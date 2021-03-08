Jardine Group’s Stocks Soar After $5.5 Billion Buyout of Unit

Abhishek Vishnoi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares linked to Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s biggest conglomerate by market value, rallied after saying it will delist the group’s next largest unit in a $5.5 billion buyout deal to simplify its structure.

Jardine Matheson, whose businesses range from automobiles to hotels, gained as much as 8.4% after it said in a filing that it will acquire shares that it doesn’t already own in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. for $33 in cash per share. Shares in the latter jumped as much 37%, the most on record. The stock was the top gainer in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

The deal marks a significant effort to untangle the structure of an almost two-centuries old company, one of Hong Kong’s last remaining British trading houses. In 1994, Jardine moved its Hong Kong listing to Singapore, three years before Britain returned the city to China.

On completion, Jardine Matheson will become the single holding company for its subsidiaries, a move the group said will result in a “ conventional ownership structure and a further increase in the group’s operational efficiency and financial flexibility.” The deal is expected to become effective by the end of April.

The origins of the current structure, in the form of cross-holdings in dual holding companies and majority interests in listed subsidiaries, lie in a series of restructurings in the 1980s, the company said.

“Taking full ownership of Jardine Strategic is consistent with our policy of investing further in the growth prospects of our existing businesses,” Ben Keswick, executive chairman of the group said in the statement. The deal “also highlights the benefits of consistently maintaining the Group’s financial strength,” he added.

