Jared Bridegan murder: JSO releases mugshot of ex-wife Shanna Gardner after her extradition to Jax

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife Shanna Garner, who is accused of taking part in his murder.

Gardner is facing charges in the 2022 Jacksonville Beach “murder-for-hire” plot of her ex-husband, who was shot and killed on Feb. 16, 2022, while his 2-year-old daughter he shared with his wife Kirsten Bridegan was in the car. He had just dropped off the twins he shared with Gardner at her home in Jacksonville Beach.

Police say he had stopped to remove a tire in the road that was intentionally placed there. The State Attorney’s Office called it a “murder-for-hire plot.”

Gardner appeared in Benton County Court on Thursday, and the judge determined she could be extradited to Florida from Washington state because the court had both the extradition warrant from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a copy of the warrant signed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Gardner had been fighting the extradition since her arrest in August. When Gardner appeared in court earlier this month, the court did not have a copy of Inslee’s signed order.

Gardner’s attorney said Thursday she would not file a habeas corpus, meaning she would not fight the extradition orders.

Action News Jax told you last month when DeSantis signed the extradition warrant ordering Gardner back to Florida.

In an exclusive interview with Action News Jax last year, Gardner denied involvement in Bridegan’s murder.

Gardner is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse. She appeared for her first appearance in Duval County on Saturday at 1 p.m.

