Jared Bridegan murder: Evidence released by state includes hours of Henry Tenon interrogation video

New video evidence released by the State Attorney’s Office shows the arrest of the gunman linked to the 2022 murder of a father in Jacksonville Beach.

Action News Jax pored over hours of interrogation video, body camera footage, and phone calls involving Henry Tenon.

Police questioned Tenon about Jared Bridegan’s murder following an initial traffic violation.

Tenon was the first person arrested in connection to the murder-for-hire plot to kill Bridegan.

In February 2022, Bridegan was gunned down in Jacksonville Beach while his then-2-year-old daughter was in the car.

Hours of video and phone calls released by the State Attorney’s Office adds more detail about Tenon’s arrest.

Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2022, Tenon was pulled over for speeding.

Police body camera video shows officers planning to take Tenon into custody in connection to Bridegan’s murder.

“This is a suspect connected to the Jax Beach murder,” one officer could be heard saying.

“Do you still want the whole habitual traffic offender ruse?” another officer could be heard saying in a phone conversation in one clip.

Interrogation video from almost two hours later shows detectives asking Tenon about his driving history for almost an hour, including different cars he’s driven.

Then the detective tells Tenon this is an important moment in his life.

“Today is the most important day in your life. Alright, I’m gonna shoot you straight. You have some tough decisions to make. There’s really only one right answer,” the detective said.

The detective tells Tenon he is being questioned for more than just a traffic case and others are beginning to point fingers at him.

The detectives imply Tenon’s truck connected him to the murder.

“Because these other people involved, because this is your vehicle involved that you’re in, are gonna point the finger at you and they’ve already started to do that, because no one wants to go to prison for the rest of their life,” the detective said.

Much of the next two hours of interrogation video are redacted until Tenon asks for a lawyer.

“There is nothing else I can tell you, and I think I need an attorney,” Tenon said.

After five months in jail, Tenon was charged with second-degree murder about 11 months after Bridegan’s death.

The State Attorney’s office also released several jailhouse phone calls between Tenon and unidentified people. Many of those calls are redacted.

In one call, Tenon said it isn’t looking good for him.

“It ain’t looking good. Let’s put it like that,” he said. ″ ... I mean I’m probably gonna be here for awhile.”

Two months later, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with the guarantee the state will not seek the death penalty, and agreed to testify truthfully against any co-conspirator.

During another phone call, someone asks Tenon about pleading guilty to being the shooter.

Caller: “That you pleaded guilty to being the shooter.”

Tenon: “Is that what they put in the paper?

Caller: “Yeah.”

Tenon: “Hm.”

Caller: “So what is it?”

Tenon: “I’m gonna leave it like it is. I ain’t got nothing to say on this phone.”

Tenon has also agreed to testify against the others accused in the case.

Two other people are being charged in connection to Bridegan’s murder.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, the estranged husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife, was arrested soon after Tenon.

Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, was arrested in August. She’s awaiting extradition to Florida from Washington State.

