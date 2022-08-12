Japan's yen bears brunt of market rethink on Fed

Illustration picture of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar banknotes
Rae Wee and Vidya Ranganathan
·3 min read

By Rae Wee and Vidya Ranganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Japanese yen fell the most against a resurgent U.S. dollar on Friday, as a two-day rally in equities conceded to market expectations that the Fed will have to do a lot more to contain inflation.

That realisation followed speeches and statements from a bunch of Federal Reserve officials warning investors against being sanguine after this week's slight softening in inflation numbers.

The latest was San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said on Thursday that a 50 basis point interest rate hike in September "makes sense" given recent economic data including on inflation, but that she is open to a bigger rate hike if data warrants.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated on Thursday, despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation.

The dollar index rose 0.1% to 105.210, with the euro down to $1.0311.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.12% to 133.19 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2184, down 0.23% on the day.

The euro rose 0.05% against the yen at 137.340.

Even the kiwi, supported by expectations of a big rate rise in New Zealand next week, fell 0.16% versus the greenback to $0.643.

"The market will come to a realization that the FOMC has a lot more work to do and they will have to increase the funds rate to as high as 4% at the end of this year," said Carol Kong, a Sydney-based senior associate for currency strategy and international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"I do think there is some room for markets to revise higher again their expectation for the Fed funds rate, so that will help the U.S. dollar to push higher again and erase all the losses following the CPI and PPI figures that we got."

Thursday's data showed U.S. producer prices (PPI) unexpectedly fell in July amid a drop in the cost of energy products. That followed Wednesday's surprise news that consumer prices (CPI) were unchanged in July due to a drop in gasoline prices.

While that data caused a relief rally in markets fearing the Fed's super-charged tightening path, it was short-lived. Despite its recent bounce off mid-June lows, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down about 18% so far this year.

The dollar index is still up 10% this year, rising alongside the 225 basis points of Fed rate rises since March.

Against the yen, it had fallen as far as 131.74 overnight, a one-week low, from Wednesday's 135.30 peak. It was back at 133.245 on Friday.

US Treasury yields rose too, more at the longer end [US/], causing the inverted yield curve to be less so.

"It suggests scepticism from the bond market and taking a 'one swallow doesn’t make a spring' attitude," analysts at Commerzbank wrote. "Inflation may have peaked but they may remain sticky and still too high for the Fed's liking."

In the world of cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was flat and last at $23,915.00.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Yield Curve Inversion Has Scope to Deepen, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury yield curve could invert more deeply than at any time since the 1980s, if Bank of America’s estimates about the impact of Federal Reserve policy expectations are accurate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented

  • New Zealand central bank to carry on with 50bps hike in August - Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will stick to its hawkish stance and deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday in its most aggressive tightening in over two decades to try to rein in stubbornly-high inflation, a Reuters poll found. One of the first to withdraw pandemic-era stimulus among its peers, the RBNZ's rate-hiking campaign to curb the highest inflation in three decades, at 7.3%, has already pushed rates up by 225 basis points since October. With inflation not expected to ease anytime soon and the labour market remaining tight, the RBNZ is likely to stay focused on containing price pressures while trying not to tip the economy into a recession.

  • Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely gathered pace in Q2 - Reuters poll

    Thailand's economy likely grew at its fastest pace in a year last quarter, thanks to increased tourism as pandemic curbs eased, but the high cost of living and a slowdown in China pose threats to the outlook, a Reuters poll showed. Growth in the tourism-dependent economy is estimated at 3.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 16 economists polled between Aug. 8 and 11, up from 2.2% growth in the previous quarter. However, on a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally-adjusted 0.9%, slowing slightly from 1.1% in the preceding quarter, the median forecast from a smaller sample of 12 economists showed.

  • Dollar remains under pressure as traders reassess rate hike bets

    The dollar was slightly lower on Thursday following a 1% loss the previous day when data showed U.S. inflation was not as hot as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve. Investors slashed bets on the possibility that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third consecutive time to help tame decades-high inflation when it meets in September after a report on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 58% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September and a 42% chance of a 75-basis-point increase.

  • Putin divestment decree complicates OTP's Russian exit effort

    Hungarian OTP Bank's Russian unit has attracted "serious interest" from potential bidders, but a Russian presidential decree banning the sale of Western banks could complicate any deal, deputy chief executive Laszlo Bencsik said on Thursday. CEO Sandor Csanyi said in April that OTP would exit the Russian market if a buyer came forward with an offer that makes business sense, adding that its market presence there could become a moral issue. A presidential decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and published last Friday bans investors from what Moscow terms unfriendly countries, which include members of the European Union, from selling shares in certain energy projects and banks until the end of the year.

  • Argentina hikes interest rate again as inflation hits 20-year high

    Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points on Thursday as the country struggles to keep a lid on spiraling inflation that rose to a 20-year high of 71%, according to new data. The central bank raised the benchmark 'Leliq' rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%, a rate the bank set just two weeks ago when it hiked the rate by 800 basis points and the government shuffled its Cabinet to install a new economy "superminister." New inflation data on Thursday underscored the urgency driving economic policy: Prices rose 7.4% in July, above expectations and pushing annual inflation to a 20-year high of 71%.

  • Oil prices on track for weekly gain as recession fears ease

    Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday amid uncertainty on the demand outlook based on contrasting views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA), but benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $99.26 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $94.00 a barrel.

  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

    Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) second-quarter 2022 results hurt by dismal Wynn Palace performance.

  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 63.08% and 8.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 5%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Japan Stocks Lift Dour Asian Session; Dollar Firm: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan lifted an otherwise cautious Asian stock market session Friday while Treasuries were steady as investors assessed how far the Federal Reserve must jack up interest rates to ensure high inflation keeps cooling.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US

  • Rivian revenue beats estimates in Q2

    Automotive reporter Pras Subramanian examines Rivian's latest earnings report and the manufacturer's EV production figures.

  • 10 defensive stocks that can also provide you with growth and dividends over the long term

    Professional money managers have a strong preference for one stock sector in particular, along with cash dividends.

  • An 8-hour intermittent fasting plan may help you lose more weight and reduce blood pressure, small study suggests

    Eating in an 8 hour window and fasting the rest of the day may help people lose weight and improve mood, although it doesn't burn more fat.

  • Japan's leader names new Cabinet to distance his administration from Unification Church

    Ties between Japanese politicians and the conservative Unification Church have come under renewed scrutiny since the assassination of Shinzo Abe.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed's Daly is open to 75 bps hike in Sept, sees no 'hump' in rate path

    (Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in September "makes sense," she is open to the possibility of a bigger hike to fight too-high inflation. "I still think 50 basis points is the case, but I am open to 75 should the data evolve differently," Daly told Bloomberg TV, saying she does not want to be "head-faked" by the recent improvement in inflation readings and noting there will be more data on employment and inflation before the Fed's next meeting, on Sept. 20-21. The hint of relief from what had been relentlessly accelerating inflation sent traders of interest-rate futures piling into bets on the 50-basis-point rate hike that Daly sees as most likely at the Fed's upcoming meeting.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Ping An’s HSBC Breakup Gambit Shows Peter Ma’s Thirst for Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Ma isn’t afraid of dramatic change. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneIn the past three years, the 66-year-old chairman of China’s biggest insurer has slashed more than 800,000 roles, or 60% of his ar