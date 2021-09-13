Japan's wholesale inflation hovers near 13-yr high as material costs rise

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba
Leika Kihara

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale inflation hovered near a 13-year high in August as raw material imports continued to rise on solid global demand, data showed on Monday, putting pressure on companies to pass on higher costs to households.

Many analysts, however, expect companies to keep any price hike moderate as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weigh on domestic demand.

"It's difficult to pass over the (wholesale) price increase to consumer goods given the weak consumption," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research.

"The BOJ might be forced to continue its massive easing even when central banks around the world seek normalisation."

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 5.5% in August from a year earlier, slightly below a median market forecast for a 5.6% gain, Bank of Japan data showed.

It was the sixth straight month of increase and a tad below the 5.6% surge in July, which was the fastest pace of increase since September 2008.

The index, at 105.8, marked the highest level since 1982, when Japan's economy was booming from an asset-inflated bubble.

While gains in fuel costs moderated, prices rose for chemical, steel and wood products as global demand for such goods remained strong, Shigeru Shimizu, head of the BOJ's price statistics division, told a briefing.

"As the global economy continues to recover thanks to progress in vaccinations, domestic wholesale inflation will remain under upward pressure, though there's uncertainty over the outlook due to a resurgence in infections," he said.

Underscoring the huge cost pressure companies were facing, the yen-based import prices rose a record 29.2% in August from a year earlier, the data showed.

Japan's economy has emerged from last year's slump thanks to robust exports. But continuing state of emergency curbs have dampened prospects for a solid recovery in the current quarter.

Core consumer prices fell 0.2% in July from a year earlier, marking the 12th straight month of declines and staying distant from the BOJ's elusive 2% target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why the 2020s are set to be the exponential decade

    Three new books take stock of the rapid technological change so far in the 21st century and ask whether we can adapt to the even faster change to come.Why it matters: The 2020s could be the roaring or the raging decade, depending on whether political and social institutions can keep pace with the explosive transformation wrought by the tech sector.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: In his new book "The Exponential Age," venture capitalist

  • See which Colorado brewers won GABF medals this year

    Colorado breweries claimed 21 medals in the much-hyped Great American Beer Festival competition, far fewer than normal.By the numbers: The awards announced Friday at the Craft Brewers Conference included seven gold medals for best-in-category brews.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Colorado swept the American Fruit Beer category with three winners.For the ninth year in a row, Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden won a gold medal.Our Mutual Friend in Denver

  • Local sake brewer's secret? 'I purposefully do things they wouldn't do in Japan'

    The sake is local; the process, unique

  • Southeast Asia Reopens, Fed’s Taper Devil, China Costs: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash itThe devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE saysChinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-b

  • AP source: Lattimore, Saints agree on 5-year extension

    New Orleans Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall draft choice in 2017, has agreed to a five-year extension worth in the range of $97 million, a person familiar with the situation said. The 25-year-old Lattimore, who was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, has 10 career interceptions and has been named to three Pro Bowls, entered this season going into the final year of his rookie contract. The NFL Network first reported the agreement on his extension.

  • Pope: Aim to counter fundamentalist violence with schooling

    Unchecked poverty and ignorance help fundamentalist violence to take hold easily, Pope Francis said as he urged fellow religious leaders and others to counter the phenomenon by promoting schooling. Francis made the call in a message to a four-day meeting that began on Saturday evening in Bologna, Italy, with the gathering aiming to foster understanding among religions. “We must help each other to free the horizon of the sacred from the dark clouds of violence and fundamentalism," Francis said in a message which the Vatican said the pope wrote on Sept. 7.

  • Japan's vaccines minister Kono leads opinion poll on succeeding Suga

    Japan's minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, led a public opinion poll on who should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Kono had 27% support in the poll by the Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo that asked who would be "the right person" to lead the party and become the next prime minister. Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba was next with 17%, and ex-policy chief Fumio Kishida was third with 14%.

  • NYT reporter Dan Barry on 9/11, and messages written in dust

    The Pulitzer Prize-winner recalls the scene at Ground Zero, and words of grief, anger and faint hope scrawled in the dust that had settled on the surrounding buildings.

  • Op-Ed: Why we should worry about Big Tech's investment in a new brain technology

    Brain-computer interfaces can help restore people's ability to communicate after strokes or injuries. Big Tech needs regulation before they use this technology to invade our privacy.

  • Press freedoms crumble as authoritarianism spreads

    The press is being pulverized in places where democracy is deteriorating, leaving the world with little visibility into how those regions are transforming under authoritarian rule. Why it matters: The COVID-19 pandemic was already taking a huge toll on press freedoms around the world. A new wave of geopolitical tension is exacerbating the issue.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In Hong Kong last week, Next Digita

  • Japan's vaccines minister Kono favoured as next PM in opinion polls

    Japan's minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, has emerged as the favoured candidate in weekend opinion polls on whom should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The winner of the LDP leadership election set for Sept. 29 is all but assured to be prime minister. In the election, only LDP lawmakers and its grass-roots members will cast their votes, but candidates' popularity among the general public counts as the winner of the race will lead the party to a general election later this year.

  • 14 Baked Mac & Cheese Recipes That Feel Like a Warm Hug from Grandma

    Recipes like our Vegan Mac & Cheese and Skillet Mac & Cheese with Zucchini & Pimiento are comforting dishes you'll want to make again and again. Mac and cheese no longer has to be off the menu if you don't do dairy. A blend of hearty cauliflower, butternut squash, cashews and nutritional yeast gives this vegan macaroni and cheese the gooey, cheesy texture and flavor of traditional mac, without a bit of dairy!

  • China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi

    HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China's foreign ministry said. State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Wang's visit to Vietnam, part of his week-long Southeast Asian tour, came about two weeks after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the region.

  • Josh Heupel recaps Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh

    Josh Heupel recaps Vols' loss to Pittsburgh.

  • Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials despite moratorium promise

    Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials in the second half of 2020 despite promising otherwise after the city enacted a controversial security law.

  • Why Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' may not be released in China and what it means for Hollywood's future

    Marvel's "Shang-Chi" and "Eternals" may not be approved for release in China, which would be a major blow to Disney.

  • Prince Andrew served with suit alleging he abused teenager, her attorneys say

    The Duke of York was served Aug. 27 at his home, The Royal Lodge in Windsor, court documents said.

  • Trump says boxing results ‘could be rigged like elections’ during bizarre turn as sports commentator

    Ex-president uses limelight to push familiar lie

  • Oil climbs to one-week high on U.S. supply concerns

    Oil prices climbed on Monday to a one-week high in a second straight session of gains as concerns over U.S. supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand. Brent crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7% to $73.40 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.21 a barrel. About three-quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August - roughly equal to what OPEC member Nigeria produces.

  • Get a jab! Merkel tells Germans before vaccination "action week"

    Chancellor Angela Merkel implored Germans on Sunday to make use of a week-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign in which people can get a free jab at mosques, shops and football pitches. Worried that Germany's vaccination rate of around 62% will not be sufficient to stave off a winter wave of COVID-19 infections, especially due to the dominant Delta variant, the government is making a big push to encourage waverers. Some 4 million people in Germany have suffered from COVID-19 and more than 90,000 people have died.