams in Sunday night’s statement would still theoretically apply at Wimbledon. Could some kind of exemption be possible? Perhaps, but it might also be seen as the thin end of the wedge. Since Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday night, the grand slams have come under heavy fire for their lack of sensitivity. The Telegraph understands that, although the apparent harshness of their statement has become a PR disaster, it arose from a desire to spell out her position in a legalistic way. At the time, Osaka was not responding to attempts to contact her. And her initial statement last Wednesday gave the impression that she expected to be fined for non-attendance at press conferences, without considering the possibility of any further consequences. The grand slams wanted to warn her of what might happen if she stuck to her boycott. Now, in the light of Osaka’s latest statement, their message risks looking disproportionately aggressive.

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease is to reduce the coronavirus risk level for the country to "high" from "very high" as the situation improves, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. * South Korea closed its first phase of reservations for Johnson and Johnson vaccines as military personnel signed up for all 800,000 shots on offer, the government said. * A shipment of coronavirus vaccines to North Korea via the global COVAX sharing programme that was expected for late May has been delayed again amid protracted consultations, South Korea's Unification Ministry said.

  • China rejects Australian writer's torture claim in trial

    A Chinese government spokesperson on Tuesday rejected an Australian writer's complaint that he was tortured during interrogation before being put on trial on spying charges. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also accused Australia of “unfounded provocation” after its foreign minister said Yang Hengjun’s incarceration since January 2019 was arbitrary detention. “There is no arbitrary detention or forced confession with torture on Yang Jun,” said spokesperson Wang Wenbin, referring to Yang by the name used by Chinese officials.

  • Niecy Nash, other celebs talk LGBTQ Pride Month: 'I am proud of who I am'

    How are LGBTQ celebrities partaking in Pride Month this year and what does it mean to them? We asked (and are keeping tabs).

  • Huawei ex-exec on trial, accused of spying for China

    Two men accused of spying for China went on trial Tuesday in Warsaw — a Chinese citizen who is a former sales director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert. The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, have both pleaded not guilty.

  • Car repossessed? Don't look for government help, like the mortgage or student-loan aid packages.

    The government has failed to appreciate how essential cars are in American life, and the consequences will haunt us long after the pandemic recedes.

  • Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's voting restrictions

    Democrats walked out of the Texas State House on Sunday night, to block one of the most restrictive voting laws in the US from passing before a midnight deadline. GOP Governor Greg Abbott said he'll order lawmakers back for a special session. (May 31)

  • Conley now villain of former team; 76ers on verge of sweep

    Memphis Grizzlies fans cheered Mike Conley earlier this year when he finally earned All-Star recognition in his 14th season. “Sometimes you live long enough to become the villain, and I’ve become that for I guess the Memphis Grizzlies now," Conley said. Conley is trying to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals, which eluded him during a seven-year playoff run in Memphis.

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Nashville hat store apologizes for selling ‘NOT VACCINATED’ Star of David badges

    ‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews

  • Trump honors ‘supreme sacrifice’ of fallen soldiers. He hasn’t always celebrated the troops

    Trump once reportedly called America’s war dead ‘losers’

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss