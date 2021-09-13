Japan's vaccines minister Kono favoured as next PM in opinion polls

Taro Kono, Japan's vaccination programme chief and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker, announces his candidacy for the party's presidential election in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, has emerged as the favoured candidate in weekend opinion polls on whom should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The winner of the LDP leadership election set for Sept. 29 is all but assured to be prime minister.

In the election, only LDP lawmakers and its grass-roots members will cast their votes, but candidates' popularity among the general public counts as the winner of the race will lead the party to a general election later this year.

In a survey conducted by the Asahi daily on Saturday and Sunday, 33% of those polled said Kono was most suitable as the next LDP leader, followed by former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba's 16% and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida's 14%.

In a surprise announcement, Suga said earlier this month he would step down as prime minister, ending a one-year term that has seen his support crumble as coronavirus cases surged.

The Asahi survey showed that 58% of those polled believe that the next LDP leader should not take over the policies of Suga and Shinzo Abe, who served as prime minister before Suga.

In a similar poll by the Nikkei business daily, 27% of those surveyed chose Kono as most suitable for the post of the ruling party chief, ahead of Ishiba's 17% and Kishida's 14%.

Kono and Kishida have declared their candidacy for the top party post, while Ishiba has not made public his intention.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: Why we should worry about Big Tech's investment in a new brain technology

    Brain-computer interfaces can help restore people's ability to communicate after strokes or injuries. Big Tech needs regulation before they use this technology to invade our privacy.

  • See which Colorado brewers won GABF medals this year

    Colorado breweries claimed 21 medals in the much-hyped Great American Beer Festival competition, far fewer than normal.By the numbers: The awards announced Friday at the Craft Brewers Conference included seven gold medals for best-in-category brews.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Colorado swept the American Fruit Beer category with three winners.For the ninth year in a row, Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden won a gold medal.Our Mutual Friend in Denver

  • Local sake brewer's secret? 'I purposefully do things they wouldn't do in Japan'

    The sake is local; the process, unique

  • Why the 2020s are set to be the exponential decade

    Three new books take stock of the rapid technological change so far in the 21st century and ask whether we can adapt to the even faster change to come.Why it matters: The 2020s could be the roaring or the raging decade, depending on whether political and social institutions can keep pace with the explosive transformation wrought by the tech sector.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: In his new book "The Exponential Age," venture capitalist

  • Kono Is Favorite for LDP President: Poll

    Sep.12 -- A new poll suggests that Japan’s Vaccination Minister Taro Kono is the favorite to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Kono announced his official candidacy on Friday at a news conference, touching on everything from energy policy to vaccinations. Bloomberg’s Isabel Reynolds reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Knicks reportedly considered serious run at free agent DeMar DeRozan

    New York considered making a run at DeRozan but made the right call.

  • Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison

    Israeli police on Saturday said they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week — including a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. The arrests moved Israel closer to closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep flaws in its prison system and turned the fugitive prisoners into Palestinian heroes. Late on Friday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel in an apparent sign of solidarity, drawing Israeli airstrikes in reprisal.

  • Japan's wholesale inflation hovers near 13-yr high as material costs rise

    Japan's wholesale inflation hovered near a 13-year high in August as raw material imports continued to rise on solid global demand, data showed on Monday, putting pressure on companies to pass on higher costs to households. Many analysts, however, expect companies to keep any price hike moderate as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weigh on domestic demand. "It's difficult to pass over the (wholesale) price increase to consumer goods given the weak consumption," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research.

  • Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants, police say

    NAZARETH, Israel (Reuters) -Israeli forces on Saturday captured two more of the six Palestinian militants who escaped from a maximum security jail this week, a police spokesperson said. The two men were found in a truck parking lot in an Arab village in northern Israel, near the city of Nazareth, where two other escapees were captured hours earlier. Their prison break on Monday, through a hole in their prison cell floor, delighted Palestinians and embarrassed Israel.

  • U.S. has administered 379.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

    Those figures are up from the 378,569,717 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into people's arms by Sept. 10, out of 454,332,805 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. More than 1.7 million people have received an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise ahead of Auckland lockdown decision

    New Zealand reported an increase in new coronavirus cases on Monday, all in its largest city Auckland which is struggling to control the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend. The latest cases were released ahead of a announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 0400 GMT on whether the social restrictions in place in Auckland would be eased or extended.

  • New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows

    New Zealand has purchased 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Denmark, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday, as the country struggles with a cluster of infections in its largest city. New Zealand, which reported 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Auckland on Sunday, said the vaccines will arrive within days. "There is now more than enough vaccine in the country to vaccinate at the world leading rates we were hitting earlier in the month, and I strongly encourage every New Zealander not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," Ardern said in an e-mailed statement.

  • Chris Christie Called Out Over His Part in Putting Trump in Power: ‘You Have to Own Up’

    Chris Christie locked horns with Roland Martin on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, when the former New Jersey governor was called out for his role in bringing Donald Trump to power and, therefore, the establishment of the future character of the Republican party.The two political analysts discussed Trump’s still strong influence over the GOP even after losing last year’s election. Christie said that by tying themselves to Trump and his continued false claims that the election was stolen from him, Repub

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett argues Supreme Court isn't 'a bunch of partisan hacks'

    In the wake of a controversial decision on abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says the highest court isn't politically driven.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 Anniversary Speech Was Every Bit as Batshit as You’d Expect

    The former mayor went on a rambling rant where he called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs an "asshole" and "idiot" and claimed he "never was with a woman or young girl with" Prince Andrew

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Most Asian Americans are against the recall, but some haven't forgiven Newsom for his nail salon remark

    "It's simple. He cost us our livelihood," said Phuoc Dam, a Vietnamese American nail salon owner.

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.

  • Fair behavior? Lessons learned at the Democrats’ booth at the Western Idaho Fair

    Most people are decent and able to discuss issues calmly and without rancor, but some, unfortunately, are not. │ Opinion

  • Republicans once called government the problem – now they want to run your life

    Ronald Reagan would not recognise a party that wants to intrude the power of the state everywhere, making a mockery of values it once espoused Ronald Reagan once said: ‘Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.’ Today’s Republicans are practicing the opposite. Photograph: Dennis Cook/AP I’m old enough to remember when the Republican party stood for limited government and Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the prob