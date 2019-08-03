Is Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Japara Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Japara Healthcare Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Japara Healthcare had AU$177.5m of debt, an increase on AU$86.0m, over one year. However, it does have AU$45.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about AU$131.9m.

ASX:JHC Historical Debt, August 3rd 2019

How Healthy Is Japara Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Japara Healthcare had liabilities of AU$650.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$161.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$45.6m as well as receivables valued at AU$15.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$750.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the AU$283.3m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Japara Healthcare would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Japara Healthcare's debt is 3.4 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.5 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Shareholders should be aware that Japara Healthcare's EBIT was down 36% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Japara Healthcare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.