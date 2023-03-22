Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife’s new husband, accused in Bridegan’s murder, to appear in court Thursday

The husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, who is accused in Bridegan’s murder, will appear in court on Thursday.

Mario Fernandez Saldana was transported to Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon, the State Attorney’s Office.

Fernandez Saldana will make his first Duval County court appearance Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Bridegan was gunned down Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins he shared with ex-wife Shanna Gardner Fernandez, and his then-2-year-old Bexley, his daughter with wife Kirsten Bridegan, to dinner. The software engineer had just dropped off the twins at Gardner-Fernandez’s house when he encountered a tire in Sanctuary Boulevard, a one-way road.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said the “the tire was purposely placed there to make him stop which he did.”

“Tragically he began to exit his vehicle to move the tire and he was gunned down in cold blood,” Smith said.

Bridegan was shot several times while Bexley was still strapped into a car seat in the back seat of his car.

Fernandez Saldana was arrested Thursday, March 16 by ATF agents in Kissimmee. The operation was conducted by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Tenon entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder with a weapon Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Bridegan’s murder. State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Tenon didn't work alone.

On March 16, 2023, a second arrest was announced in the murder of Bridegan. Mario Fernandez Saldana, the current husband of Bridegan's ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, was charged with first-degree murder.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and Mario Fernandez Saldana met in 2018 at her CrossFit gym, where Fernandez Saldana worked as a maintenance man.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson was asked on March 16, 2023 if more arrests would be coming in the case. She said, “At this time, I’m not going to answer that question.”

Kirsten Bridegan, Jared's widow, spoke on

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said a Fourth Circuit Grand Jury returned the following indictments against Fernandez Saldana:

First-degree murder: Punishable by death or mandatory sentence of life in prison

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder: Punishable by up to 30 years in prison

Solicitation to commit a capital felony: Punishable by up to 30 years in prison

Child abuse: This charge stems from the fact that Bridegan’s then-2-year-old daughter Bexley was directly in harm’s way during the shooting, Nelson said

In January, authorities announced the first arrest in connection to Bridegan’s murder, 61-year-old Henry Tenon.

Tenon, who rented a home from Fernandez Saldana, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

That means he faces 15 years to life in prison, but not the death penalty.

